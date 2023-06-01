Legal Notices, June 2, 2023

CITY OF ENCINITAS Legal Notice of City Council Public Hearing PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, City Hall 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE-MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AS SOON AS POSSIBLE, BUT NO LATER THAN 72 HOURS BEFORE THE SCHEDULED MEETING. Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, June 14th at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following item: APPLICANT: City of Encinitas LOCATION: Citywide DESCRIPTION: Public Hearing and introduction of Ordinance 2023-05 of the City of Encinitas amending Title 14, Chapter 14.56, Bicycles, of the Encinitas Municipal Code introducing changes pertaining to the operation of bicycles within the city. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15061(b)(3) of the CEQA Guidelines. The action being considered by the City Council is an administrative activity of government that will not result in the direct or indirect physical change in the environment. The proposed ordinance will be posted on the City of Encinitas Municipal website (www. encinitasca.gov) as part of the agenda packet for the June 14, 2023 City Council Meeting. This ordinance shall take effect July 28, 2023. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact Portland Bates at (760) 633-2613, by email at [email protected], or in person at 505 N. Vulcan Ave Encinitas, CA 92024 06/02/2023 CN 27709 CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 15th day of June, 2023, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 15th day of June, 2023, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: Fox Point Farm Planning Commission Interpretation; CASE NUMBERS: ITRP-006214-2023; FILING DATE: May 1, 2023; APPLICANT: Brian Grover for Fox Point Farms Holdings LLC; LOCATION: 1200, 1300, and 1400 Fox Point Farms Lane (formerly 1150 Quail Gardens Drive) (APNs: 254-612-15-00 and 254-612-16-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Planning Commission Interpretation to determine whether the production of coffee and alcohol and piping of coffee and alcohol to the approved adjacent restaurant can be classified as accessory to the primary Fox Point Farms agricultural land use. ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Encinitas Ranch Agricultural (ER-AG) and Encinitas Ranch Multi Family Residential (ER-R-30) zones and in the Coastal, Special Study, and Cultural/Natural Resources Overlay Zones; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The proposed Planning Commission Interpretation is not subject to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15060(c)(3) as the activity is not a project as defined in Section 15378. STAFF CONTACT: Rachael Lindebrekke, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2703 or [email protected]. An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 06/02/2023 CN 27704 CITY OF ENCINITAS June 2, 2023 NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Encinitas. REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS On or about June 17, 2023, the City of Encinitas (City) will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (“HUD”) for the release of $4,000,000 in Economic Development Initiative – Community Project Funding (Grant No. B-23-CP-CA-0159) to undertake a project known as the Leucadia Streetscape Drainage Improvements Project (Project). The Project Site is located within the North Coast Highway 101 right-of-way in the Leucadia community of Encinitas, California. The affected alignment extends from approximately Jupiter Street on the southern end to just north of La Costa Avenue on the northern end. Proposed improvements include a series of subsurface storm drain pipes installed beneath the median of North Coast Highway 101 corridor that would provide additional storage capacity during storm events, thereby reducing the frequency and intensity of flooding events that are common in this area of the corridor. Stormwater flows would be discharged north towards facilities located near Batiquitos Lagoon and South Ponto Beach, as occurs under existing conditions. The proposed storm drain pipes would connect to three existing outfalls at the north end of the alignment near La Costa Avenue. The total project cost (HUD and non-HUD funds) is estimated at approximately $15,000,000, with HUD funding accounting for $4,000,000. FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT The City has determined that the Project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. The NEPA Environmental Assessment (prepared in accordance with Title 24 of the Code of Federal Regulations, Part 58) and associated figures can be accessed online at the following website: https://www.encinitasca.gov/government/public-notices/engineering-public-notices. The Environmental Review Record (ERR), which includes the NEPA Environmental Assessment, associated figures, and all supporting documents, will be made available to the public for review electronically upon request. Please submit your request by e-mail to Matt Widelski, Principal Engineer at [email protected][email protected] PUBLIC COMMENTS Any individual, group, or agency disagreeing with this determination or wishing to comment on the project may submit written comments on the ERR to Matt Widelski, Principal Engineer, via e-mail to [email protected]. All comments received by publication date plus fifteen days will be considered by the City of Encinitas prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing. ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION The City certifies to HUD that Matt Widelski, in his capacity as Principal Engineer, City of Encinitas, as the NEPA Certifying Officer consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City to use Program funds. OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and the City’s environmental certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City; (b) the City has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be e-mailed to the HUD grant administration office at: [email protected]. Potential objectors should contact the Los Angeles Regional Field Office via e-mail at [email protected] to verify the actual last day of the objection period. Matt Widelski Principal Engineer and NEPA Certifying Officer, City of Encinitas Phone: 760-633-2862 Email: [email protected] 06/02/2023 CN 27703 CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (06/2, 6/16, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2023 AT 5:00 PM, TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVENUE, ENCINITAS PROJECT NAME: 170 Hillcrest Drive Tentative Parcel Map; CASE NUMBERS: MULTI-005549-2022, SUB-005550-2022, CDPNF-005551-2022; FILING DATE: August 8, 2022; APPLICANT: BNS Family Trust; LOCATION: 170 Hillcrest Drive; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Tentative Parcel Map and Coastal Development Permit for a two lot subdivision. No development is proposed as part of the project. Improvements would include the extension of existing utilities and grading for the proposed 16-foot-wide access easement.; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 8 (R-8) Zone and Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to Sections 15315 and 15304 (a) of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. Section 15315 exempts the division of property in urbanized areas zoned for residential use into four or fewer parcels when the division is in conformance with the General Plan and zoning, no variances or exceptions are required, all services and access to the proposed parcels to local standards are available, the parcel was not involved in a division of a larger parcel within the previous two years, and the parcel does not have an average slope greater than 20 percent. Section 15304 (a) exempts the grading on land with a slope of less than 10 percent. The project meets all requirements listed above and therefore may rely on the exemptions. STAFF CONTACT: Rachael Lindebrekke, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2703 or [email protected] PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2023, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 06/02/2023 CN 27700

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 15th day of June, 2023, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: Moonlight Apartments; CASE NUMBERS: MULTI-004979-2021, DR-004980-2021; BADJ-004981-2021, CDP-004982-2021; FILING DATE: November 5, 2021; APPLICANT: Raintree Partners; LOCATION: 550-595, 696 Encinitas Boulevard (APNs: 258-111-16, 258-130-34, 258-130-81, and 258-130-45); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Density Bonus, Design Review Permit, Boundary Adjustment, and Coastal Development Permit for the construction of a multi-family residential development consisting of 202 residential apartments (172 market rate and 30 low income units) including, private amenity and common open spaces, grading, landscaping improvements, the use of one (1) temporary construction trailer, and consolidating four of the six underlying legal lots into one legal lot resulting in three remaining lots. ZONING/OVERLAY: The parcels are zoned Office Professional (OP) with an Residential 30 Overlay Zone (R-30 OL), Special Study Overlay Zone, Cultural/Natural Resources Overlay Zone and Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is statutorily exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines under Government Code Sections 65583.2(h) and (i), which provide that, if a housing development project is located on a site designated for 'by right' approval, contains at least 20 percent of the units affordable to lower income households, and does not require a subdivision, the City may only require design review approval of the project, and design review approval shall not constitute a "project" under CEQA. The Moonlight Apartment project is statutorily exempt from CEQA in that it is located in the R-30 Overlay Zone, which is designated for 'by right' approval by Encinitas Municipal Code Chapter 30.09 (Zoning Use Matrix Note 35); proposes that 30 of 202 units (20 percent of 149 base density units), exclusive of additional units provided by a density bonus, will be affordable to lower income households; and does not require a subdivision. STAFF CONTACT: Christina Bustamante, Associate Planner: (760) 943-2207 or [email protected] and Patty Anders [email protected].

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and Every other Friday (6/2 and 6/16, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Hayles Single-Family Residence; CASE NUMBER: CDP-004448-2021; FILING DATE: March 30, 2021; APPLICANT: Jonathan and Andrea Hayles; LOCATION: 802 Arden Drive (APN 258-232-34); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Request for a Coastal Development Permit for the demolition of all onsite structures and construction of a new single-family residence, and a new detached garage with site improvements; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 5 (R-5) Zone and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301(l) which exempts the demolition of a single-family residence, and Section 15303(a) which exempts the construction of a new single-family residence and accessory structures. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, AICP, Senior Planner, 760-633-2681, [email protected]

CITY OF ENCINITAS FINANCE DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: City Hall, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA. – City Council Chambers Notice is hereby given that on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, the City Council will discuss the following item: DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider adopting Resolutions 2023-67 and 2023-68 authorizing the annual indexed adjustments to the Cost Services Schedule for Planning and Engineering User Fees for Fiscal Year 2023-24. User Fees are to be adjusted each fiscal year by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of the San Diego Region for the prior calendar year. If adopted, the new fees will become effective on July 1, 2023. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The action before the City Council is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15061(b)(3) and Section 15378. STAFF CONTACT: Tom Gallup, Assistant Finance Director: (760) 633-2648 or [email protected].

SECTION A NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS Santa Fe Drive Corridor Improvements Western Phase CS19E Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on June 15th, 2023. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: The work consists of clearing and grubbing, new concrete sidewalks, new pedestrian ramps, concrete driveways, concrete curb & gutter, storm drain pipes, install Class II Aggregate Base, asphalt concrete, asphalt berms, install bioswales, vegetated swales, PCC bike path, retaining walls, traffic signal modifications, and traffic striping along Santa Fe Drive. The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. Engineer’s Estimate (Base Bid) – $2,122,000 LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder submitting the lowest base bid. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. Contract documents may also be obtained after Thursday, May 18th at the Engineering counter in City Hall located at 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024, at a non-refundable cost of $50.00 per set. To submit a bid, a bidder must register as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code, Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Should contractors choose to pick up project plans and specifications at Plan Rooms, the contractors shall still be responsible for registering as a plan holder as described above and obtaining all addenda for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices or may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the Contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices. Questions pertaining to State predetermined wage rates should be directed to the State department of Industrial Relations website at www.dir.gov . The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. The prime contractor shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code including, but not limited to, Section 1777.5. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Jill T. Bankston, PE City Engineer DATE: ____________ END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 06/02/2023, 06/09/2023 CN 27687

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF JOINT PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL, CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT BOARD, CARLSBAD PUBLIC FINANCING AUTHORITY BOARD, COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION, AND CITY OF CARLSBAD ACTING AS THE SUCCESSOR TO THE REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY FY 2023-24 OPERATING BUDGET, STRATEGIC DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION INVESTMENT PROGRAM, CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM, GANN SPENDING LIMIT AND MASTER FEE SCHEDULE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Carlsbad City Council will hold a joint public hearing on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 5 p.m. in the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, to discuss and adopt the Fiscal Year 2023-24 Operating, Strategic Digital Transformation Investment Program and Capital Improvement Program Budgets and authorize Fiscal Year 2023-24 appropriations.

T.S. No.: 2021-100537 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustor: Diamond Living Estates, LLC; a California Limited Liability Company Date of Sale: 6/26/2023 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Street Address: Plumosa Avenue Vista, CA 92081 A.P.N.: 217-131-58-00 The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Diamond Living Estates, LLC; a California Limited Liability Company Duly Appointed Trustee: Beacon Default Management, Inc., a California corporation Recorded 3/9/2017, as Instrument No. 2017-0110517, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, under the power of sale therein contained, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, for cash, or cashier’s check made payable to Beacon Default Management, Inc. (payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States) without warranty express or implied as to title, use, possession or encumbrances, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it as such Trustee, in and to the following described property situated in the aforesaid County and State, to-wit: Date of Sale: 6/26/2023 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale:At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Said property is being sold for the purpose of paying the obligations secured by said Deed of Trust, including, without limitation, fees, and expenses of sale. The total amount of the unpaid principal balance, together with reasonably estimated costs, charges, expenses, fees, and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Trustee’s Sale is: $124,724.72 Street Address or other common designation of real property: Plumosa Avenue Vista, CA 92081 Legal Description: Please see Exhibit “A” attached hereto Trustee Sale: 2021-100537 EXHIBIT “A” All that certain real property situated in the County of San Diego, State of California, described as follows: THOSE PORTIONS OF LOTS 6 AND 7 IN BLOCK 3 OF CHARLES VICTOR HALL TRACT, UNIT 1, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 1963, ON FILE IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, AS CONVEYED TO IRWIN DUBINSKY, TRUSTEE OF THE IRWIN DUBINSKY LIVING TRUST UTD 11-6-2004, PER QUITCLAIM DEED RECORDED DECEMBER 8, 2004, AS FILE NO. 2004-1153504, OFFICIAL RECORDS, TOGETHER WITH THAT PORTION OF LOT 7 OF SAID MAP NO. 1963, AS CONVEYED TO RUGENIA A.M. KISSINGER AND JOHN A. KISSINGER, AS TRUSTEES UNDER THAT CERTAIN REVOCABLE DECLARATION OF TRUST DATED DECEMBER 20, 2004, A.K.A. THE KISSINGER FAMILY TRUST, PER QUITCLAIM DEED RECORDED JANUARY 11, 2005 AS FILE NO. 2005-0026563, OFFICIAL RECORDS, LYING SOUTHERLY, EASTERLY AND NORTHEASTERLY OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LINE: BEGINNING AT THE MOST WESTERLY CORNER OF SAID KISSINGER LAND; THENCE ALONG THE SOUTHWESTERLY LINE OF SAID KISSINGER LAND, SOUTH 40° 05’ 25” EAST 106.04 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE LEAVING SAID SOUTHWESTERLY LINE, NORTH 44° 08’ 00” EAST, 120.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 18° 06’ 18” WEST, 37.44 FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTHEASTERLY LINE OF SAID KISSINGER LAND; THENCE ALONG SAID NORTHEASTERLY LINE, NORTH 43° 20’ 00” WEST, 65.02 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID NORTHEASTERLY LINE, NORTH 88° 26’ 30” WEST, 7.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 43° 20’ 00” WEST, 2.00 FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTHWESTERLY LINE OF SAID KISSINGER LAND, SAID POINT LIES ON THE ARC OF A 275.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE SOUTHEASTERLY, AN ARC DISTANCE OF 4.96 FEET SOUTHWESTERLY OF THE MOST NORTHERLY CORNER OF SAID KISSINGER LAND. SAID LAND IS DESCRIBED IN EXHIBIT “A” OF THAT CERTAIN CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE RECORDED SEPTEMBER 18, 2008, FILE NO. 2008-0495267, OFFICIAL RECORDS. Personal Property: Please see Exhibit “B” attached hereto Trustee Sale: 2021-100537 Exhibit “B” All property now or hereafter owned by Trustor and affixed to or located upon or used in connection with the Premises, and all renewals, replacements and substitutions thereof and additions hereto, which, to the fullest extent permitted by law, shall be deemed a part of the real property, and shall cover all articles of personal property and all materials delivered to the Premises for incorporation or use in any construction permitted by Beneficiary to be conducted thereon and owned by Trustor and all permits, approvals, plans, specifications, architect’s contracts, construction contracts, and similar items used in connection with construction of any improvements on the Premises. A.P.N.: 217-131-58-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holder’s rights against the real property only. THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. The name, street address and telephone number of the Trustee is: Beacon Default Management, Inc. 30101 Agoura Court, Suite 203 Agoura Hills, California 91301 Phone: (310) 929-5457 Trustee’s Sale No. 2021-100537 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Stox Posting & Publishing, LLC Sale Line: (844) 477-7869 www.stoxposting.com NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 2021-100537. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you may call (714) 929-1034, or visit this internet website: www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 2021-100537 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid, so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: May 30, 2023 Beacon Default Management, Inc., a California corporation, as trustee Selina I. Parelskin, Authorized Signatory STOX 938873_2021-100537 06/02/2023, 06/09/2023, 06/16/2023 CN 27701

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No. CA-23-953192-AB Trustor(s): Bobbie G. Grace and Betty C. Grace, husband and wife Date of Sale: 6/30/2023 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Street Address: 1464 RIVER CREST ROAD, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 Assessor's Parcel No.: 223-410-03-00 The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Bobbie G. Grace and Betty C. Grace, husband and wife Recorded: 2/28/2003 as Instrument No. 2003-0224005 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 6/30/2023 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $229,609.60 The purported property address is: 1464 RIVER CREST ROAD, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 223-410-03-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-23-953192-AB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 800-280-2832, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-23-953192-AB to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION . TS No.: CA-23-953192-AB IDSPub #0186113 6/2/2023 6/9/2023 6/16/2023 CN 27688

T.S. No.: 210323048 Notice of Trustee's Sale Trustor: Catharine J. Cahoon, Succesor Trustee of the Larry E. Cahoon Trust, dated June 1995 Date of Sale: 7/3/2023 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: At the offices of Total Lender Solutions, Inc., 10505 Sorrento Valley Road Suite 125, San Diego, CA 92121 Street Address: 167 Carmel Valley Road Del Mar, CA 92014 A.P.N.: 301-032-05-00 The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. No cashier’s checks older than 60 days from the day of sale will be accepted. Trustor: Catharine J. Cahoon, Succesor Trustee of the Larry E. Cahoon Trust, dated June 1995 Duly Appointed Trustee: Del Toro Loan Servicing, Inc. Recorded 12/31/2018 as Instrument No. 2018-0534974 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 7/3/2023 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: At the offices of Total Lender Solutions, Inc., 10505 Sorrento Valley Road Suite 125, San Diego, CA 92121 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $787,751.62 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 167 Carmel Valley Road Del Mar, CA 92014 A.P.N.: 301-032-05-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. Notice To Potential Bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Notice To Property Owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (877) 440-4460 or visit this Internet Web site www.mkconsultantsinc.com, using the file number assigned to this case 210323048. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Notice To Tenant: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (877) 440-4460, or visit this internet website site www.tlssales.info, using the file number assigned to this case 210323048 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 5/19/2023 Del Toro Loan Servicing, Inc., by Total Lender Solutions, Inc., its authorized agent 10505 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 125 San Diego, CA 92121 Phone: 866-535-3736 Sale Line: (877) 440-4460 By: Brittany Lokey, Trustee Sale Officer 05/26/2023, 06/02/2023, 06/09/2023 CN 27678

T.S. No. 110229-CA APN: 161-338-06-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustor: DOLORES RUTNER, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT Date of Sale: 6/30/2023 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Street Address: 4751 WESTRIDGE DR, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056-3003 IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 6/30/2023 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 9/9/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0475805 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: DOLORES RUTNER, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 4751 WESTRIDGE DR, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056-3003 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $26,506.30 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 110229-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 110229-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 725 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 938497_110229-CA 05/26/2023, 06/02/2023, 06/09/2023 CN 27657

T.S. No. 23003605-2 CA APN: 165-361-07-1-9, 11, 12 16-18, 20-24, 26,28-34,38-60, 62-72 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustor: PASEO DE LAURA LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Date of Sale: 06/12/2023 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street El Cajon, CA 92020 Street Address: 2360 PASEO DE LAURA, #1-9, 11, 12, 16-18, 20-24, 26, 28-34, 38-60,-62-72 OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: PASEO DE LAURA LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP Deed of Trust Recorded on 12/24/2020, as Instrument No. 2020-0834810. of Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: 06/12/2023 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $4,329,963.52 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2360 PASEO DE LAURA, #1-9, 11, 12, 16-18, 20-24, 26, 28-34, 38-60,-62-72 OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 Described as follows: See attached exhibit “A” attached hereto and made a part hereof A.P.N #.: 165-361-07-1-9, 11, 12 16-18, 20-24, 26,28-34,38-60, 62-72 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call EPP at 866-266-7512 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com using the file number assigned to this case 23003605-2 CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 05/11/2023 ZBS Law, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 , Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: 866-266-7512 or www.elitepostandpub.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of a bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. Officer EPP 37228 Pub Dates 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/2023 EXHIBIT A All that certain real property situated in the County of San Diego, State of California, described as follows: Parcel A: A Condominium Comprised of: Condominium Nos. 9, 11, 12, 16 through 18, 20 through 24, 26, 28 through 32, as shown upon Suncrest Ridge Condominium Plan Phase 1 recorded January 5, 2006, as Document No. 2007-0010229, Official Records of San Diego County, California (the “Condominium Plan”), being portions of Lot 1 of El Camino Terrace Townhomes, according to Map thereof No. 10426, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, California, on July 12, 1982, composed of the following: Parcel 1 (Residential Unit): The Residential Unit with the same number as the Condominium Described above. Parcel 2 (Common Area): An appurtenant undivided interest in the Common Area of the Phase in which the Residential Unit described in Parcel 1 above is located, as described in the Condominium Plan. The undivided interest is equal to the Product of (I) the reciprocal of the total number of Development Condominiums shown on the Condominium Plan and (II) the reciprocal of the number of Residential Units in the Phase in which the Residential Unit described in Parcel 1 above is located. “Development Condominiums” is defined in the Condominium Plan and in the Declaration. Parcel 3 (Easement Over Association Property): Non-exclusive appurtenant easements in and to the Association Property now or hereafter owned by Suncrest Ridge Homeowners Association, a California nonprofit mutual benefit corporation (“Association”) “Association Property” is defined in the Condominium Plan and in the Declaration. Reserving therefrom the exclusive right to possession and use of any Exclusive Use Area shown on the Condominium Plan. Parcel 4 (Access Over Drives): A non-exclusive appurtenant easement for ingress and egress over the “Drives” within Lot 1 of El Camino Terrace Townhomes, according to Map thereof No.10426, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, California, on July 12, 1982 pursuant and subject to the terms and provisions of the access Declaration. Parcel 5 (Exclusive Use Areas): The Exclusive Right to Use any Exclusive Use Area shown on the Condominium Plan as being appurtenant to the Residential Unit described in Parcel 1 above. Excepting and reserving from all Parcels the rights and easements set forth in the Declaration and the Access Declaration, including, but not limited to, the non- exclusive use easements and easements for ingress, egress and general utility purposes and Grantor’s right and easements to refurbish and market residences and construct related improvements. Further excepting and reserving from all Parcels any Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, Reservations, Dedications and other items of record. Parcel B: A Condominium Comprised of: Condominium Nos. 33 through 34, 38 through 40, 53 through 60, 62 through 68 as shown upon Suncrest Ridge Condominium Plan -Phase 2 recorded February 20, 2007, as Document No. 2007-0113698, Official Records of San Diego County, California (the “Condominium Plan”), being portions of Lot 1 of El Camino Terrace Townhomes, according to Map thereof No. 10426, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, California, on July 12, 1982, composed of the following: Parcel 1 (Residential Unit): The Residential Unit with the same number as the Condominium described above. Parcel 2 (Common Area): An appurtenant undivided interest in the Common Area of the Phase in which the Residential Unit described in Parcel 1 above is located, as described in the Condominium Plan. The undivided interest is equal to the Product of (1) the reciprocal of the total number of Development Condominiums shown on the Condominium Plan and (II) the reciprocal of the number of Residential Units in the Phase in which the Residential Unit described in Parcel 1 above is located, “Development Condominiums” is defined in the Condominium Plan and in the Declaration. Parcel 3 (Easement Over Association Property): Non-exclusive appurtenant easements in and to the Association Property now or hereafter owned by Suncrest Ridge Homeowners Association, a California nonprofit mutual benefit corporation (“Association”). “Association Property” is defined in the Condominium Plan and in the Declaration. Reserving therefrom the Exclusive Right to Possession and use of any Exclusive Use Area shown on the Condominium Plan Parcel 4 (Access Over Drives): A non-exclusive appurtenant easement for ingress and egress over the “Drives” within Lot 1 of El Camino Terrace Townhomes, according to Map thereof No.10426, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, California, on July 12, 1982 pursuant and subject to the terms and provisions of the Access Declaration. Parcel 5 (Exclusive Use Areas): The exclusive right to use any Exclusive Use Area shown on the Condominium Plan as being appurtenant to the Residential Unit described in Parcel 1 above. Excepting and reserving from all Parcels the rights and easements set forth in the Declaration and the Access Declaration, including, but not limited to, the non- exclusive use easements and easements for ingress, egress and general utility purposes and grantor’s right and easements to refurbish and market residences and construct related improvements. Further excepting and reserving from all Parcels any Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, Reservations, Dedications and other items of record. Parcel C: A Condominium Comprised of: Condominium Nos. 1 through 8, 41 through 52, 69 through 72, as shown upon Suncrest Ridge Condominium Plan – Phase 3 recorded February 20, 2007, as Document No. 2007-0113699, Official Records of San Diego County, California (the “Condominium Plan”), being portions of Lot 1 of El Camino Terrace Townhomes, according to Map thereof No. 10426, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, California, on July 12, 1982, composed of the following: Parcel 1 (Residential Unit): The Residential Unit with the same number as the Condominium described above. Parcel 2 (Common Area): An appurtenant undivided interest in the Common Area of the Phase in which the Residential Unit described in Parcel 1 above is located, as described in the Condominium Plan. The undivided interest is equal to the product of (I) the reciprocal of the total number of Development Condominiums shown on the Condominium Plan and (II) the Reciprocal of the Number of Residential Units in the Phase in which the Residential Unit described in Parcel 1 above is located. “Development Condominiums” is defined in the Condominium Plan and in the Declaration. Parcel 3 (Easement over Association Property): Non-exclusive appurtenant easements in and to the Association Property now or hereafter owned by Suncrest Ridge Homeowners Association, a California nonprofit mutual benefit corporation (“Association”). “Association Property” is defined in the Condominium Plan and in the Declaration. Reserving therefrom the exclusive right to possession and use of any Exclusive Use Area shown on the Condominium Plan. Parcel 4 (Access over Drives): A non-exclusive appurtenant easement for ingress and egress over the “Drives” within Lot 1 of el Camino Terrace Townhomes, according to Map thereof No.10426, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, California, on July 12, 1982 pursuant and subject to the terms and provisions of the access Declaration. Parcel 5 (Exclusive Use Areas): The exclusive right to use any Exclusive Use Area shown on the Condominium Plan as being appurtenant to the Residential Unit described in Parcel 1 above. Excepting and reserving from all Parcels the rights and easements set forth in the Declaration and the Access Declaration, including, but not limited to, the non- exclusive use easements and easements for ingress, egress and general utility purposes and Grantor’s right and easements to refurbish and market residencies and construct related improvements. Further excepting and reserving from all Parcels any Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, Reservations, Dedications and other items of record. EPP 37228 05/19/2023, 05/26/2023, 06/02/2023 CN 27637

T.S. No. 20-60064 APN: 124-130-27-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustor: ISRAEL LOPEZ AND JULIE LOPEZ, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Date of Sale: 6/12/2023 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Street Address: 4212 LINDA VISTA DRIVE FALLBROOK, California 92028 The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: ISRAEL LOPEZ AND JULIE LOPEZ, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 4/28/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0301500, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 6/12/2023 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $565,329.13 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4212 LINDA VISTA DRIVE FALLBROOK, California 92028 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 124-130-27-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 683-2438 or visit this Internet Web site www.Xome.com, using the file number assigned to this case 20-60064. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (800) 683-2438, or visit this internet website www.Xome.com, using the file number assigned to this case 20-60064 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 5/11/2023 ZBS Law, LLP , as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (800) 683-2438 www.Xome.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 37233 Pub Dates 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/2023 CN 27636

T.S. No.: 23-28135 A.P.N.: 158-030-36-14 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustor: Amy L. Nelson a single woman Date of Sale: 6/12/2023 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Street Address: 4474 BRISBANE WAY 2 OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor: Amy L. Nelson a single woman Duly Appointed Trustee: Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC Recorded 1/10/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0024448 in book , page Loan Modification recorded on 7/17/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0376309 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Described as follows: As more fully described in said Deed of Trust Date of Sale: 6/12/2023 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $316,704.98 (Estimated) Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4474 BRISBANE WAY 2 OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 A.P.N.: 158-030-36-14 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holder’s rights against the real property only. THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 23-28135. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 23-28135 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 05/09/2023 Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC 1600 South Douglass Road, Suite 140 Anaheim, CA 92806 Automated Sale Information: (844) 477-7869 or www.STOXPOSTING.com for NON-SALE information: 888-313-1969 Tai Alailima, Director STOX 938492_23-28135 05/19/2023, 05/26/2023, 06/02/2023 CN 27635

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustor: INNA ANATSKAIA, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN Date of Sale: 6/16/2023 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Street Address: 3255 CANONITA DRIVE, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 6/16/2023 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 12/5/2012 as Instrument No. 2012-0763963 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: INNA ANATSKAIA, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: see attached exhibit A PARCEL A: ALL THAT PORTION OF PARCEL 1 OF PARCEL MAP NO. 15373, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, SEPTEMBER 15, 1988 AS FILE NO. 88-464709 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. EXCEPTING THEREFROM, THAT PORTION OF SAID PARCEL 1 LYING SOUTH OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LINE: BEGINNING AT AN ANGLE POINT IN THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID PARCEL 1, BEING FORMED BY THE COURSES SOUTH 55 DEGREES 59 MINUTES 12 SECONDS EAST, 336.25 FEET AND SOUTH 40 DEGREES 44 MINUTES 40 SECONDS EAST, 30.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 87 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 40 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 42.19 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE POINT OF TERMINATION BEING ON THE SOUTHEASTERLY LINE OF SAID PARCEL 1. PURSUANT TO THAT CERTAIN CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE RECORDED MARCH 13, 2008 AS DOCUMENT NO. 2008-0133144 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. PARCEL B: AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS FOR ROAD AND PUBLIC UTILITY PURPOSES, TOGETHER WITH THE RIGHT TO GRANT THE SAME TO OTHERS, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO PUBLIC UTILITY COMPANIES AND MUNICIPAL OF GOVERNMENTAL AGENCIES OVER, UNDER, ALONG AND ACROSS THOSE PORTIONS OF PARCELS 2, 3 AND 4 OF PARCEL MAP NO. 15373, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, SEPTEMBER 15, 1988, WHICH ARE DELINEATED AND DESIGNATED ON SAID PARCEL MAP AS “PROPOSED 30’ PRIVATE ROAD EASEMENT”. PARCEL C: AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS FOR ROAD AND UTILITY PURPOSES OVER A STRIP OF LAND 40.00 FEET IN WIDTH, LYING WITHIN THAT CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND IN RANCHO MONSERATE, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF RECORDED IN BOOK 1, PAGE 108 OF PATENTS, IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, BEING A PORTION OF WHAT IS COMMONLY KNOWN AS TRACT “B” OF RANCHO MONSERATE, THE CENTER LINE OF SAID STRIP BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT POINT “X” DESIGNATED IN PARCEL 1 OF DOCUMENT RECORDED OCTOBER 12, 1978 AS FILE NO. 78-436061 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, BEING A POINT IN THE BOUNDARY OF LAND DESCRIBED IN DEED TO E. F. GRAY, ET UX, RECORDED DECEMBER 29, 1954 IN BOOK 5477, PAGE 314 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, AND BEING ALSO A POINT IN THE ARC OF A 300.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, THE CENTER LINE WHICH BEARS NORTH 67 DEGREES 20 MINUTES 06 SECONDS WEST FROM SAID POINT; THENCE ALONG THE BOUNDARY OF SAID GRAY’S LAND, AS FOLLOWS: SOUTHERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 10 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 06 SECONDS A DISTANCE OF 52.37 FEET; TANGENT TO SAID CURVE, SOUTH 32 DEGREES 40 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST, 123.08 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 100.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE NORTHEASTERLY; SOUTHEASTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 101 DEGREES 09 MINUTES 30 SECONDS A DISTANCE OF 176.55 FEET (DEED-176.57 FEET); TANGENT TO SAID CURVE, SOUTH 68 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 30 SECONDS EAST, 48.45 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 100.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE WESTERLY; SOUTHERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 79 DEGREES 32 MINUTES 30 SECONDS A DISTANCE OF 138.83 FEET (DEED-138.81 FEET); TANGENT TO SAID CURVE, SOUTH 11 DEGREES 03 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST 128.51 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 100.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY; SOUTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 61 DEGREES 56 MINUTES 50 SECONDS A DISTANCE OF 108.12 FEET (DEED-108.09 FEET); TANGENT TO SAID CURVE, SOUTH 72 DEGREES 59 MINUTES 50 SECONDS WEST, 27.86 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 200.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE SOUTHEASTERLY; SOUTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 49 DEGREES 27 MINUTES 30 SECONDS A DISTANCE OF 172.64 FEET (DEED-172.67 FEET); TANGENT TO SAID CURVE, SOUTH 23 DEGREES 32 MINUTES 20 SECONDS WEST, 87.58 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 200.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY; SOUTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 39 DEGREES 09 MINUTES 20 SECONDS A DISTANCE OF 136.68 FEET (DEED-136.66 FEET); AND TANGENT TO SAID CURVE, SOUTH 62 DEGREES 41 MINUTES 40 SECONDS WEST, 3.77 FEET TO THE MOST SOUTHERLY CORNER OF SAID LAND; THENCE CONTINUING SOUTH 62 DEGREES 41 MINUTES 40 SECONDS WEST, 76.91 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 120.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE SOUTHEASTERLY; THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE, THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 54 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 00 SECONDS A DISTANCE OF 115.02 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE, SOUTH 07 DEGREES 46 MINUTES 40 SECONDS WEST, 93.59 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 230.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE EASTERLY; THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 33 DEGREES 19 MINUTES 00 SECONDS A DISTANCE OF 133.74 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE, SOUTH 25 DEGREES 32 MINUTES 20 SECONDS EAST, 384.42 FEET. SAID EASEMENT TO TERMINATE SOUTHEASTERLY IN A LINE WHICH BEARS SOUTH 38 DEGREES 39 MINUTES 10 SECONDS WEST THROUGH THE SOUTHEASTERLY TERMINUS OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED CENTER LINE. EXCEPTING THAT PORTION THEREOF LYING WITHIN PARCEL A HEREINABOVE. PARCEL D: AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS FOR ROAD AND UTILITY PURPOSES OVER A STRIP OF LAND 40.00 FEET IN WIDTH, LYING WITHIN THAT CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND IN RANCHO MONSERATE, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF RECORDED IN BOOK 1, PAGE 108 OF PATENTS, IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, BEING A PORTION OF WHAT IS COMMONLY KNOWN AS TRACT “B” OF SAID RANCHO MONSERATE, THE CENTER LINE OF SAID STRIP BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SECTION 28, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 3 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, AS SHOWN ON RECORD OF SURVEY MAP NO. 1009 FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, BEING ALSO A POINT ON THE NORTHERLY LINE OF SAID TRACT “B”; THENCE ALONG THE NORTHERLY LINE OF SAID TRACT “B”, SOUTH 89 DEGREES 56 MINUTES 30 SECONDS EAST, 1310.31 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTH 11 DEGREES 44 MINUTES 15 SECONDS WEST, 449.96 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 300.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE EASTERLY; THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 37 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 30 SECONDS A DISTANCE OF 194.21 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE, SOUTH 25 DEGREES 21 MINUTES 15 SECONDS EAST, 59.72 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 100.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE WESTERLY; THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 61 DEGREES 54 MINUTES 15 SECONDS A DISTANCE OF 108.04 FEET (DEED-108.02 FEET) TO THE BEGINNING OF A COMPOUND 132.95 FOOT RADIUS CURVE; THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 47 DEGREES 46 MINUTES 00 SECONDS A DISTANCE OF 110.84 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE, SOUTH 84 DEGREES 19 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST, 35.53 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 200.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE SOUTHEASTERLY; SOUTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 39 DEGREES 56 MINUTES 00 SECONDS A DISTANCE OF 139.39 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE, SOUTH 44 DEGREES 23 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST, 49.94 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 300.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY; THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 15 DEGREES 34 MINUTES 30 SECONDS A DISTANCE OF 81.55 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE, SOUTH 59 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST, 588.32 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 1000.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE SOUTHEASTERLY; THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 12 DEGREES 07 MINUTES 30 SECONDS A DISTANCE OF 211.62 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE, SOUTH 47 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST, 225.83 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 800.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY; THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 26 DEGREES 10 MINUTES 30 SECONDS A DISTANCE OF 365.55 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE, SOUTH 74 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST, 81.13 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 150.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE SOUTHEASTERLY; THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 52 DEGREES 40 MINUTES 45 SECONDS A DISTANCE OF 137.91 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE, SOUTH 21 DEGREES 20 MINUTES 15 SECONDS WEST, 278.36 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 500.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY; THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 13 DEGREES 45 MINUTES 36 SECONDS A DISTANCE OF 120.08 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A REVERSE 264.43 FOOT RADIUS CURVE; THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 22 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 06 SECONDS A DISTANCE OF 103.69 FEET (RECORD-103.80 FEET); THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE, SOUTH 12 DEGREES 37 MINUTES 45 SECONDS WEST, 63.52 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 200.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY; THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 46 DEGREES 41 MINUTES 30 SECONDS A DISTANCE OF 162.98 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE, SOUTH 59 DEGREES 19 MINUTES 15 SECONDS WEST, 236.91 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 100.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE SOUTHEASTERLY; THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 40 DEGREES 46 MINUTES 00 SECONDS A DISTANCE OF 71.15 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE, SOUTH 18 DEGREES 33 MINUTES 15 SECONDS WEST, 48.82 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 200.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY; THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 28 DEGREES 46 MINUTES 00 SECONDS A DISTANCE OF 100.41 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE SOUTH 47 DEGREES 19 MINUTES 15 SECONDS WEST, 60.00 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 100.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE EASTERLY; THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 79 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 00 SECONDS A DISTANCE OF 138.75 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE, SOUTH 32 DEGREES 10 MINUTES 45 SECONDS EAST, 135.00 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 100.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE WESTERLY; THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE TO THE NORTHEASTERLY LINE OF COUNTRY ROAD SURVEY 820 (KNOWN AS GIRD ROAD) ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY SURVEYOR OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY. SAID EASEMENT TO BEGIN IN THE NORTHERLY LINE OF SAID TRACT “B” AND END IN THE NORTHEASTERLY LINE OF SAID ROAD SURVEY NO. 820. EXCEPTING THAT PORTION THEREOF LYING WITHIN PARCEL A HEREINABOVE. PARCEL E: AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS FOR ROAD AND PUBLIC UTILITY PURPOSES OVER, UNDER, ALONG AND ACROSS THAT CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND IN RANCHO MONSERATE, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF RECORDED IN BOOK 1, PAGE 108 OF PATENTS, IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, BEING A PORTION OF WHAT IS COMMONLY KNOWN AS TRACT “B” OF SAID RANCHO MONSERATE, AND BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT POINT “Z” DESIGNATED IN PARCEL 1 OF DOCUMENT RECORDED DECEMBER 18, 1984 AS FILE NO. 84-470149 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, BEING A POINT ON THE SOUTHEASTERLY LINE OF LAND DESCRIBED IN PARCEL 1 IN DEED TO LLOYD R. DUCOMMUN, ET UX, RECORDED SEPTEMBER 10, 1965 AS FILE NO. 163770 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS; THENCE ALONG THE BOUNDARY OF SAID DUCOMMUN’S LAND AS FOLLOWS: SOUTH 40 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST, 367.98 FEET; NORTH 71 DEGREES 48 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST, 65.05 FEET; AND NORTH 40 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST 108.62 FEET; THENCE NORTH 62 DEGREES 40 MINUTES 10 SECONDS EAST, 161.91 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. PARCEL F: AN EASEMENT FOR WATER PIPELINES AND APPURTENANCES THERETO OVER, UNDER, ALONG AND ACROSS A STRIP OF LAND 6.00 FEET IN WIDTH, LYING WITHIN THAT CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND IN RANCHO MONSERATE, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF RECORDED IN BOOK 1, PAGE 108 OF PATENTS, IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, BEING A PORTION OF WHAT IS COMMONLY KNOWN AS TRACT “B” OF SAID RANCHO MONSERATE, THE CENTER LINE OF SAID STRIP BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT POINT “Y” DESIGNATED IN PARCEL 1 OF DOCUMENT RECORDED DECEMBER 18, 1984 AS FILE NO. 64-470149 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, BEING A POINT ON THE SOUTHEASTERLY LINE OF LAND DESCRIBED IN PARCEL 1 IN DEED TO LLOYD R. DUCOMMUN, ET UX, RECORDED SEPTEMBER 10, 1965 AS FILE NO. 163770 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS; The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3255 CANONITA DRIVE, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $489,028.90 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 106127-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 106127-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 725 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 938208_106127-CA 05/19/2023, 05/26/2023, 06/02/2023 CN 27634

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday June 23rd at 10:00 am. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 2405 Cougar Drive Carlsbad, CA 92010. Terms are CASH ONLY! West Coast Self-Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Size Name 5×5 Kevin Bryant 5×5 Amanda Broadnax 10×7.5 Mark Sample 06/02, 06/09/2023 CN 27697

Jamie Habig & Regina Habig given Notice of equable interests in/ to/ for/ of/ on 2016 Toyota Corolla vin number 5YFBURHE3GP565571 1998 Toyota Camry vin number JT2BF28K4W0112519 2 bedroom 2 bathroom house located at exact location-(33.2517638, -117.3108242) Jamie and Regina Habig are the caretakers of these cars and house – start dates Corolla August 2019 – Camry August 2017- House August 2021. $30 dollars a hour seven days a week 24 hours a day from start date to present moment to be paid in lawful money-federal reserve notes- US notes for any unlawful eviction, theft, property damage or vandalism of stated cars and house by any entity. 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/2023 CN 27665

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF TERUHO SAWADA Case # 37-2022-00036927-PR-PW-CTL A Petition for Probate has been filed by Trishia Beaty in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Trishia Beaty be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. A hearing on the petition

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF BRENDAN MICHAEL FAGEN Case # 37-2023-00014721-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Brendan Michael Fagen. A Petition for Probate has been filed by William M. Fagen in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that William M. Fagen be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: July 5, 2023; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Appearances may be made in person in the department; or by using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MSTeams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MSTeams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The department’s in person instructions, MSTeams video conference link, MS Teams conference phone number, and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Michael D. Tillson, Esq. 589 Tahoe Keys Blvd. Ste E-4 South Lake Tahoe CA 96150 Telephone: 530-542-8744 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/2023 CN 27645

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00020420-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Yashika Maria Turpin filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Yashika Maria Turpin change to proposed name: Yashika Maria Jackson. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jul 07, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 05/15/2023 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/2023 CN 27644

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00018467-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Kendahse Tafari Kenyatta filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Kendahse Tafari Kenyatta change to proposed name: Julilly Kendahse Kohler. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On June 23, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 05/03/2023 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/2023 CN 27643

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00020184-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Christina Louise Alvarez-Malo and James Morgan Abresch filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Asher Reid Abresch-Alvarez-Malo change to proposed name: Asher Reid Abresch. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On June 30, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 05/11/2023 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/2023 CN 27638

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9011702 Filed: May 30, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North Swell Innovation Partners; B. Ryan Sparks Consulting. Located at: 2033 Bruceala Ct., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. North Swell Holdings LLC, 2033 Bruceala Ct., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/29/2023 S/Timothy R. Sparks, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/2023 CN 27708

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9011446 Filed: May 25, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jesus and Pickleball; B. Praying and Playing. Located at: 1018 Sunset Dr., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jesus and Pickleball LLC, 1018 Sunset Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/25/2023 S/Sarah Lotito, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/2023 CN 27707

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9011448 Filed: May 25, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Always Jesus. Located at: 1018 Sunset Dr., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Always Jesus LLC, 1018 Sunset Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/25/2023 S/Sarah Lotito, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/2023 CN 27706

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9011218 Filed: May 22, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Unperfectly Me. Located at: 5185 Naranja St., San Diego CA 92114 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Erica Joyce, 5185 Naranja St., San Diego CA 92114. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Erica Joyce, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/2023 CN 27705

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9011641 Filed: May 30, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cream; B. Cream CA. Located at: 9820 Mira Lee Way #18106, San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jesse James Placencia, 9820 Mira Lee Way #18106, San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jesse James Placencia, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/2023 CN 27702

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9011356 Filed: May 24, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ES Building Services. Located at: 1804 Gregory St., San Diego CA 92102 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. ES Building Services LLC, 1804 Gregory St., San Diego CA 92102. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/08/2017 S/Eric Soto, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/2023 CN 27696

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9009042 Filed: Apr 25, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Pacific Dermatology Inc. Located at: 345 Saxony Rd. #201, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 13604 Boquita Dr., Del Mar CA 92014. Registrant Information: 1. Coastal Pacific Dermatology Inc., 345 Saxony Rd. #201, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sheila Krishna, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/2023 CN 27695

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008717 Filed: Apr 19, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Indulge in Good Health. Located at: 163 Coop Ct., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 235375, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. Brenda Eloisa Ianniciello, PO Box 235375, Encinitas CA 92023; 2. Brent Adam Ianniciello, PO Box 235375, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/19/2023 S/Brent Adam Ianniciello, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/2023 CN 27694

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9011342 Filed: May 24, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blackcarr.com. Located at: 1917 Wandering Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Starr International, 1917 Wandering Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Heidi Kristine Lebherz, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/2023 CN 27692

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9011020 Filed: May 19, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Salty Fins Diving. Located at: 3505 Cockatoo Ct., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Michael William Stehle, 3505 Cockatoo Ct., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael William Stehle, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/2023 CN 27691

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9011394 Filed: May 24, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Coast Injury Network; B. Pacific Coast Injury Group. Located at: 160 Chesterfield Dr. #200, Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Surgeons on a Lien LLC, 160 Chesterfield Dr. #200, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2023 S/Adam Riffe, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/2023 CN 27690

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9009633 Filed: May 02, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. New Wave Chiropractic Center; B. New Wave Chiropractic. Located at: 6120 Paseo del Norte #O-2, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Holt Family Chiropractic Inc., 6120 Paseo del Norte #O-2, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/20/2023 S/Tyler Holt, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/2023 CN 27689

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008910 Filed: Apr 21, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Go Figure Estimating. Located at: 4568 Baja Mission Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lisa Nelson, 185 Calle Linda, Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/21/2023 S/Lisa Nelson, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/2023 CN 27685

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9010976 Filed: May 19, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soupa Freak. Located at: 1344 Evergreen Dr., Cardiff CA 92077 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Stefanie Armstrong, 1344 Evergreen, Cardiff CA 92007; 2. Josh Armstrong, 1344 Evergreen, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Stefanie Armstrong, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/2023 CN 27683

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9011127 Filed: May 22, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CURTIS LYNN CAINS Religious Organization. Located at: 200 E. Washington St. #W122, Indianapolis IN 46204 Marion. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Curtis Lynn Cains, 2738 Via Tulipan, Carlsbad CA 92010; 2. Laura Moore Cains, 2738 Via Tulipan, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Unincorporated Association-Other than a Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/21/2022 S/Curtis Lynn Cains, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/2023 CN 27682

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9010755 Filed: May 17, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Driver’s Education; B. NCDE. Located at: 1743 Avenida de Suenos, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Charity Singleton, 1743 Avenida de Suenos, Oceanside CA 92056; 2. Corey Singleton, 1743 Ave de Suenos, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Charity Singleton, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/2023 CN 27679

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9009517 Filed: Apr 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Connections Pediatric Therapy. Located at: 7307 Grebe Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Pamela Capin Brooker, 7307 Grebe Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Pamela Capin Brooker, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/2023 CN 27677

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9010097 Filed: May 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oxapampino Peruvian Coffee. Located at: 8008 Girard Ave. #190, La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cusicoyllor Melody Santos Long, 802 Hardell Ln., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Cusicoyllor Melody Santos Long, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/2023 CN 27676

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9010781 Filed: May 17, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Village Animal Hospital; B. Village Animal Hospital. Located at: 1040 Carlsbad Village Dr. #104, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 802 Montgomery St., San Francisco CA 94133. Registrant Information: 1. Curo Pet LLC, 802 Montgomery St. #220, San Francisco CA 94133. This business is conducted by: Limited Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Romas Matiukas, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/2023 CN 27675

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9010618 Filed: May 15, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Anchors Away Counseling. Located at: 2733 Forest Ln., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. William Middleton, 2733 Forest Ln., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/William Middleton, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/2023 CN 27674

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9010814 Filed: May 17, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Twelfth Night Miniatures; B. Solis Consulting. Located at: 2733 Berkeley Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. KCFord Enterprises LLC, 2733 Berkeley Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/16/2023 S/Karen Ford, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/2023 CN 27673

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9011007 Filed: May 19, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The 1 Percent Solution. Located at: 535 Estremoz Ct., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Robert James Lavelle, 535 Estremoz Ct., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/19/2023 S/Robert James Lavelle, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/2023 CN 27672

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9010086 Filed: May 05, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sales Vision, Inc.; B. Sales Vision Inc. Located at: 4568 Blackwell Rd., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. SalesViz Inc., 4568 Blackwell Rd., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/05/2023 S/Steve Pantazis, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/2023 CN 27671

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9010978 Filed: May 19, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Powerhouse Properties. Located at: 10620 Treena St. #230, San Diego CA 92131 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. William Tracy Weaver, 224 19th St., Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/03/2023 S/William Tracy Weaver, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/2023 CN 27670

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9010761 Filed: May 17, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alchemy Radiant Health. Located at: 333 Fulvia St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Josse Jillian Ford, 333 Fulvia St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/07/2013 S/Josse Jillian Ford, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/2023 CN 27669

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9010440 Filed: May 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 4Beauty Body Care. Located at: 6120 Paseo del Norte #M-1, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Huiyu Zheng, 215 S. Ramona Ave. #23, Monterey Park CA 91754-2856. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/24/2023 S/Huiyu Zheng, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/2023 CN 27668

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9010834 Filed: May 17, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Evergreen Mental Health Services. Located at: 2210 River Run Dr. #67, San Diego CA 92108 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2210 River Run Dr. #67, San Diego CA 92120 CA 92108. Registrant Information: 1. Evergreen Psychiatry Inc., 8318 University Ave., La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/David Lindley, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/2023 CN 27667

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9009137 Filed: Apr 25, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sun Surf Sand LLC. Located at: 1346 Rubenstein Ave., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sun Surf Sand LLC, 1346 Rubenstein Ave., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/06/2023 S/John Phillip Oeth, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/2023 CN 27664

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9010923 Filed: May 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. More Love. Located at: 6929 Sandpiper Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mindy Miller, 6929 Sandpiper Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/14/2022 S/Mindy Miller, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/2023 CN 27663

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9010867 Filed: May 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brooks Design. Located at: 5145 Avenida Encinas #I, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alena Brooks Blasio, 3864 Westhaven Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/28/2002 S/Alena Brooks Blasio, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/2023 CN 27662

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9010714 Filed: May 16, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FLO Pool & Spa. Located at: 740 Breeze Hill Rd. #149, Visa CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Frederick Lyon Ortega, 740 Breeze Hill Rd #149, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/16/2023 S/Frederick Lyon Ortega, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/2023 CN 27661

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9010871 Filed: May 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Paul Davis Restoration of North County San Diego; B. PDR North County. Located at: 1125 Linda Vista Dr. #103, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 230967, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. The Spilkin Company Inc., 1125 Linda Vista Dr. #103, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/08/2018 S/Ingrid Louise Spilkin, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/2023 CN 27660

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9010678 Filed: May 16, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Moonlight Magicals. Located at: 1635 Doris Jean Pl., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Megan Hoogestraat, 1635 Doris Jean Pl., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Megan Hoogestraat, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/2023 CN 27659

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9010712 Filed: May 16, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bandwidth Sharex; B. Netlink Connect; C. Sharewave; D. Speedshare Solutions; E. Bandwidth Junction; F. Netshare Pro; G. Linkbridge Technologies; H. Speedsync Solutions; I. Bandwidth Ally. Located at: 9528 Miramar Rd. #1064, San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Digital Pulse LLC, 9528 Miramar Rd. #1064, San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Juan Aleman, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/2023 CN 27658

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9010786 Filed: May 17, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mushroom Lyfe. Located at: 2205 Faraday Ave. #E, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cabo Ella Inc., 2205 Faraday Ave. #E, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brett Weiss, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/2023 CN 27656

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9010674 Filed: May 16, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blu in Quad and Bike Rentals. Located at: 2189 Highway 78, Borrego Springs CA 92004 San Diego. Mailing Address: 19360 Rinaldi St. #730, Porter Ranch CA 91326. Registrant Information: 1. LCF Management LLC, 19360 Rinaldi St. #730, Porter Ranch CA 91326. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/12/2023 S/Kristine Kvamme, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/2023 CN 27655

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9010457 Filed: May 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Authentically You. Located at: 1304 Oliver Ave., San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 9021, San Diego CA 92169. Registrant Information: 1. Natalie Danielle Blair, 1304 Oliver Ave., San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2023 S/Natalie Danielle Blair, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/2023 CN 27654

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9010671 Filed: May 16, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PurAgain Water Plumbing. Located at: 1249 Simpson Way, Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1330 Loma de Paz, Escondido CA 92027. Registrant Information: 1. PurAgain Water LLC, 1330 Loma de Paz, Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Pamela Larson, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/2023 CN 27650

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9010460 Filed: May 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pro Key Concept. Located at: 4509 Sierra Morena Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nathaniel Cole Key Jr., 4509 Sierra Morena Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/15/2023 S/Nathaniel Cole Key Jr., 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/2023 CN 27649

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9009393 Filed: Apr 27, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. GC Masonry. Located at: 1321 E. Indian Rock Rd., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Guzman Gaytan Cruz, 1321 E. Indian Rock Rd., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/27/2023 S/Guzman Gaytan Cruz, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/2023 CN 27647

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9010585 Filed: May 15, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wrestle Warehouse; B. SoCal Pro Wrestling; C. San Diego Pro Wrestling; D. Pro Wrestling Loot. Located at: 133 Newport Dr. #G, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Wrestle Warehouse LLC, 133 Newport Dr. #G, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2002 S/Jeffrey Dino, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/2023 CN 27642

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9010237 Filed: May 09, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SD Toy Rentals. Located at: 8440 Fireside Ave., San Diego CA 92123 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Toy Rentals LLC., 8440 Fireside Ave. San Diego CA 92123. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/09/2023 S/Dylan Toy, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/2023 CN 27641

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007940 Filed: Apr 10, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Team Worldwide. Located at: 6987 Calle de Linea #106, San Diego CA 92154 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. The Greater Gourmet Company LLC, 6987 Calle de Linea #106, San Diego CA 92154. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/16/2023 S/Blair Mettee, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/2023 CN 27640

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9010411 Filed: May 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Complete RV Rentals; B. Complete RV Rentals and Relocation Services. Located at: 11791 Stoney Peak Dr. #2311, San Diego CA 92128 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Chad Christopher Nichols, 11791 Stoney Peak Dr. #2311, San Diego CA 92128. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Chad Christopher Nichols, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/2023 CN 27639

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008893 Filed: Apr 21, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 8 CUBED. Located at: 1939 S. Myers St. #3, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Scott Tyree, 1939 S. Myers St. #3, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Scott Tyree, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/2023 CN 27632

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9009542 Filed: May 01, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Murphy’s Earth. Located at: 1751 Creekside Ln., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christian James Grifin, 1751 Creekside Ln., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christian James Grifin, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/2023 CN 27627

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9009530 Filed: Apr 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Links Property Maintenance. Located at: 2315 Levante St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Barry Links, 30650 Rancho CA Rd #D-406, Temecula CA 92591. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Barry Links, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/2023 CN 27625

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9009772 Filed: May 03, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Callsen Dental Studio. Located at: 1029 Knowles Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Karen Lee Winter, 1029 Knowles Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/1995 S/Karen L. Winter, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/2023 CN 27624

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9009446 Filed: Apr 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. West State Billiards and Gamerooms. Located at: 740 Los Vallecitos Blvd #104, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1225 Burton St., Fullerton CA 92831. Registrant Information: 1. Custom Billiards and Games Inc., 10072 Green Fern Cir., Westminster CA 92683. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2023 S/Brian Hoang, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/2023 CN 27622

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9009880 Filed: May 04, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Finer Homes. Located at: 3572 Evening Canyon Rd., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Diane Marie Blanchard, 3572 Evening Canyon Rd., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/05/2018 S/Diane Marie Blanchard, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/2023 CN 27621

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008986 Filed: Apr 24, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Resurfaced Art. Located at: 619 S. Freeman St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Julie Kay Sobolewski, 619 S. Freeman St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/16/2023 S/Julie Kay Sobolewski, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/2023 CN 27620

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008092 Filed: Apr 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Steadfast Church; B. Steadfast Church Carlsbad. Located at: 6355 Corte del Abeto #C100, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Calvary Chapel Carlsbad, 6355 Corte del Abeto #C100, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Fik, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/2023 CN 27619

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008879 Filed: Apr 21, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gonzo! Warehouse. Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #210, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gonzo World LLC, 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #210, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mika Murphy, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/2023 CN 27618

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9009782 Filed: May 03, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grader Health and Fitness. Located at: 948 Honeysuckle Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Celeste Dolly Grader, 948 Honeysuckle Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2019 S/Celeste Dolly Grader, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/2023 CN 27617

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9009768 Filed: May 03, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Swann School-Michelle Burke; B. The Swann School of Protocol-Michelle Burke; C. Mousse Thyme Adventures; D. The Swann School-Michelle Burke. Located at: 5205 Avenida Encinas #A, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1470 Encinitas Blvd. #146, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Michelle Burke, 33771 Eureka St., Yucaipa CA 92399. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/03/2023 S/Michelle Burke, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/2023 CN 27616