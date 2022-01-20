Legal Notices, January 21, 2022

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PLEASE NOTE THAT MASKS ARE REQUIRED INDOORS. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 3rd day of February, 2022, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing items of the City of Encinitas: 1. PROJECT NAME: Santa Fe Drive Corridor Improvements; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-004417-2021, DR-004418-2021, and CDPNF-004419-2021; ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the Santa Fe Drive public right-of-way and Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay Zone, Hillside/Inland Bluff Overlay Zone, Cultural/Natural Resources Overlay Zone, Special Study Overlay Zone, and California Coastal Commission’s Appeal Jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone; APPLICANT: City of Encinitas, Matt Widelski, CIP; LOCATION: Santa Fe Drive public right-of-way between Interstate 5 and South El Camino Real; DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit to construct street improvements, landscaping, stormwater facilities, pedestrian walkability elements, and bike facilities in each direction with striping and signage, all within the north and south sides of the Santa Fe Drive public right-of-way, and a temporary construction staging areas; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301(c), which categorically exempts minor alterations to existing public streets, sidewalks, gutters, and similar facilities including replacement or reconstruction of existing structures and facilities. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, AICP, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2681 or [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: Fender Crawlspace/ADU Addition; CASE NUMBER: CDP-003283-2019; FILING DATE: August 5, 2019; APPLICANT: Robbie Fender; LOCATION: 1704 Tattenham Road (APN 254-540-13); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing for the improvement of a lower-level crawlspace to an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) to an existing single-family attached residence; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the Residential-11 (R11) Zone, Coastal Bluff Overlay Zone, Hillside/Inland Bluff Overlay Zone, and the Coastal Commission Appeal Jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301(e)(1), which exempts additions to existing structures that do not exceed 2,500 SF. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, AICP Associate Planner, 760-633-2681, [email protected] An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council on an appeal may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the applications prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 01/21/2022 CN 26193

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PLEASE NOTE THAT MASKS ARE REQUIRED INDOORS. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 6 p.m. by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following item: PROJECT NAME: Jack in the Box Interpretation; CASE NUMBER: APPEAL-005032-2021 and INTRP-004738-2021; FILING DATE: December 2, 2021; APPLICANT: Jack In the Box Properties, LLC.; APPELANT: Jack In the Box Properties, LLC; LOCATION: 1967 San Elijo Avenue (APN: 260-351-23); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider an appeal of the Planning Commission’s denial of a Planning Commission Interpretation that determined the change of an establishment from a legal non-conforming drive-thru restaurant to a drive-thru coffee shop with various site improvements is not consistent with the nonconformity regulations within the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Specific Plan and Encinitas Municipal Code; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within in the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Specific Plan C-GC-1 Zone, and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Section 15060(c)(3). Section 15060(c)(3) exempts from CEQA if the activity is not a project as defined in Section 15378. STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, Senior Planner: (760) 633-2718 or [email protected]. This appeal will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any person who wishes to submit a written position with arguments, documents, exhibits, letters, photos, charts, diagrams, videos, etc., addressing the challenged determination MUST submit these to the City Clerk by 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, seven calendar days prior to the public hearing. No new information will be considered by the City Council after this deadline. Upon filing with the City Clerk, those items will be available to the public. Any questions, please contact the City Clerk at (760) 633-2601. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the City Council on an appeal may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff, or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 01/21/2022 CN 26192

SECTION A NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS Olivenhain Trunk Sewer Improvements Project Phase IA CC04J Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on February 1, 2022. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at the close of the bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening, but they may attend if desired. The City Street address is as follows: City of Encinitas 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, California 92024 WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: Work to be done consists of sewer manhole rehabilitation including concrete and reinforcement repair and installation of Triplex manhole lining systems; new frames and covers as specified and all incidental work or services. Engineer’s Estimate – $2,321,000 LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder submitting a bid whose summation of the base bid and three additive alternative bids is the lowest. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. Contract documents may also be obtained after Thursday, December 16th at the Engineering counter in City Hall located at 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024, at a non-refundable cost of $50.00 per set. To submit a bid, a bidder must register as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code, Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Should contractors choose to pick up project plans and specifications at Plan Rooms, the contractors shall still be responsible for registering as a plan holder as described above and obtaining all addenda for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices or may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the Contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices. Questions pertaining to State predetermined wage rates should be directed to the State department of Industrial Relations website at www.dir.gov. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. The prime contractor shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code including, but not limited to, Section 1777.5. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Jill T. Bankston, PE Acting City Engineer DATE: ____________ END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 01/21/2022, 01/28/2022 CN 26181

CITY OF CARLSBAD ORDINANCE NO. CS-412 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, ADDING SECTION 10.40.301 OF THE CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE TO ESTABLISH NO PARKING ZONES ALONG BOTH SIDES OF ARMADA DRIVE BETWEEN PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD AND LEGOLAND DRIVE BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 11 P.M. AND 5 A.M. WHEREAS, the City of Carlsbad has received numerous reports of individuals parking vehicles overnight along Armada Drive and leaving trash and human waste along the sidewalk; and WHEREAS, the Carlsbad Police Department met with Covey Commercial Real Estate Service, the property management service for the Carlsbad Ranch Maintenance Association whose members consist of businesses located along Armada Drive, and all businesses represented by Covey Commercial Real Estate Service expressed support for the overnight parking restriction; and WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad has determined that it is in the interest of public safety that an overnight parking restriction be implemented along Armada Drive between Palomar Airport Road and Legoland Drive between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.; and WHEREAS, the City Planner has determined that the project is categorically exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act per state CEQA Guidelines section 15301 (c) and that no exception to the exemption as set forth in CEQA Guidelines section 15300.2 applies; NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, ordains as follows that: 1. The above recitations are true and correct. 2. That Title 10, Chapter 10.40, of the Carlsbad Municipal Code is amended by the addition of Section 10.40.301 to read as follows: 10.40.301 Parking restricted on Armada Drive. Parking of vehicles is prohibited between 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. on the westerly and easterly sides of Armada Drive between Palomar Airport Road and Legoland Drive. EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall be effective thirty days after its adoption; and the City Clerk shall certify the adoption of this ordinance and cause the full text of the ordinance or a summary of the ordinance prepared by the City Attorney to be published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Carlsbad within fifteen days after its adoption. INTRODUCED AND FIRST READ at a Regular Meeting of the Carlsbad City Council on the 14th day of December, 2021, and thereafter PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 11th day of January 2022, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Hall, Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Acosta, Norby. NAYS: None. ABSENT: None. 01/21/2022 CN 26180

T.S. No. 094943-CA APN: 217-480-81-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 4/17/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 3/14/2022 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 4/24/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0282686 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: ROBERT L. SKOVGARD AND ALENE SKOVGARD, TRUSTEES OF THE SKOVGARD FAMILY 1988 TRUST WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1859 SPYGLASS CIRCLE, VISTA, CA 92081 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $393,000.64 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 094943-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 094943-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 930388_094943-CA 01/21/2022, 01/28/2022, 02/04/2022 CN 26179

T.S. No. 097180-CA APN: 123-090-78-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 8/20/2013. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 3/14/2022 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 8/27/2013 as Instrument No. 2013-0533029 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: NANCY FISHER, A WIDOW WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1690 JACKSON RD, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $674,604.56 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 097180-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 097180-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 930317_097180-CA 01/21/2022, 01/28/2022, 02/04/2022 CN 26176

T.S. No. 17-46166 APN: 305-071-27-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/13/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: ERIC S FULLER, AND SUSAN B FULLER, TRUSTEES OF THE FULLER FAMILY 2005 LIVING TRUST DATED DECEMBER 13, 2005 Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 12/20/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-1088381, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 2/14/2022 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $3,235,612.98 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 6287 CLUBHOUSE DR RANCHO SANTA FE, California 92067 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust A.P.N #.: 305-071-27-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 976-3916 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-46166. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 976-3916, or visit this internet website tracker.auction.com/sb1079, using the file number assigned to this case 17-46166 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 1/10/2022 ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (855) 976-3916 www.auction.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 33851 Pub Dates 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26175

T.S. No. 17-48498 APN: 226-052-68-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 3/9/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: ABRAHAM F VARGAS AND TERESA J VARGAS, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 3/15/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0178819, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 2/14/2022 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $575,043.61 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1105 SUTTER LANE SAN MARCOS, California 92069 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 226-052-68-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 976-3916 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-48498. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 976-3916, or visit this internet website tracker.auction.com/sb1079, using the file number assigned to this case 17-48498 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 1/10/2022 ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (855) 976-3916 www.auction.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 33850 Pub Dates 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26174

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-14-618023-JP Order No.: 140069623-CA-MAI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/7/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): RICARDO MICHAEL RODRIGUEZ, A MARRIED MAN Recorded: 10/15/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-0979246 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 3/11/2022 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,041,475.03 The purported property address is: 773 CALLE DE SOTO, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 220-430-08-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-14-618023-JP. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 800-280-2832, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-14-618023-JP to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-14-618023-JP IDSPub #0176094 1/14/2022 1/21/2022 1/28/2022 CN 26153

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-21-893559-NJ Order No.: 210516277-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 3/11/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the accrued principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): GERALDINE HAMBRICK, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN Recorded: 3/16/2016 as Instrument No. 2016-0116511 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 2/23/2022 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of accrued balance and other charges: $218,766.69 The purported property address is: 659 CEDAR STREET, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 Assessor’s Parcel No. : 218-360-50-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the trustee: CA-21-893559-NJ. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 916-939-0772, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-21-893559-NJ to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. The undersigned trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the mortgagor, the mortgagee, or the mortgagee’s attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-21-893559-NJ IDSPub #0175943 1/7/2022 1/14/2022 1/21/2022 CN 26141

T.S. No. 21001373-1 CA APN: 256-314-22-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 07/02/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Cathy M. Makebakken and Uwe Doerken, Wife and Husband as Joint Tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP Deed of Trust Recorded on 07/09/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0459625 of Official Records of San Diego County, California; Date of Sale: 01/31/2022 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,865,687.86 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 435 ORPHEUS AVE ENCINITAS, CA 92024-2609 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 256-314-22-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 866-266-7512 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com using the file number assigned to this case 21001373-1 CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 866-266-7512 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com using the file number assigned to this case 21001373-1 CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 12/27/2021 ZBS Law, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450, Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: 866-266-7512 or www.elitepostandpub.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of a bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 33783 Pub Dates 01/07, 01/14, 01/21/2022 CN 26140

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given pursuant to Sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California that San Diego Towing and Storage, located at 925 West Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, will sell at public auction on January 27, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. the following: 2012 Nissan Altima, Lic.# 8TSS048 ; VIN.# 1NAL2AP6CN472686 and 2014 Ford Focus, Lic.# 7GRC473, VIN # 1FADP3K27EL350301. Said sales are for the purpose of satisfying liens of San Diego Towing and Storage in the amount of $3,480.00 each together with the costs of advertising and expenses of sale. 01/21/2022 CN 26177

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, January 28th, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 2405 Cougar Drive Carlsbad, CA 92010. Terms are CASH ONLY! West Coast Self-Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Size Name 5×5 Cruz, Aurelia 5×10 Elizondo, Kristie 5×10 Pease, Donald 10×20 Solorio, Liliana 10×20 Solorio, Liliana 01/14, 01/21/2022 CN 26168

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, January 21, 2022, at 1:00 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Ashley Estridge – Unit F-120 01/14, 01/21/2022 CN 26161

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00000186-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Eugene Clarence Baird and Susan Denise Baird filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name for minor as follows: a. Present name: Sciezka Dania Baird change to proposed name: Jaxson Reece Baird. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On February 22, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Jan. 04, 2022 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/22 CN 26160

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JACQUELINE JEAN KAHL aka JACQUELINE KAHL Case# 37-2021-00050807-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Jacqueline Jean Kahl aka Jacqueline Kahl. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Janine Morrell, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Janine Morrell be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: February 23, 2022; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502; Room: Hon. John B. Scherling. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Appearances may be made in person in the department; or by using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MSTeams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MSTeams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The department’s in person instructions, MSTeams video conference link, MS Teams conference phone number, and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. Plan to check 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Julie A. Cardin 1015 Chestnut Ave. Ste F2 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.434.1040 01/07, 01/14, 01/21/2022 CN 26148

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00053141-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Clarence Jay Singh and Mona Arvind Patel filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Desmond Veer Patel Singh change to proposed name: Dez Veer Patel Singh. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On February 02, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. C-61 of the Superior Court of California, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Hall of Justice. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Dec 21, 2021 Lorna A. Alksne Judge of the Superior Court 01/07, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28/2022 CN 26142

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00053536-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Michelle Lynn McGraw filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Michelle Lynn McGraw; aka Michelle Reyes McGraw; aka Michelle Lynn Reyes McGraw change to proposed name: Michelle Lynn Reyes. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On February 07, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Hall of Justice. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Dec 23, 2021 Lorna A. Alksne Judge of the Superior Court. 12/31/2021, 01/07 01/14, 01/21/2022 CN 26137

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00053526-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Jessalyn Ella Sabado filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Jessalyn Ella Sabado change to proposed name: Jessalyn Ella Barrameda. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On February 08, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Dec 22, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 12/31/2021, 01/07, 01/14, 01/21/2022 CN 26132

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000774 Filed: Jan 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nadya Pro Style. Located at: 5146 Whitman Way #311, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nadezhda Paskhalis, 5146 Whitman Way #311, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/04/2022 S/Nadezhda Paskhalis, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26194

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000732 Filed: Jan 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Budget Blinds of North San Diego. Located at: 4747 Oceanside Blvd. #J, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gatorback Investments LLC, 4747 Oceanside Blvd. #J, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2021 S/Lloyd J. Biggs, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26191

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000377 Filed: Jan 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cubix Safety; B. Cubix Cabinets; C. True Rescue; D. www.TrueRescue.com. Located at: 251 N. City Dr. #128F, Office 111, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. CBX LLC, 251 N. City Dr. #128F, Office 111, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/30/2016 S/Paul McSweeney, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26190

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000694 Filed: Jan 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. All About Me Beauty & Hair Extensions. Located at: 348 S. Cedros, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: 4197 Diamond Cr., Oceanside CA 92056. Registrant Information: 1. Leticia Rivera Cortez, 4197 Diamond Cr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/10/2011 S/Leticia Rivera Cortez, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26189

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000539 Filed: Jan 10, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lady Ashtar International. Located at: 820 N. Orange Ave., Fallbrook CA 92028 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Teresa June Graham, 820 N. Orange Ave., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1990 S/Teresa June Graham, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26188

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001050 Filed: Jan 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kasino Kings; B. Kasino Queens. Located at: 231 Copper Ave., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Darryl Anthony Mann Jr., 231 Copper Ave., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Darryl Anthony Mann Jr., 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26187

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000752 Filed: Jan 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Cities Mortgage; B. IMG Coastal. Located at: 515 Encinitas Blvd. #202, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Coastal Cities Maverick Inc., 515 Encinitas Blvd. #202, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kolby Gibson, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26186

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001069 Filed: Jan 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Birdrock Training. Located at: 329 La Veta, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kris Palouda, 329 La Veta, Encinitas CA 92024; Chris d’Eon, 701 Marsolan St., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/13/2022 S/Chris d’Eon, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26185

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000143 Filed: Jan 04, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KAAM Group. Located at: 2659 State St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. KAAM CO., 3817 Shad Pl., San Pedro CA 90732. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/10/2021 S/Spencer Brod, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26184

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000503 Filed: Jan 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Whomp Burger & Brew. Located at: 1774 Sunset Cliffs Blvd., San Diego CA 92107 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1959 Park Crest Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. The Whomp Group LLC, 1774 Sunset Cliffs Blvd., San Diego CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Brenna Olsen, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26183

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9028445 Filed: Dec 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. New Wave Chiropractic Center; B. New Wave Chiropractic. Located at: 6120 Paseo Del Norte #O-2, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Hodgson Chiropractic Inc., 6120 Paseo Del Norte #O-2, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2021 S/Tyler Holt, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26182

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000609 Filed: Jan 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Let’s Get You Started. Located at: 2320 Via Clemente #K, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kelcie Lynn Potter, 2320 Via Clemente #K, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Kelcie L. Potter, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26178

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000692 Filed: Jan 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dow Hartzog Design. Located at: 1268 Blue Sky Dr., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Stephen Hartzog, 1268 Blue Sky Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/05/2022 S/Stephen Hartzog, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26173

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000586 Filed: Jan 10, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Plum Tree Clearing & Traffic Management. Located at: 1258 Plum Tree Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Plum Tree Clearing Inc., 1258 Plum Tree Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/17/2021 S/Joshua D. Rogerson, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26168

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000215 Filed: Jan 05, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Reach Education and Development Resources. Located at: 3485 Pleasant Vale Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Katy Landis, 3485 Pleasant Vale Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/15/2021 S/Katy Landis, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26166

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000057 Filed: Jan 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Perfendt. Located at: 1616 9th Ave. #8, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Deisire A. Mills, 1616 9th Ave. #8, San Diego CA 92101; 2. Latasha Hinton, 1760 Eagles Nest Way #275, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/08/2021 S/Latasha Hinton; Deisire Mills, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26165

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000569 Filed: Jan 10, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Osidecrates. Located at: 215 Fredricks Ave., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cristian Corza, 215 Fredricks Ave., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Cristian Corza, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26164

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9028029 Filed: Dec 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Impart Creatives. Located at: 2584 Luciernaga St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kalie Hayman, 2584 Luciernaga St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/20/2021 S/Kalie Hayman, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26163

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000492 Filed: Jan 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aurora Concierge Group; B. Aurora Concierge; C. ACG; D. Exclusive Concierge Group. Located at: 1919 Hornblend St. #1, San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bella Aurora Rochin, 1919 Hornblend St. #1, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Bella Aurora Rochin, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26162

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000216 Filed: Jan 05, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Weis Environmental LLC. Located at: 1938 Kellogg Ave. #116, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 6453 Goldenbush Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. Weis Environmental LLC, 6453 Goldenbush Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/17/2017 S/Samantha Weis, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26159

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2022-9000165 Filed: Jan 04, 2022 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Nana and Pop Pops Sweet Shop. Located at: 280 S. Harbor Dr, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 191 Evergreen Pkwy., Oceanside CA 92054. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 03/21/2019 and assigned File #2019-9007428. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Sharon M. Drake, 191 Evergreen Pkwy., Oceanside CA 92054; 2. David L. Drake, 191 Evergreen Pkwy., Oceanside CA 92054. The Business is Conducted by: Married Couple. S/Sharon Drake, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26158

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000166 Filed: Jan 04, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nana and Pop Pops Sweet Shop. Located at: 280 S. Harbor Dr. #B, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3030 Oceanside Blvd. #67, Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Information: 1. Randal L. Pfeifer, 3030 Oceanside Blvd. #67, Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Christina L. Pfeifer, 3030 Oceanside Blvd. #67, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Randy Lee Pfeifer, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26157

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000049 Filed: Jan 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LUX Electric. Located at: 710 Sportfisher Dr. #C, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Scott McDonough, 710 Sportfisher Dr. #C, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Scott McDonough, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26156

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000220 Filed: Jan 05, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sai Leela Music Academy. Located at: 6082 Paseo Carreta, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kameshwari Sistla, 6082 Paseo Carreta, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/09/2012 S/Kameshwari Sistla, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26155

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000328 Filed: Jan 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fresco Cocina. Located at: 2858 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 518 Knots Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. La Famiglia Inc., 518 Knots Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Elmerinda Dinitto, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26154

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9028159 Filed: Dec 21, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Blue Angels Youth Ski and Snowboard Program. Located at: 1110 Camino Del Mar #E-1, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 447, Del Mar CA 92014. Registrant Information: 1. Action Sport Tours Inc., 1110 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/27/2002 S/Heidi Emery, 01/07, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28/2022 CN 26149

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9028385 Filed: Dec 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Overall Drone Solutions; B. Overall Drone Services. Located at: 4153 Donna Ave., San Diego CA 92115 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Overall Consulting LLC, 4153 Donna Ave., San Diego CA 92115. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2021 S/Scott Carrico, 01/07, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28/2022 CN 26147

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9028610 Filed: Dec 30, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County School of Driving. Located at: 3145 Tiger Run Ct., #107, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Safe Drivers America “Inc.”, 1697 Archer Rd., San Diego CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/15/2008 S/Bruce D. Storrs, 01/07, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28/2022 CN 26146

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9028721 Filed: Dec 30, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DirectFlo. Located at: 8107 Thistle Ct., San Diego CA 92120 San Diego. Mailing Address: 6519 Bisby Lake Ave. #191581, San Diego CA 92119. Registrant Information: 1. Launder Enterprises LLC, 8107 Thistle Ct., San Diego CA 92120. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeremy Launder, 01/07, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28/2022 CN 26145

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9027678 Filed: Dec 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aloha Graphic Design. Located at: 4188 Kimberly Ln., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Regis4trant Information: 1. John Richard Siebert, 4188 Kimberly Ln., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/08/1999 S/John R. Siebert, 01/07, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28/2022 CN 26144

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9027458 Filed: Dec 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Holiday Pet Hotel. Located at: 551 Union St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Quiet Creek Veterinary Services Inc., 551 Union St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/09/2009 S/John A Hamil, 12/31/2021, 01/07, 01/14, 01/21/2022 CN 26135

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9028254 Filed: Dec 22, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coco Pots. Located at: 7976 Amargosa Dr., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Courtney Harmeling, 7976 Amargosa Dr., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2021 S/Courtney Harmeling, 12/31/2021, 01/07, 01/14, 01/21/2022 CN 26134

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9027715 Filed: Dec 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tata Rudy’s Woodworks. Located at: 3541 Roselle St., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Rudy R Cortez, 3541 Roselle St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2021 S/Rudy R Cortez, 12/31/2021, 01/07, 01/14, 01/21/2022 CN 26131

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9027955 Filed: Dec 17, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Weenie Queen. Located at: 6377 Quarry Rd., Spring Valley CA 91977 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1112 E 2nd St., National City CA 91950. Registrant Information: 1. Weenie Q. Inc., 2244 Main St. #5, Chula Vista CA 91911. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/31/2008 S/Homero J Cardenas, 12/31/2021, 01/07, 01/14, 01/21/2022 CN 26130

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9027954 Filed: Dec 17, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. La Palma Beer Garden. Located at: 6377 Quarry Rd., Spring Valley CA 91977 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1112 E 2nd St., National City CA 91950. Registrant Information: 1. Cardco Inc., 2244 Main St. #5, Chula Vista CA 91911. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/28/2014 S/Homero J Cardenas, 12/31/2021, 01/07, 01/14, 01/21/2022 CN 26129

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9027978 Filed: Dec 18, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Owasso Productions LLC. Located at: 1417 Darwin Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Owasso Productions LLC, 1417 Darwin Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2021 S/William Joseph Adams, 12/31/2021, 01/07, 01/14, 01/21/2022 CN 26127

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9028140 Filed: Dec 21, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hire Consulting Services. Located at: 2647 Gateway Rd. #105-305, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mark S. James, 2647 Gateway Rd., #105-305, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2010 S/Mark S. James, 12/31/2021, 01/07, 01/14, 01/21/2022 CN 26126