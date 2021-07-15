Legal Notices, July 16, 2021

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT MOBILITY ELEMENT OF THE GENERAL PLAN NOTICE OF COMMUNITY WORKSHOP IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERAN STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. The City of Encinitas is preparing the Draft Mobility Element Update. The first community workshop for the Mobility Element Update will be held on: Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

Encinitas Community and Senior Center 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive Encinitas, CA 92024 This workshop provides an opportunity for community members to learn about the Encinitas Mobility Element Update process as it kicks off and provide important feedback to develop goals and policies for transportation needs to create a citywide network. We want to hear from all types of mobility users, including pedestrians, cyclists, transit, and drivers. More information on the Mobility Element Update is available at the project webpage on the City’s website: encinitasca.gov/Mobility-Element The State of California mandates that all cities and counties prepare a Mobility (Circulation) Element as part of the comprehensive General Plan. The Mobility Element Update represents the City’s effort in fulfilling the requirements under the State Law. For more information, please contact Evan Jedynak, Associate Planner by email at [email protected] or by phone at (760) 633-2686. Future Opportunities to Participate The public and interested parties are also encouraged to attend future public meetings. To stay apprised of project updates and upcoming meetings visit encinitasca.gov/Home/City-Updates to sign up to receive City newsletters and e-notifications. Select “Mobility Element” and any other topics you are interested in. La presentación será en inglés. Llame al (760) 943-2150 antes del 27 de julio si necesita servicios de traducción durante la presentación. Para obtener más información, comuníquese con Evan Jedynak, Planificador Asociado por correo electrónico [email protected]. Para asistencia en español, por favor llame al (760) 943-2150. 07/16/2021 CN 25576

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 6:00 p.m. on Tues., July 27, 2021, to consider approving a Site Development Plan and Tentative Parcel Map to construct a four-unit residential air-space condominium project on a 0.19-acre site in the Pine-Tyler Mixed-use (PT) district of the Village and Barrio Master Plan on property generally located at 635 Pine Avenue In Local Facilities Management Zone 1, and more particularly described as: LOT 15 AND 16 IN BLOCK 41 OF TOWN OF CARLSBAD, CITY OF CARLSBAD, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 775, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, FEB. 15, 1894. Whereas, on May 19, 2021 the City of Carlsbad Planning Commission voted 7/0 to approve of a Site Development Plan and Tentative Parcel Map to construct a four-unit residential air-space condominium project on a 0.19-acre site in the Pine-Tyler Mixed-use (PT) district of the Village and Barrio Master Plan on property generally located at 635 Pine Avenue In Local Facilities Management Zone 1. The City Planner has determined that this project belongs to a class of projects that the State Secretary for Resources has found do not have a significant impact on the environment and is therefore categorically exempt from the requirement for the preparation of environmental documents pursuant to section 15303(b) (New Construction or Conversion of Small Structures) of the State CEQA guidelines. Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after Fri., July 23, 2021. If you have any questions, please contact Esteban Danna in the Planning Division at (760) 602-4629 or [email protected]. If you challenge the Site Development Plan and Tentative Parcel map in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. CASE FILE: SDP 2018-0014/MS 2018-0011 (DEV2018-0156) CASE NAME: 635 PINE AVE CONDOS PUBLISH: July 16, 2021 CITY OF CARLSBAD | CITY COUNCIL 07/16/2021 CN 25574

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS North Coast Highway 101 Streetscape Pedestrian Crossing Traffic Signals: At North Court – Project CS17E, and At Diana Street – Project CS20H Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the online bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on July 29, 2021. Bid results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at the close of the bid opening. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: Installation of pedestrian signals, ADA curb ramps and appurtenant items at the intersections of North Coast Highway 101 and North Court, and North Coast Highway 101 and Diana Street, in the City of Encinitas. Engineer’s Estimate – $820,000 (Base Bid) DBE Goal: 12% LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids will be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. PREVAILING WAGE AND ENFORCEMENT COMPLIANCE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. The Prevailing Wage Determination for this project is 2021-1. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices or may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. Certified Payroll records shall be maintained by the contractor and copies of the certified payroll shall be electronically sent to the Department of Industrial Relations and be delivered to the City at the end of each month during the entire duration of the project. The project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for full bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Jill T. Bankston, PE Acting City Engineer DATE: 7/7/21 END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 07/16/2021, 07/23/2021 CN 25562

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE FOR SOLICITATION TO PROVIDE SERVICES NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas (CITY) invites Bids for: DREDGING and GRADING OF THE COTTONWOOD CREEK DETENTION BASIN To be considered for selection, a Bid must be submitted no later than 2:00pm on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at www.encinitasca.gov/bids. No bid will be received unless it is made on the bid documents required by the City for this project. Each bid must be accompanied by cash, certified or cashier’s check, or bid bond made payable to the City of Encinitas for an amount equal to at least ten percent (10%) of the estimated amount of project. Such guarantee shall be forfeited to the City should the Respondent to whom the Contract is awarded fail to enter into the Contract. The City hereby notifies all potential Respondents that it will ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit Bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, religion, color, national origin, political affiliation, marital status, sex, age or disability. The City reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, or waive any irregularities or technical deficiencies in any Bid. Proposers Bids for this project are required to remain in good standing for a minimum period of 90 working days after the submission due date. Pursuant to the Labor Code of the State of California, it will be required that not less than the locally prevailing wage rates. as specified by the Director of Industrial Relations of the State of California, be paid to all workmen employed or engaged in the performance of this project. Please contact John Ugrob. [email protected] or (760) 633-2854 if you need additional information. 07/09/2021, 07/16/2021 CN 25560

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE – UNSCHEDULED VACANCY ON THE PLANNING COMMISSION – LEUCADIA REPRESENTATIVE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas is accepting applications to fill one unscheduled vacancy on the Planning Commission-Leucadia Representative with a term ending March 1, 2023. Application forms must be completed online from the City’s website. All applicants must be registered voters of the City of Encinitas. The deadline for applications is Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Applicants may be asked to attend a City Council meeting to briefly discuss (2 to 3 minutes) their qualifications and interest in serving on the commission. Term of office for the unscheduled vacancy will begin upon appointment. PLANNING COMMISSION: One (1) appointment to fill an unscheduled vacancy for the Leucadia Representative with a term ending March 1, 2023 (Commissioner Amy Flicker resigned). The Planning Commission is a five member board with each member representing one of the five communities of Encinitas: Cardiff, Leucadia, New Encinitas, Old Encinitas, and Olivenhain. Applicants must have resided as a registered voter in Leucadia for no less than six months prior to appointment and maintain residency and voter registration in Leucadia while serving on the Commission. The Planning Commission shall perform such duties as may be specified by ordinance or resolution of the City Council or by the laws of the State of California. Further, the Planning Commission shall study and report to the City Council upon any matter referred to it by the City Council and shall keep the City Council currently advised of all matters pending, and shall furnish any special information, reports, or materials which the City Council may request. The Planning Commission shall make a final determination as authorized by the Code for the following applications: Coastal Development, Conditional Use Permit (Major), Tentative Tract Map, Zoning Code Interpretation, Application for project in more than one Community Planning area, and other applications and duties as required by the Code. In addition, the Planning Commission shall make recommendation to the City Council as authorized by the Code for the following applications: General Plan Interpretation, General Plan Amendment, Zoning Code Amendment, Zoning Map Amendment, Specific Plan, and other applications as required by the Code. 07/09/2021, 07/16/2021 CN 25540

T.S. No.: 2021-00248-CA A.P.N.: 167-250-40-18 Property Address: 2380 HOSP Way #238, CARLSBAD, CA 92008 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 05/12/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: RAYMOND S. REIFEL AND DEBORAH A. REIFEL, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 05/16/2003 as Instrument No. 2003-0572791 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 08/30/2021 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 115,651.79 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2380 HOSP Way #238, CARLSBAD, CA 92008 A.P.N.: 167-250-40-18 Date: July 8, 2021 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 07/16/2021, 07/23/2021, 07/30/2021 CN 25572 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2021-00248-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (877)-518-5700, or visit this internet website https://www.realtybid.com/, using the file number assigned to this case 2021-00248-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: July 8, 2021 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 07/16/2021, 07/23/2021, 07/30/2021 CN 25572

T.S. No.: 2013-02855-CA A.P.N.: 263-470-31-00 Property Address: 406 SANTA BARTOLA, SOLANA BEACH, CA 92075-1504 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 08/13/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Lamont S. Loy, A Married Man, As His Sole and Separate Property Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 08/20/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-0795539 in book —, page — and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 08/25/2021 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 1,605,265.08 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 406 SANTA BARTOLA, SOLANA BEACH, CA 92075-1504 A.P.N.: 263-470-31-00 The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 1,605,265.08. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2013-02855-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (866)-960-8299, or visit this internet website http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case 2013-02855-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. Date: June 24, 2021 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 07/16/2021, 07/23/2021, 07/30/2021 CN 25563

A.P.N.: 213-260-01-04 Trustee Sale No.: 2021-1150 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/16/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: METROPOLITAN 102, LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Duly Appointed Trustee: S.B.S. TRUST DEED NETWORK, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION Recorded 8/16/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0373459 in book XX, page XX of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 8/2/2021 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CALIFORNIA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $929,152.48 Property being sold "as is – Where is" Street Address or other common designation of real property: 6221 METROPOLITAN ST 102 CARLSBAD, CA 92009 A.P.N.: 213-260-01-04 EXHIBIT "A" LEGAL DESCRIPTION Parcel 1: Unit CU-4 (the "Unit") as shown and described in the Condominium Plan (together with any amendments thereto, collectively, the "Plan") recorded on April 16, 2009, as Instrument No. 2009-0194227,. in the Official Records of San Diego County, California ("Official Records") recorded against Lot 1 of Carlsbad Tract Ct 07-04 Bressi Ranch, in the City Of Carlsbad, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 15735, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, December 19, 2008 (the "Map"). Parcel 2: An undivided one-eighth (1/8th) fee simple interest as a tenant in common in and to the Common Areas described in the Plan. Parcel 3: Easements for access, ingress, egress, maintenance, repair, drainage, encroachment, support, and for other purposes, all as described and reserved in the Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and amendments thereto, collectively, the "Declaration"), recorded on April 16, 2009, as Instrument No. 2009-0194228, the Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions (together with any amendments thereto, collectively, the "Additional Declaration"), recorded on December 6, 2005, as Instrument No. 2005-1050233, the Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions Regarding Buildings (together with any amendments thereto, collectively, the "Building Declaration"), recorded on June 9, 2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0483802, and the Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions and Grant of Reciprocal Easements for Bressi Ranch Corporate Center (together with any amendments thereto, collectively, the "Master Declaration"), recorded on March 15, 2005 as Document No. 2005-0210897, all in Official Records, the Plan and the Map, if any. THE BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT, IN ITS DISCRETION, TO EXERCISE ITS RIGHTS AND REMEDIES IN ANY MANNER PERMITTED UNDER SECTION 9604 OF THE CALIFORNIA COMMERCIAL CODE, OR ANY OTHER APPLICABLE SECTION, AS TO ALL OR SOME OF THE PERSONAL PROPERTY, FIXTURES AND OTHER GENERAL TANGIBLES AND INTANGIBLES MORE PARTICULARY DESCRIBED IN THE DEED OF TRUST, GUARANTEES, UCC’S, SECURITY AGREEMENTS. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call FOR SALES INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (855) 986-9342 or visit this Internet Web site www.superiordefault.com, using the file number assigned to this case 2021-1150. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 6/24/2021 S.B.S TRUST DEED NETWORK, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106, Westlake Village, California, 91362.818-991-4600 By: Colleen Irby, Trustee Sale Officer (7/9/2021, 7/16/2021, 7/23/2021| TS#2021-1150 SDI-21294) CN 25541

T.S. No.: 210323048 Notice of Trustee's Sale Loan No.: 18-5280 Order No. 95524753 APN: 301-032-05-00 You Are In Default Under A Deed Of Trust Dated 12/20/2018. Unless You Take Action To Protect Your Property, It May Be Sold At A Public Sale. If You Need An Explanation Of The Nature Of The Proceeding Against You, You Should Contact A Lawyer. Trustor: Catharine J. Cahoon, Succesor Trustee of the Larry E. Cahoon Trust, dated June 1995 Duly Appointed Trustee: Del Toro Loan Servicing, Inc. Recorded 12/31/2018 as Instrument No. 2018-0534974 in book, page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 7/26/2021 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: by the statue at entrance to East County Regional Center, 250 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $562,117.61 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 167 Carmel Valley Road Del Mar, CA 92014 A.P.N.: 301-032-05-00 Notice To Potential Bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Notice To Property Owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (877) 440-4460 or visit this Internet Web site www.mkconsultantsinc.com, using the file number assigned to this case 210323048. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Notice To Tenant: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (877) 440-4460, or visit this internet website site www.tlssales.info, using the file number assigned to this case 210323048 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 6/24/2021 Del Toro Loan Servicing, Inc., by Total Lender Solutions, Inc., its authorized agent 10505 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 125 San Diego, CA 92121 Phone: 866-535-3736 Sale Line: (877) 440-4460 By: /s/Max Newman, Trustee Sale Officer 07/02/2021, 07/09/2021, 07/16/2021 CN 25521

A.P.N.: 255-312-06-00 Trustee Sale No.: 2019-1840 Order No: 1316103CAD NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/3/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONT ACT A LAWYER. Trustor: DOREEN J. KIRKPATRICK, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: S.B.S. TRUST DEED NETWORK, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION Deed of Trust recorded 8/10/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0681046 in book XX, page XX of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 7/26/2021 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CALIFORNIA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other reasonable estimated charges: $286,643.91 Street Address or other common designation of purported real property: 8037 PASEO AVELLANO CARLSBAD, CA 92009 A.P.N.: 255-312-06-00 Lot 1068 of Carlsbad Tract No. 88-03-3, in the City of Carlsbad, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 13636, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, California, September 8, 1998. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the trustee within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call FOR SALES INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (855) 986-9342 or visit this internet web-site www.superiordefault.com, using the file number assigned to this case 2019-1840. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet web-site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call FOR SALES INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (855) 986-9342, or visit this internet website www.superiordefault.com, using the file number assigned to this case 2019-1840 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. Date: 6/11/2021 S.B.S TRUST DEED NETWORK, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106, Westlake Village, California, 91362.818-991-4600 By: Colleen Irby, Trustee Sale Officer (7/2/2021, 7/9/2021, 7/16/2021 | TS#2019-1840 SDI-21250) CN 25511

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00029627-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Barbara Lorraine Lambell filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Barbara Lorraine Lambell change to proposed name: Barbara Lorraine Dort. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On August 31, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. Date: Jul 12, 2021 Pamela

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00028514-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Linda B. McCunn filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Linda B. McCunn change to proposed name: Linda B. Muehlhauser. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On August 24, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a substantial risk to the health and welfare of court personnel and the public, rendering presence in, or access to, the court’s facilities unsafe, and pursuant to the emergency orders of the Chief Justice of the State of California and General Orders of the Presiding Department of the San Diego Superior Court, the following Order is made: NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Jul 06, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 07/16, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06/2021 CN 25573

Notice of Public Sales Notice is hereby given by that Pursuant to section 21701-21715 of the business and Professions Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code of the State of California, A public lien sale will run from 7/30-8/13, 2021 on the website storageauctions.net. See website for registration. The personal items of the below named will be sold from Oceanside RV and Self Storage. Name Unit John Kurywchak 30 07/16, 07/23/2021 CN 25568

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, July 23, 2021 at 1 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 2405 Cougar Drive Carlsbad, CA 92010. Terms are CASH ONLY! West Coast Self-Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Size Name 10×10 Moreno, Robert 5×10 Johnson, Autumn 10×10 Mora, Jacob 07/09/2021, 07/16/2021 CN 25556

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF ADA MAGISTRATE DIVISION ANDREW SNARR, Petitioner, vs. ALISA SNARR, Respondent. Case No. CV01-20-20124 SUMMONS TO: ALISA SNARR, RESPONDENT You have been sued by Andrew Snarr, the Petitioner in the District Court in and for Ada County, Idaho, Case No. CV01-20-20124. The nature of the claim against you is a petition to modify both child custody and child support of your minor children shared with the Petitioner. Any time after 21 days following the last publication of this summons, the court may enter a judgement against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in proper form, including the Case No., and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court at 200 W. Front St., Boise, ID 83702, telephone (208) 287-7080, and served a copy of your response on the Petitioner’s attorney at 1902 W. Judith Ln., Ste. 100, Boise ID 83705, telephone (208) 344-8474. A copy of the Summons and Petition can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court or the attorney for Petitioner. It you wish legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter. Dated: 06/30/2021 ADA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT By: S/Deb Perkins, Deputy Clerk 07/09, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30/2021 CN 25554

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00026512-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Craig Gilbert and Yukako Mese filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Emerson Rae Gilbert change to proposed name: Emerson Rae Mese Gilbert. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On August 03, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a substantial risk to the health and welfare of court personnel and the public, rendering presence in, or access to, the court’s facilities unsafe, and pursuant to the emergency orders of the Chief Justice of the State of California and General Orders of the Presiding Department of the San Diego Superior Court, the following Order is made: NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: 06/18/2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 07/09, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30/2021 CN 25553

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF GREG LAWRENCE HARRIS Case# 37-2021-00025536-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Greg Lawrence Harris. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Mabel Vandenbrink, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Mabel Vandenbrink be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: August 18, 2021; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, all Probate hearings will be conducted virtually until further notice. Appearances must be made by using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The department’s MS Teams video conference link, MS Teams conference phone number and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. Plan to check in 15-minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Russell E. Griffith 1991 Village Park Way, Ste 105 Encinitas, CA 92024 Telephone: 760.944.9901 07/02, 07/09, 07/16/2021 CN 25512

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00026831-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Reagan Ferris Whittle filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Reagan Ferris Whittle change to proposed name: Reagan Ferris. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On August 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. D25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a substantial risk to the health and welfare of court personnel and the public, rendering presence in, or access to, the court’s facilities unsafe, and pursuant to the emergency orders of the Chief Justice of the State of California and General Orders of the Presiding Department of the San Diego Superior Court, the following Order is made: NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: 06/22/2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 06/25, 07/02, 07/09, 07/16/2021 CN 25509

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00025943-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Eveline Paula Tritsch filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Eveline Paula Tritsch change to proposed name: Eveline Paula Van Sorge. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On August 03, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a substantial risk to the health and welfare of court personnel and the public, rendering presence in, or access to, the court’s facilities unsafe, and pursuant to the emergency orders of the Chief Justice of the State of California and General Orders of the Presiding Department of the San Diego Superior Court, the following Order is made: NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: 06/16/2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 06/25, 07/02, 07/09, 07/16/2021 CN 25505

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00026419-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Mike Richard Stephens filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Mike Richard Stephens change to proposed name: Naji Najib Najjar. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On August 03, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a substantial risk to the health and welfare of court personnel and the public, rendering presence in, or access to, the court’s facilities unsafe, and pursuant to the emergency orders of the Chief Justice of the State of California and General Orders of the Presiding Department of the San Diego Superior Court, the following Order is made: NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: 06/10/2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 06/25, 07/02, 07/09, 07/16/2021 CN 25500

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014338 Filed: Jul 06, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Violet Salon & Boutique LLC. Located at: 3138 Roosevelt St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Violet Salon & Boutique LLC, 3470 Donna Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/12/2019 S/April Britton, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06/2021 CN 25579

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014861 Filed: Jul 12, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CWR. Located at: 2358 Nicklaus Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Paul G. Cassiano, 2358 Nicklaus Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Paul G. Cassiano, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06/2021 CN 25578

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9012379 Filed: Jun 17, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cam’s Pool Service. Located at: 6726 Antilope St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cameron Anthony Mazzano, 6726 Antilope St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Cameron Anthony Mazzano, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06/2021 CN 25577

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014640 Filed: Jul 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Conscious Life Press. Located at: 811 Summerhill Ct., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jane Ilene Cohen, 811 Summerhill Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jane Ilene Cohen, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06/2021 CN 25571

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9012720 Filed: Jun 21, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soluna Wellness. Located at: 3060 University Ave., San Diego CA 92104 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. The Life Charm Inc., 6231 Vista San Carlos, San Diego CA 92154. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Antonio Hernandez, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06/2021 CN 25570

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9013504 Filed: Jun 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Peak Pediatric Dentistry. Located at: 3144 El Camino Real #102, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christopher Dixon, DDS, Inc., 3144 El Camino Real #102, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/18/2016 S/Christopher Dixon, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06/2021 CN 25569

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014411 Filed: Jul 07, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Beach Stuff. Located at: 1253 Capistrano Ln., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: 4140 Oceanside Blvd. #159-313, Oceanside CA 92056. Registrant Information: 1. Scott Lee Allbert, 1253 Capistrano Ln., Vista CA 92081; 2. Marcella Mary Hormozi-Allbert, 1253 Capistrano Ln., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Scott Lee Allbert, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06/2021 CN 25567

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9013527 Filed: Jun 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Markwick Enterprises. Located at: 884 Dorothy St., El Cajon CA San Diego 92019. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Esther Catalina Markwick, 884 Dorothy St., El Cajon CA 92019. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Esther Catalina Markwick, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06/2021 CN 25566

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9013539 Filed: Jun 29, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alaha Home. Located at: 1835 S Centre City Pkwy. #219, Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mascco Inc., 1835 S Centre City Pkwy. #219, Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Johnny Mascari, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06/2021 CN 25565

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9013440 Filed: Jun 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 10 POINT 0; B. 10 POINT 0 LUX RE + Design; C. 10 POINT 0 LUX Creative; D. 10.0 LUX RE + Design; E. 10.0 LUX Creative. Located at: 622 Compass Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. 10 Point 0 Lux Re – Real Estate + Design Inc., 7040 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/31/2021 S/Laura Andert, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06/2021 CN 25564

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9012371 Filed: Jun 17, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 2711 Loker TIC. Located at: 8400 Miramar Rd. #270, San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. San Diego Condos LLC, 8400 Miramar Rd. #270, San Diego CA 92126; 2. Maurice Arenson Trustee of Arenson Kemp Children Trust, 8400 Miramar Rd. #270, San Diego CA 92126; 3. Pearl Arenson Trustee of Arenson Kemp Children Trust, 8400 Miramar Rd. #270, San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Abraham Kemp, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30/2021 CN 25561

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9013073 Filed: Jun 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lawrence Poon Designer Fine Jewelry. Located at: 5473 Valerio Trail, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Esther Siow-Poon, 5473 Valerio Trail, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/1986 S/Esther Siow-Poon, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30/2021 CN 25559

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9013053 Filed: Jun 23, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Miller’s Table Wine Beer & Fare. Located at: 514 S Coast Hwy #A, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Girl n Vine LLC, 814 ½ N Pacific St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/15/2016 S/Staci Miller, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30/2021 CN 25558

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9013427 Filed: Jun 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Spaceship Studios. Located at: 294 La Moree, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Oceanside Healthcare Staffing Inc., 3550 Sand Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/15/2021 S/Andrew H Gibbs, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30/2021 CN 25555

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9012888 Filed: Jun 23, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Suzuki Institute. Located at: 1814 Avenida Mimosa, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Danielle Gomez Kravitz, 1814 Avenida Mimosa, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2021 S/Danielle Gomez Kravitz, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30/2021 CN 25552

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014116 Filed: Jul 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hypnotic Reptiles. Located at: 469 Prosperity Dr., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Elevn Squared LLC, 469 Prosperity Dr., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2021 S/David Lira, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30/2021 CN 25551

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9013128 Filed: Jun 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. First Born Collectibles. Located at: 3584 Windrift Way #292, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Miko James Bell, 3584 Windrift Way #292, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Miko James Bell, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30/2021 CN 25550

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9013433 Filed: Jun 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Snapdragon and Sage. Located at: 1372 Panorama Ridge Rd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Rene Rosman, 1372 Panorama Ridge Rd., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individial. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Rene Rosman, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30/2021 CN 25549

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014045 Filed: Jul 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Athletic Turf Solutions. Located at: 1784 Felicita Ln., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tamara Horton Breeden, 1784 Felicita Ln., Vista CA 92083; B. James Douglas Breeden, 1784 Felicita Ln., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2000 S/Tamara H Breeden, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30/2021 CN 25548

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9013076 Filed: Jun 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Save Our Coastal Communities. Located at: 2792 Gateway Rd. #106, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Save Our Coastal and Beach Communities, 2792 Gateway Rd. #106, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Louis A Galuppo, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30/2021 CN 25547

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9013328 Filed: Jun 25, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Top CA Real Estate LLC. Located at: 2400 La Costa Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Top CA Real Estate LLC, 2400 La Costa Ave., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/28/2014 S/Mohammad Kazem Zomorrodian, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30/2021 CN 25546

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9011893 Filed: Jun 12, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SimonMed Imaging; B. SimonMed Health Diagnostics. Located at: 6185 Paseo del Norte, #110, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 6900 E Camelback Rd. #700, Scottsdale AZ 85251. Registrant Information: 1. Health Diagnostics of California, A Professional Corporation, 6900 E Camelback Rd. #700, Scottsdale AZ 85251. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Howard John Simon, MD, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30/2021 CN 25545

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9013353 Filed: Jun 25, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BioComp. Located at: 6988 Sandcastle Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: PO Box 232323, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. William Nathan Swann, 6988 Sandcastle Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/1990 S/William Nathan Swann, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30/2021 CN 25544

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9012583 Filed: Jun 19, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MP Holding Corporation. Located at: 2792 Gateway Rd. #102, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mataas Partners Inc., 2792 Gateway Rd. #102, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2019 S/Louis A Galuppo, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30/2021 CN 25543

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9012840 Filed: Jun 22, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blue Water Builders. Located at: 450 Morse St. #38, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nick Daniel Fernandes, 450 Morse St. #38, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nick Daniel Fernandes, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30/2021 CN 25542

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9013481 Filed: Jun 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Solana Beach Construction. Located at: 4991 Overlook Dr., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 243, Solana Beach CA 92075-9998. Registrant Information: 1. Timothy Scott Brennan, 4991 Overlook Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Timothy S Brennan, 07/02, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23/2021 CN 25539

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9011699 Filed: Jun 10, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CA Originals by Kathryn. Located at: 438 Avalon Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kathryn V Gould, 438 Avalon Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/1982 S/Kathryn V Gould, 07/02, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23/2021 CN 25538

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9012613 Filed: Jun 19, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Breeze Family Dental. Located at: 473 Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Will & Chan Dental Corp., 473 Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/11/2021 S/Karli Will, 07/02, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23/2021 CN 25537

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9013331 Filed: Jun 25, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bela Pal; B. Belapal. Located at: 2558 Ocean Cove Dr., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sean Michael Benik, 2558 Ocean Cove Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sean Michael Benik, 07/02, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23/2021 CN 25531

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9013117 Filed: Jun 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Abundance Box, Inc.; B. A West Style Story. Located at: 962 Greenlake Ct., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. The Abundance Box Inc., 962 Greenlake Ct., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2017 S/Tiffany R Farley, 07/02, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23/2021 CN 25529

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9013239 Filed: Jun 25, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bad Kitty Yoga. Located at: 2301 Eastbrook Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Raschel Allene Ammons-Kloos, 2301 Eastbrook Rd., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Raschel Allene Ammons-Kloos, 07/02, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23/2021 CN 25528

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9013022 Filed: Jun 23, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Agua Studios. Located at: 391 Ocean View Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nena Lee Cote, 391 Ocean View Ave., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Deane Allen Cote, 391 Ocean View Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2021 S/Nena Lee Cote, 07/02, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23/2021 CN 25527

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9012424 Filed: Jun 17, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Moak Soap; B. Moak Soaps. Located at: 711 California St. #B, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Steven Joel Moak, 711 California St. #B, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Steven Joel Moak, 07/02, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23/2021 CN 25526

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9013248 Filed: Jun 25, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grow Green Insurance Group. Located at: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Grow Green Insurance Services LLC, 519 Dew Point Ave., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/15/2018 S/Brett Willard, 07/02, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23/2021 CN 25525

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9012729 Filed: Jun 21, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Construction Engineering Consultants. Located at: 6379 Alexandri Cir., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Construction Engineering Consultants, 6379 Alexandri Cir., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Amir Etezadi, 07/02, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23/2021 CN 25524

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9013156 Filed: Jun 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. kariville design. Located at: 533 2nd St. #341, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kari White, 533 2nd St. #341, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2021 S/Kari White, 07/02, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23/2021 CN 25523

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9011274 Filed: Jun 05, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Invent Respiratory. Located at: 2788 Loker Ave. W., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Invent Medical Corporation, 2788 Loker Ave. W., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/20/2020 S/Samuel Chang, 07/02, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23/2021 CN 25522

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9012730 Filed: Jun 21, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. M Wine Education. Located at: 6768 Malachite Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Winnifred Michele Graber, 6768 Malachite Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Winnifred Michele Graber, 07/02, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23/2021 CN 25520

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9012224 Filed: Jun 16, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Julian Cabins. Located at: 15574 N Peak Rd., Julian CA 92036 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. John Leslie, 15574 N Peak Rd., Julian CA 92036. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/10/2018 S/John Leslie, 07/02, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23/2021 CN 25516

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9011534 Filed: Jun 09, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dugas Ranch. Located at: 4046 Valle del Sol, Bonsall CA San Diego 92003. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Dugas Ranch LLC, 4046 Valle del Sol, Bonsall CA 92003. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/09/2009 S/Jennifer Dugas Bitting, 07/02, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23/2021 CN 25515

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9012821 Filed: Jun 22, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chin’s Szechwan Del Mar; B. Chin’s Del Mar. Located at: 1011 Camino del Mar, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Mailing Address: 133 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084. Registrant Information: 1. Shanghai City Inc., 133 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/22/2021 S/Mary Stanford, 07/02, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23/2021 CN 25514

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9012104 Filed: Jun 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Association Inspector of Elections. Located at: 1413 Rolling Hills Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gloria R Giorella, 1413 Rolling Hills Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Gloria R Giorella, 07/02, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23/2021 CN 25513

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9012120 Filed: Jun 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Team Sage. Located at: 215 La Costa Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kelly Franklin Gilson, 215 La Costa Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/10/2021 S/Kelly Franklin Gilson, 06/25, 07/02, 07/09, 07/16/2021 CN 25508

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9011842 Filed: Jun 12, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Diversity Barber Grooming. Located at: 1906 Oceanside Blvd. #Y, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 1759 Oceanside Blvd. Ste C #305, Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Information: 1. Jarred R Powell, 5130 N River Rd. #C, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/20/2018 S/Jarred R Powell, 06/25, 07/02, 07/09, 07/16/2021 CN 25507

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9012770 Filed: Jun 22, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seaborn Cocktails. Located at: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104-159, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Seaborn LLC, 7040 Avenida Encinas #104-159, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/07/2021 S/Tom Jones, 06/25, 07/02, 07/09, 07/16/2021 CN 25506

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9010857 Filed: Jun 01, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. mpartial. Located at: 6350 Yarrow Dr. #D, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. 4D Schematics LLC, 6350 Yarrow Dr. #D, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2021 S/Dan Smith, 06/25, 07/02, 07/09, 07/16/2021 CN 25504

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9012705 Filed: Jun 21, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Recreate Real Estate. Located at: 2541 Muirfields Dr., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mirna Orellana, 2541 Muirfields Dr., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/21/2021 S/Mirna Orellana, 06/25, 07/02, 07/09, 07/16/2021 CN 25503

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9012647 Filed: Jun 21, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Taylor Gallegos Art. Located at: 2635 Madison St. #2, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Taylor Gallegos Fine Art Inc., 2635 Madison St. #2, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Christopher Taylor Gallegos, 06/25, 07/02, 07/09, 07/16/2021 CN 25502

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9011209 Filed: Jun 05, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chapman’s Auto Wholesale. Located at: 5506 San Roberto, San Diego CA San Diego 92154. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tracy Owens Chapman Jr, 5506 San Roberto, San Diego CA 92154. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tracy Owens Chapman Jr, 06/25, 07/02, 07/09, 07/16/2021 CN 25501

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2021-9011457 Filed: Jun 09, 2021 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Table Floral Co. Located at: 4828 W Mountain View Dr. #3, San Diego CA San Diego 92116. Mailing Address: 4003 Blakemore Ct., Midland TX 79707. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 07/15/2019 and assigned File #2019-9017460. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Alyssa Marie Hatton, 4003 Blakemore Ct., Midland TX 79707; 2. Hannah Kathryn Hammond, 1501 Island Ave. #1711, San Diego CA 92101. The Business is Conducted by: A General Partnership. S/Alyssa Marie Hatton, 06/25, 07/02, 07/09, 07/16/2021 CN 25499

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9012502 Filed: Jun 18, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dead Presidents; B. Sleeping Indian Growers; C. R. Q. R. Ride Quality Recorder. Located at: 681 Sleeping Indian, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 234244, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Bruce King, 681 Sleeping Indian, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Bruce King, 06/25, 07/02, 07/09, 07/16/2021 CN 25498

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9011835 Filed: Jun 12, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sun Flour Bagel. Located at: 6955 El Camino Real #B105, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mitsuhiro Numata, 3275 Pearl Ln., Oceanside CA 92056; 2. Atsuko Numata, 3275 Pearl Ln., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2007 S/Mitsuhiro Numata, 06/25, 07/02, 07/09, 07/16/2021 CN 25497

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9011373 Filed: Jun 07, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wholistic Human; B. MTBSD. Located at: 1242 Calle Christopher, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 29220 Woodfall Dr., Murrieta CA 92563. Registrant Information: 1. Gabriel Alex Quesada, 1242 Calle Christopher, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/27/2021 S/Gabriel Alex Quesada, 06/25, 07/02, 07/09, 07/16/2021 CN 25495

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9011311 Filed: Jun 05, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vicente’s Yard Service. Located at: 3686 Branch Ct., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Vicente Martinez II, 3686 Branch Ct., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/08/2012 S/Vicente Martinez II, 06/25, 07/02, 07/09, 07/16/2021 CN 25494

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9011742 Filed: Jun 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Noria. Located at: 3485 Catalina Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: 3725 Longview Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. Registrant Information: 1. Situate Design LLC, 3485 Catalina Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/25/2018 S/Rebecca Doyle, 06/25, 07/02, 07/09, 07/16/2021 CN 25493