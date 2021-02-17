Legal Notices, February 19, 2021

NOTICE FOR PUBLIC REVIEW AND SOLICITATION OF COMMENTS ON THE CITY OF CARLSBAD PUBLIC HOUSING AGENCY ANNUAL PLAN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021 FOR THE SECTION 8 HOUSING CHOICE VOUCHER RENTAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAM As a recipient of federal funds to support the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Rental Assistance Program, the City of Carlsbad is required to prepare a Public Housing Agency (PHA) Plan for submission to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The five-year plan describes the PHA’s mission and long-range goals and objectives for achieving its mission. The annual plan provides comprehensive and specific information about the PHA’s operation, policies, strategies, and resources to provide housing assistance to low income families for the upcoming year. THE RESIDENTS OF CARLSBAD AND OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the City of Carlsbad will be accepting comments on the PHA Annual Plan for fiscal year 2021. The City of Carlsbad’s PHA Annual Plan will be available for public review and comment through March 23, 2021. Copies of the documents are available for review at the following locations: City Libraries (1250 Carlsbad Village Drive and 1775 Dove Lane), Housing Services (1200 Carlsbad Village Drive) and the Senior Center (799 Pine Avenue) and on the website: www.carlsbadca.gov/housing Written or verbal comments will be accepted until 5:30 p.m. on March 23, 2021 at the Housing Services office. All comments (written or verbal) must be submitted to: Bobbi Nunn, Housing Program Manager Carlsbad Housing Services 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive

Carlsbad, CA 92008 E-mail: bobbi.nunn@carlsbadca.gov Phone: 760-434-2816 FAX: 760-720-2037 The City Council will also be accepting public comments on the PHA Plan during the Public Hearing tentatively scheduled for March 23, 2021 in the City Council Chambers located at 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive. Please contact Bobbi Nunn at 760-434-2816 to confirm the date of the Public Hearing and to arrange for translators or other special services needed to participate in the public review process. 02/19/2021 CN 25141

NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION AND HOUSING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARINGS ON THE CITY OF CARLSBAD HOUSING ELEMENT UPDATE 2021-2029 Per State of California Executive Order N-29-20, and in the interest of public health and safety, we are temporarily taking actions to prevent and mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic by holding Planning Commission and Housing Commission meetings electronically or by teleconferencing. The Planning Commission and Housing Commission meetings will be accessible electronically to all members of the public seeking to observe and address the Planning Commission and Housing Commission. The Planning Commission and Housing Commission meetings can be watched via livestream or replayed on the city website at www.carlsbadca.gov. March 3, 2021 Planning Commission meeting: You can participate in the Planning Commission meeting by e-mailing your comments to the Planning Division at planning@carlsbadca.gov prior to commencement of the agenda item. Your comments will be transmitted to the Planning Commission. March 4, 2021 Housing Commission meeting: You can participate in the Housing Commission meeting by emailing your comments to the Housing Commission at housing@carlsbadca.gov prior to commencement of the agenda item. Your comments will be transmitted to the Housing Commission. For both meetings: If you desire to have your comment read into the record at either the Planning Commission or Housing Commission meetings, please indicate so in the first line of your e-mail and limit your e-mail to 500 words or less. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the Planning Commission of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, and the Housing Commission of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021, both to consider the following: CASE NAME: GPA 2019-0003 (PUB 2019-0009) – HOUSING ELEMENT UPDATE 2021-2029 PUBLISH DATE: Feb. 19, 2021 DESCRIPTION: Request for a recommendation of approval of a General Plan Amendment to revise the city’s General Plan Housing Element and a recommendation of approval of an addendum to certified Environmental Impact Report EIR 13-02. The Housing Element Update provides the city with a housing plan or strategy for promoting the production of safe, decent and affordable housing for varying income-levels, including policies and programs on how it will accommodate its share of residential growth estimates. Approval of the Housing Element Update will not result in any development or changes to land uses or city codes. Any such changes or development will need separate and subsequent actions. The proposed action to approve an addendum is based on findings that (1) the General Plan EIR is of continuing informational value, and (2) the city has prepared an addendum to the previously certified EIR because only minor changes or additions are necessary and none of the conditions described in CEQA Guidelines Section 15162 calling for preparation of subsequent or supplemental environmental review has occurred. If you challenge this project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearings described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad at or prior to the public hearings. Copies of the staff reports will be available online on or after the Thursday prior to the hearing date as follows: • Planning Commission staff report: http://www.carlsbadca.gov/cityhall/clerk/meetings/boards/planning.asp. • Housing Commission staff report: http://www.carlsbadca.gov/cityhall/clerk/meetings/boards/housing.asp. If you have any questions, or would like to be notified of the decision for either meeting, please contact Scott Donnell in the Planning Division at 760-602-4618 or scott.donnell@carlsbadca.gov, Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 1635 Faraday Avenue, Carlsbad, California 92008. CITY OF CARLSBAD PLANNING DIVISION AND HOUSING SERVICES DIVISION 02/19/2021 CN 25140

City of Encinitas Public Notice of Unclaimed Checks Pursuant to State of California Government Code Section 50050, notice is hereby given by the City of Encinitas that the following amounts, not the property of the city, have been held by the Treasurer of the City of Encinitas in the funds from which they were issued for more than 3 years. These amounts will become the property of the City of Encinitas on April 5, 2021; if no verified complaint is filed and served by April 4, 2021. Any persons possessing an interest in this property may inquire with the City of Encinitas, Finance Department, 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas California 92024, or email accounting@encinitasca.gov.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF FREDRICK LEROY COURTNEY Case # 37-2020-00042980-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Fredrick Leroy Courtney. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Albert William Mince aka William Mince in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Albert William Mince aka William Mince be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: May 04, 2021; Time: 11:00 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Division, Probate. Appearances must be made by using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The department’s MS Teams video conference link, MS Teams conference phone number and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. Plan to check in 15-minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Donna M. Standard, Esq. 35625 E. Kings Canyon Rd. Squaw Valley, CA 93675 Telephone: 559.338.0111 or 805.276.1213 02/19, 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25142

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, February 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Perla Rayo – unit F233 02/19, 02/26/2021 CN 25133

NOTICE OF LIEN SALES DATE & TIME OF SALE: DATE: February 26, 2021 TIME: 10:00 am LIENHOLDER: SIMPLY AUTO TECH 2501 FAIVRE ST CHULA VISTA CA 91911 2010 BMW UT PLATE: 664TJMX VIN: 5UXFG8C57ALZ94656 02/19/2021 CN 25132

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2020-00019235-CU-CO-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): VIKING COMMERCIAL CONSTRUCTION, INC; and DOES 1 to 20 Inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): OMNIA PACIFIC CONSTRUCTION LLC; NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): San Diego Superior Court – North County. 325 S. Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Omar J. Yassin (SBN 202799) YASSIN LAW, APC. 680 E. Colorado Blvd., Ste 180 Pasadena CA 91101 Telephone: 626.921.4918 Email: oyassin@yassinlegal.com Date: (Fecha), 06/09/2020 Clerk (Secretario), by A. Carini, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 02/19, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25128

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00004480-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Alison Brooke Friedel and Jason Robert Friedel filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Chloe Adelyn Friedel change to proposed name: Chloe Adelyn Emery-Friedel. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Mar 23, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a substantial risk to the health and welfare of court personnel and the public, rendering presence in, or access to, the court’s facilities unsafe, and pursuant to the emergency orders of the Chief Justice of the State of California and General Orders of the Presiding Department of the San Diego Superior Court, the following Order is made: NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this. Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Feb 01, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 02/19, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25127

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF PAULINE M. PARKS AND/OR THE PAULINE M. PARKS LIVING TRUST DATED OCTOBER 19, 1998, AS AMENDED Notice is hereby given to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedent and/or Trust, that all persons having claims against the decedent and/or Trust are required to mail a copy of said claim to ERIC SCOTT SCHOELLER, Trustee of THE PAULINE M. PARKS LIVING TRUST DATED OCTOBER 19, 1998, AS AMENDED, wherein decedent PAULINE M. PARKS was the Trustor, at 4025 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 300, San Diego, CA 92108, within the later of four months after 02/19/2021 (the date of the first publication of Notice to Creditors) or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 60 days after the date this Notice is mailed or personally delivered to you. For your protection, you are encouraged to mail your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested. Donald F. Coats, Jr., Esq. Attorney for Trustee Eric Scott Schoeller 8924 E. Pinnacle Peak Rd., #G5-247, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 02/19/2021,02/26/2021, 03/05/2021 CN 25126

Notice of Public Sales Notice is hereby given by that Pursuant to section 21701-21715 of the business and Professions Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code of the State of California, A public lien sale will be held on March 2, 2021 at 11am at the address below. Please arrive at 10:30 for registration. The following personal property item will be sold: 2011 INTST TRAILER VAN Vin#: 4RACS0811BK044422 License plate #: 4LX3192 State Registered: CA Oceanside RV & Self Storage 444 Edgehill Lane Oceanside, CA. 92054 Phone: 760-757-0547 02/19/2021 CN 25119

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, February 26, 2021 at 1PM. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 2405 Cougar Drive Carlsbad, CA 92010. Terms are CASH ONLY! West Coast Self-Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Size Name 5×10 Kristie Elizondo 5×5 Andy Kohanzad 5×10 Areiontae William 02/12/2021, 02/19/2021 CN 25100

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF KAREN M. DAVIES, aka KAREN MARLENE DAVIES and KAREN A. DAVIES Case# 37-2021-00003437-PR-PL-CTL ROA 1 To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Karen M. Davies, aka Karen Marlene Davies and Karen A. Davies. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Patricia A. Fister in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Patricia A. Fister be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Apr. 08, 2021; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Division, Probate. Effective November 2, 2020: Appearances must be made by video conferencing, using the free Microsoft Teams application (“MS Teams”) or by calling the department’s teleconference phone number. Please plan to check in 30-minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. The department’s MS Teams link, teleconference phone number and additional instructions can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. No personal appearances are allowed until further notice. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Debra L. Leffler Streeter, Esq. Streeter Law Group, APC 217 Civic Center Dr., Ste 10 Vista CA 92084 Telephone: 760.945.9353 02/05, 02/12, 02/19/2021 CN 25081

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MELANIE J. HOFF aka MELANIE HOFF Case# 37-2020-00034039-PR-LA-CTL ROA 22 To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Melanie J. Hoff aka Melanie Hoff. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Kim A. Sliffe in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Kim A. Sliffe be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Apr. 21, 2021; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Division, Probate. Effective November 2, 2020: Appearances must be made by video conferencing, using the free Microsoft Teams application (“MS Teams”) or by calling the department’s teleconference phone number. Please plan to check in 30-minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. The department’s MS Teams link, teleconference phone number and additional instructions can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. No personal appearances are allowed until further notice. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Debra L. Leffler Streeter, Esq. Streeter Law Group, APC 217 Civic Center Dr., Ste 10 Vista CA 92084 Telephone: 760.945.9353 02/05, 02/12, 02/19/2021 CN 25080

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00001277-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Brycson J Bregen filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Brycson J Bregen change to proposed name: Bryson J Bregen. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Mar 02, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a substantial risk to the health and welfare of court personnel and the public, rendering presence in, or access to, the court’s facilities unsafe, and pursuant to the emergency orders of the Chief Justice of the State of California and General Orders of the Presiding Department of the San Diego Superior Court, the following Order is made: NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this. Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Jan 12, 2021 Sim Von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 01/29, 02/05, 02/12, 02/19/2021 CN 25073

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002087 Filed: Feb 05, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nishio Design. Located at: 1856 Avenida La Posta, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nishio Design Inc., 1856 Avenida La Posta, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Mina Nishio, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25146

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001364 Filed: Jan 29, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CANOE LLC. Located at: 371 Via Almansa, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. CANOE LLC, 2847 S Ingraham Mill Rd. #A100, Springfield MO 65804-4006. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/15/2015 S/James G Bishop, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25145

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002311 Filed: Feb 09, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Clementine and Honey Bakehouse. Located at: 2720 Via de la Valle #E110, Del Mar, CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Healthy Creations Café Inc., 376 N El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Rhiana Glor, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25144

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002310 Filed: Feb 09, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Clementine and Honey. Located at: 948 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Healthy Creations Café Inc., 376 N El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Rhiana Glor, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25143

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001982 Filed: Feb 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. twig energy. Located at: 6581 Bluebonnet Dr., Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kathrin Ohle, 6581 Bluebonnet Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2018 S/Kathrin Ohle, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25139

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000668 Filed: Jan 22, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SD Pro Painting. Located at: 582 Vineyard Rd. #101, San Marcos, CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marco Antonio Reyes Muñoz, 582 Vineyard Rd. #101, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/17/2020 S/Marco Antonio Reyes Muñoz, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25138

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001472 Filed: Feb 01, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. dna photo + style. Located at: 2645 Highland Dr., Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Danielle D Alger, 2645 Highland Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2019 S/Danielle D Alger, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25137

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002110 Filed: Feb 05, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aurora Consulting Group. Located at: 1919 Hornblend St. #1, San Diego, CA San Diego 92109. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bella Aurora Rochin, 1919 Hornblend St. #1, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/20/2021 S/Bella Aurora Rochin, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25136

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001912 Filed: Feb 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Thomas Innovations; B. Thomas Toothbrush Company. Located at: 1145 E Barham Dr. #81, San Marcos, CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Scott William Thomas, 1145 E Barham Dr. #81, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/19/2021 S/Scott William Thomas, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25135

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002214 Filed: Feb 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Farenheit 451 Books; B. Dangerous!. Located at: 325 Carlsbad Village Dr. #B-1, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mountain Brook Resources LLC, 325 Carlsbad Village Dr. #B-1, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/19/2021 S/Philip Phillips, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25134

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002127 Filed: Feb 05, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Student Planet; B. Student Planet Tours; C. Student Planet Mobile Classroom. Located at: 7032 Fern Pl., Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Student Planet International LLC, 7032 Fern Pl., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Thomas Eldwin Cox, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25131

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002213 Filed: Feb 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Revolution Bike Shop Inc. Located at: 235 S Hwy 101, Solana Beach, CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: 2408 Majano Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Revolution Bike Shop Inc., 235 S Hwy 101, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/23/2010 S/Rebecca Moody, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25130

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002365 Filed: Feb 09, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hunting Top 10. Located at: 1928 Swallow Ln., Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Thomas Cuccurullo, 1928 Swallow Ln., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/26/2021 S/Thomas Cuccurullo, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25129

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002060 Filed: Feb 05, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. HMBR. Located at: 10525 Vista Sorrento Pkwy #200, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. HempMeds Brazil LLC, 10525 Vista Sorrento Pkwy #200, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Michael L Corrigan, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25124

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000898 Filed: Jan 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. XFactor Property Solutions. Located at: 13558 Landfair Rd., San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. XFactor Real Estate Network LLC, 13558 Landfair Rd., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Daniel DeVoe, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25123

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001618 Filed: Feb 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seed and Trellis; B. FillThatSpace. Located at: 1137 San Julian Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Stacey Dyan Messina, 1137 San Julian Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Stacey Dyan Messina, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25122

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001387 Filed: Jan 29, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MUSE. Located at: 247 S Hwy 101 #B, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christina Dawn Helm, 1334 Hermes Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christina Dawn Helm, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25121

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001645 Filed: Feb 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Minegar Financial. Located at: 2712 Olympia Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Thomas J Minegar, 2712 Olympia Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Thomas J Minegar, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25120

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001259 Filed: Jan 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Therapy in Session. Located at: 1035 S Clementine St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: PO Box 81, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Anne E Robershaw, 1035 S Clementine St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2015 S/Anne E Robershaw, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25116

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000592 Filed: Jan 21, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Las Amazonas Express; B. Las Primas Transport. Located at: 333 Lento Ln., El Cajon CA San Diego 92021. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lorena Romero, 333 Lento Ln., El Cajon CA 92021; 2. Erika Romero Estrada, 1598 Ionian St., San Diego CA 92154. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lorena Romero, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25115

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001604 Filed: Feb 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Studio Y Salon. Located at: 720 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #8, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: 1466 Golden Sunset Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Information: 1. Yvonne Romberg, 1466 Golden Sunset Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2016 S/Yvonne Romberg, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25114

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001677 Filed: Feb 03, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Marcon Termite & Pest Control; B. Marcon Termite Control. Located at: 5421 Old Ranch Rd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marcon Inc., 32243 Via Cirillo, Temecula CA 92592. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marvin Artiaga, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25112

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001703 Filed: Feb 03, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LUX Insurance Services. Located at: 1917 Wandering Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. STARR International Inc., 1917 Wandering Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/13/2021 S/Heidi K Lebherz, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25111

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001180 Filed: Jan 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Behncke Framing. Located at: 1227 Clarence Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Brendan Johnathon James Behncke, 1227 Clarence Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/09/2020 S/Brendan Johnathon James Behncke, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25110

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001742 Filed: Feb 03, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MBConcrete Design. Located at: 155 W Jason St. #6, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Matthew Stephen Banks, 155 W Jason St. #6, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/14/2021 S/ Matthew Stephen Banks, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25109

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000779 Filed: Jan 25, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Colon Hydrotherapy. Located at: 965 2nd St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 1033 Guildford Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Kiersten E Turrell, 1033 Guildford Ct., San Diego CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Kiersten E Turrell, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25108

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001630 Filed: Feb 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Big Bucks Investment Club. Located at: 399 Islander St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marshall T Head, 399 Islander St., Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Tallie M Carey, 442 Mainsail Rd., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1997 S/Marshall T Head, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25107

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001339 Filed: Jan 29, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Private Banker. Located at: 6030 El Tordo #A, Rancho Santa Fe CA San Diego 92067. Mailing Address: PO Box 7103, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. Registrant Information: 1. Kerry J Witkin, 2365 5th St., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Robin L Witkin, 2365 5th St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/1986 S/Kerry J Witkin, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25104

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001176 Filed: Jan 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Prepare 2 Care; B. Prepare2Care.co. Located at: 1918 White Birch Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: 1611-A S Melrose Dr. #112, Vista CA 92081. Registrant Information: 1. Michele Talbot, 1918 White Birch Dr., Vista CA 92081; 2. Linda Larson, 1494 Wilshire Rd., Fallbrook CA 92054. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2019 S/Michele Talbot, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25103

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001232 Filed: Jan 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. bungalowBlonde. Located at: 1790 Hawk View Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Halle M Kost, 1790 Hawk View Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Halle M Kost, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25102

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000682 Filed: Jan 22, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. A Balance Within. Located at: 1327 Windsor Rd., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: PO Box 236065, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. Lori B Correia, 1327 Windsor Rd., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/11/2020 S/Lori B Correia, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25101

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000870 Filed: Jan 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nostalgic Motor. Located at: 7490 Opportunity Rd. #2995, San Diego CA San Diego 92111. Mailing Address: 130 Townwood Way, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Nostalgic Motor LLC, 7490 Opportunity Rd. #2995, San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2020 S/Nohman Baysudee, 02/05, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26/2021 CN 25098

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000828 Filed: Jan 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Self Service Car Wash Inc. Located at: 1515 Coast Hwy South, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Oceanside Self Service Car Wash Inc., 1515 Coast Hwy South, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Craig L Jones, 02/05, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26/2021 CN 25097

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000750 Filed: Jan 25, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KW Luxury International; B. KW Homes and Estates: C. Keller Williams Homes and Estates; D. KW North County. Located at: 6005 Hidden Valley Rd. #250, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. ABC Realty Carlsbad Inc., 6005 Hidden Valley Rd. #250, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/James M Crotwell Jr., 02/05, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26/2021 CN 25096

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001216 Filed: Jan 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Toehead Properties, LLC dba Oakhurst Resort. Located at: 200 N Cedros Ave., Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Toehead Properties LLC, 200 N Cedros Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/James Miller, 02/05, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26/2021 CN 25091

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001167 Filed: Jan 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vintage Drifters; B. North County San Diego Notary. Located at: 2814 Turnbull St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kristin Marie daRoza, 2814 Turnbull St., Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Joseph Robert daRoza, 2814 Turnbull St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kristin Marie daRoza, 02/05, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26/2021 CN 25090

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000533 Filed: Jan 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Body Blossom; B. Bissati. Located at: 845 La Mirada Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Fernanda Navarro Guimaraes, 845 La Mirada Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/14/2020 S/Fernanda N. Guimaraes, 02/05, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26/2021 CN 25089

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000962 Filed: Jan 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pearly Clean. Located at: 1906 Stewart St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Haley Elizabeth Presto, 1906 Stewart St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Haley Elizabeth Presto, 02/05, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26/2021 CN 25088

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001020 Filed: Jan 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Wellness Collaborative. Located at: 7632 Cortina Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: PO Box 230397, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. San Diego Healthcare Quality Collaborative, 7632 Cortina Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Katherine Bailey, 02/05, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26/2021 CN 25087

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000918 Filed: Jan 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Roundtree Properties. Located at: 6506 Avenida Del Paraiso, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: PO Box 130801, Carlsbad CA 92013. Registrant Information: 1. Tammy Lynne Harpster, 6506 Avenida Del Paraiso, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tammy Lynne Harpster, 02/05, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26/2021 CN 25085

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000907 Filed: Jan 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rescue Baby. Located at: 3022 Azahar Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tiffani Czapinski, 3022 Azahar Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/28/2020 S/Tiffani Czapinski, 02/05, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26/2021 CN 25083

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001082 Filed: Jan 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Big Spirit Little Body. Located at: 5121 Palmera Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jacqueline Palomar Grossman, 5121 Palmera Dr, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jacqueline Palomar Grossman, 02/05, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26/2021 CN 25082

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000819 Filed: Jan 25, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PB Truffles. Located at: 1344 Pine Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alexa Kingaard, 1344 Pine Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Alexa Kingaard, 02/05, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26/2021 CN 25079

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000545 Filed: Jan 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coast Carpet Cleaners. Located at: 2408 Majano Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Rebeca A Moody, 2408 Majano Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/1988 S/Rebecca A Moody, 01/29, 02/05, 02/12, 02/19/2021 CN 25074

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000113 Filed: Jan 06, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mother Art. Located at: 2944 Hypoint Ave, Escondido CA San Diego 92027. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Auburn Taylor Henderson, 2944 Hypoint Ave., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Auburn Taylor Henderson, 01/29, 02/05, 02/12, 02/19/2021 CN 25072