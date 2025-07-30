Legal Notices, August 1, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE VISTA CITY COUNCIL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the Chartered City of Vista, California, will hold a public hearing in the Council Chambers at the Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, California, on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. to receive and consider all evidence and reports presented at said hearing and/or obtained previously relative to the following matter: P24-0139 – Monte Vista Residential – California West Communities An appeal of a Tentative Subdivision Map, Site Development Plan, and Density Bonus to construct 19 single-family homes on a 6.47 acre site located at 1800 Monte Vista Drive (APN 181-022-05-00). The project qualifies for exemption from the California Environmental Quality Act in accordance with CEQA Guidelines Section 15183 for projects that are consistent with a community plan or zoning. NOTE: If you challenge this project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Vista at, or prior to, the public hearing. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES ARE INVITED to participate and express opinions on the matter outlined above. QUESTIONS regarding the above should be directed to the Planning Division, City Hall, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., or by telephoning the City’s Planning Division at (760) 639-6100. If you wish to send correspondence, the mailing address is: City of Vista, Planning Division, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA 92084. Kathy Valdez, City Clerk 08/01/2025 CN 30949

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veterans status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the development services DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, the 13th day of August, 2025, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: 7-11 Alcohol Use Interpretation Appeal; CASE NUMBER: APPEAL-008054-2025; FILING DATE: April 23, 2025; APPLICANT: Dayna Epley, 7-Eleven (SSJ Law, Representative); APPELLANT: R. Bruce Evans, SSJ Law on behalf of 7-Eleven, Inc.; LOCATION: 1988 Village Park Way (APN: 257-050-37); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: an appeal of Planning Commission determination that the “Alcoholic Beverage, Sales-Off Premises” Land Use cannot be considered as an accessory use to the primary retail use and therefore cannot be permitted in the Limited Local Commercial (LLC) zone. ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site zoning is Limited Local Commercial (LLC); ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The proposed Planning Commission Interpretation 7793-2025 is not subject to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15060(c)(3) as the activity is not a project as defined in Section 15378. The Planning Commission Interpretation does not have the potential for resulting in a direct physical change in the environment or a reasonably foreseeable indirect physical change in the environment, and none of the criteria outlined in Section 15378.a.(1), (2) and (3) apply. STAFF CONTACT: Fran Carr, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2738 or [email protected]. This appeal will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any person who wishes to submit a written position with arguments, documents, exhibits, letters, photos, charts, diagrams, videos, etc., addressing the challenged determination MUST submit these to the City Clerk by 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, seven calendar days prior to the public hearing. No new information will be considered by the City Council after this deadline. Upon filing with the City Clerk, those items will be available to the public. Any questions, please contact the City Clerk at (760) 633-2601 Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 08/01/2025 CN 30941

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (08/08, 08/22, etc.) 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Devonshire SB-9 Urban Lot Split; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-006428-2023; SUB-006430-2023; CDPNF-006431-2023; FILING DATE: 8/8/2023; APPLICANT: Randy O’Connell; LOCATION: 936 Devonshire Dr (APN: 258-234-39); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Request for a parcel map for an urban lot split pursuant to Government Code Section 66411.7 for the creation of two lots; ZONING/OVERLAY: R5/ Coastal Zone, Special Study, Scenic Visual Corridor. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15268 (Ministerial Projects). Government Code Section 66411.7(a) requires a local agency to ministerially approve projects processed through an urban lot split. STAFF CONTACT: Fran Carr, Associate Planner (760) 633-2738 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, August 11, 2025 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular coastal development permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 08/01/2025 CN 30940

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (8/8, 8/22, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2025 AT 5:00 PM, TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVENUE, ENCINITAS PROJECT NAME: Encinitas West – Parking Study Minor Use Permit; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-007288-2024; USE-007318-2024; CDPNF-007319-2024; FILING DATE: 05/29/2024; APPLICANT: Jeff Johnson; LOCATION: 171 Saxony Rd (APN: 258-111-24); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: a minor use permit to authorize a deviation from the code-required number of parking spaces to allow medical office uses in an existing two-story office building; ZONING/OVERLAY: Office Professional (OP); Coastal Zone, Special Study zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines Section 15332 – Class 32 – (In-Fill Development Projects) which exempts projects surrounded by urban uses that will not result in significant impacts to traffic, noise, air quality, or water quality. The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development; STAFF CONTACT: Fran Carr, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2738 or [email protected] PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, August 12, 2025, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10- calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 08/01/2025 CN 30939

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (05/16, 05/30, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Stits SB 9 Urban Lot Split New Residence and ADU; CASE NUMBERS: MULTI-006668-2023, SUB-006669-2023, CDP-006670-2023; FILING DATE: October 30, 2023; APPLICANT: Kimberly J Stits; LOCATION: 1177 Eolus Avenue (APN: 254-382-18); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Urban Lot Split and coastal development permit to split an existing parcel into two lots and to construct a single-family residence and accessory dwelling unit on the newly created south lot; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 3 (R3) Zone, and Scenic View, Special Study and Coastal Overlay Zones; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15268 (Ministerial Projects), which exempts projects that are identified as ministerial. SB9 Urban Lot Splits are ministerial projects per Government Code Sections 65852.21 and 66411.7. STAFF CONTACT: Christina M. Bustamante, Senior Planner, 760-943-2207, [email protected]. PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY August 11, 2025, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination cannot be filed in accordance with City Council Urgency Ordinance No. 2022-19. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 08/01/2025 CN 30938

CITY OF VISTA NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT A MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION FOR A DEVELOPMENT PROJECT In accordance with Section 15072 of the California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Vista (City) has prepared a Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND) for the following project: P23-0070, Vista Old Taylor Project The proposed TTLC Vista Old Taylor, LLC Project (project) consists of a residential development within the City of Vista (City) located at 938 Taylor Street in Vista, California 92084 (APN: 171-231-01-00, 171-231-12-00, 171 220 28 00, 171-231-05-00). The 6.92-acre project site is located on the corner of Taylor Street and Old Taylor Street. The applicant, TTLC Vista Old Taylor LLC, proposes the demolition and removal of existing houses, agricultural uses, and other improvements to construct 28 single-family residences, which would result in a proposed density of 4.05 dwelling units per acre. The project would construct an internal roadway, trail, infrastructure connections, landscaping, and open space including an existing pond. The project also involves on- and off-site infrastructure improvements, including a stormwater detention basin and the off-site extension of water, sewer and storm drain lines to connect to the City’s infrastructure. COPIES of the Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND), accompanying Initial Study (IS) are on file and may be reviewed at the City’s Planning Division counter located in the Civic Center at 200 Civic Center Drive in Vista. The MND/IS may also be viewed on the City’s web site under “Planning Division – Environmental Resources” by clicking on “Online Resources” at the following link (Environmental Resources & Documents | City of Vista). The public review period for the MND started on July 10, 2025, and is being extended to close on August 28, 2025. A “MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION” means that the City has tentatively concluded that although the proposed project could have a significant effect on the environment, there will not be a significant effect in this case because mitigation measures have been identified and incorporated into this project and agreed to by the project proponent. Therefore, the project would not have a significant effect on the environment. NOTE: This project has not been approved or denied. It is being reviewed for environmental impacts only. COMMENTS regarding the MND/IS must be made in writing to Mr. Michael Ressler, City Planner, by 5:00 p.m. on August 28, 2025. Please reference P23-0070 in any correspondence. Per State CEQA Guidelines, comments should focus on the proposed finding that the project would not have a significant effect on the environment because revisions or mitigation measures have been made or agreed to by the City. If the commenter believes that the project may have a significant environmental effect, it would be helpful to identify the specific effect, explain why the effect would occur, and why it would be significant. All comments should be addressed to Mr. Michael Ressler, City Planner, City of Vista Planning Division, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA 92084-6275. Comments may also be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]. 08/01/2025 CN 30933

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) CITY OF ENCINITAS SOLICITATION FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TO PROVIDE ENGINEERING, ARCHITECTURE, AND LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTURE DESIGN, ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE, AND PREPARATION OF CONTRACT DOCUMENTS FOR L-7 PARK DEVELOPMENT (CP26D) (ENG RFP 25-03) Date Issued: July 21, 2025 Questions Due: August 18, 2025, at 12:00 P.M. PDT Proposals Due: August 25, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. PDT The City of Encinitas (City) invites qualified professional consulting firms specializing in civil engineering, architecture, and landscape architecture design, California Coastal Commission requirements, CEQA requirements, utility requirements, San Diego Regional Standard Drawings, the Greenbook, and CASQA guidance for the design and permitting of the L-7 Park Development in the City’s community of Leucadia. The PlanetBids website for this RFP and related documents is http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and RFP clarifications, as well as any RFP addenda. To submit a proposal, a Proposer must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids, and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. All addenda will be available on the PlanetBids website. 07/25/2025, 08/01/2025 CN 30913

CITY OF DEL MAR NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday, the 12th day of August 2025, at 6:00 p.m., in the City of Del Mar Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, California, the Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on the following: Application: SSP25-002 APN: 299-020-12-00 Location: 2936 Camino del Mar Applicant: Oceans Investments, LLC Applicant Representative: Walt Crampton, ENGEO Zone: R1-10B Overlay Zone: Beach and Floodplain Environmental Status: Planning Commission consideration of Addendum to 1989 Beach Preservation Initiative (BPI) Ordinance Program Environmental Impact Report (EIR) (State Clearinghouse No. 88092919) Description: The Planning Commission will 1) consider certification of an Addendum to the 1989 BPI Ordinance Program EIR to determine whether the project would result in any new environmental impacts compared to the previously certified Program EIR; and 2) consider whether to approve a Setback Seawall Permit (SSP 25-002) to remove an existing rock revetment from the Shoreline Protection Area (SPA) and construct a new seawall (shoreline protective device) on the subject property landward of the Shoreline Protection Area (SPA) line in accordance with the Del Mar voter-approved BPI, the City’s certified Local Coastal Program (LCP) Land Use Plan policies for hazard control and regulations in Del Mar Municipal Code Chapters 30.50 (Beach Overlay Zone) and 30.51 (Setback Seawall Permits) in the certified LCP implementing ordinances, and BPI Implementation Guidelines adopted by the City Council (November 14, 1988). Removal of the non-compliant revetment and replacement with a BPI-compliant shoreline protection design will return approximately 1,000 square feet of public sandy beach area for public use and enjoyment. The proposed seawall is a vertical sheet-pile wall with reinforced concrete caps similar to other seawalls in the existing shoreline system in place for flood protection along the North Beach neighborhood ocean front. On July 23, 2025, the Design Review Board reviewed the project in an advisory capacity (to ensure harmonious colors and materials in the design) and recommended Planning Commission approval of the project. Staff Contact: Jean Crutchfield, Associate Planner, (858-704-3647) or [email protected] Public Testimony: Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by participating in Planning Commission meetings by addressing the Commission for up to three minutes or by submitting a written comment. Please submit a completed “Speaker Slip”, including the item number you wish to speak on, to the Planning Staff prior to the announcement of the agenda item. The forms are located near the door at the rear of the Meeting Room. When called to speak, please approach the podium and state your name for the record. Written Comments: Members of the public can participate in the meeting by submitting a written red dot comment via email to [email protected]. The deadline to submit written comments is 12 p.m. on the day of the meeting and the subject line of your email should clearly state the agenda item you are commenting on. Under California Government Code 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in Court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing. Notice posted and mailed on or before August 1, 2025 08/01/2025 CN 30947

CITY OF DEL MAR NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday, the 12th day of August 2025, at 6:00 p.m., in the City of Del Mar Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, California, the Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on the following: Application: CUP25-001; CDP24-029 APN: 299-020-44-00 Location: 2998 Sandy Lane Applicant: Andrew Donnor, Donnor 2002 Trust 05-01-02 Applicant Representative: Rich Bokal, Bokal and Sneed Architects Zone: R1-10B Overlay Zone: Floodplain and Lagoon Environmental Status: Categorically Exempt per California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Section 15301 Existing Facilities and Section 15303 New Construction or Conversion of Small Structures. Description: A request for approval of a Conditional Use Permit CUP25-001 and Coastal Development Permit CDP24-029 to remodel an existing two-story residence that includes: demolition of three detached bedrooms/bathrooms located on the eastern side of the residence consisting of 655 square feet of floor area; construction of two attached bedrooms/bathrooms and an attached two-car garage totaling 1,113 square feet of floor area on the first level of the eastern side of the residence; installation of two AC condensing units with screening on the roof of the new bedroom addition; additional hardscape; and new exterior light fixtures associated with the proposed addition. Prior approvals for the proposed project include: California Department of Fish and Wildlife approval of a reduced wetland buffer of 68 feet; Floodplain Administrator approval of a Floodplain Development Permit FDP24-003 on March 11, 2025; and Design Review Board approval of DRB Permit 24-012 on July 23, 2025. *Note: This project is located within the Coastal Commission’s appeal jurisdiction. Staff Contact: Jean Crutchfield, Associate Planner, (858-704-3647) or [email protected] Public Testimony: Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by participating in Planning Commission meetings by addressing the Commission for up to three minutes or by submitting a written comment. Please submit a completed “Speaker Slip”, including the item number you wish to speak on, to the Planning Staff prior to the announcement of the agenda item. The forms are located near the door at the rear of the Meeting Room. When called to speak, please approach the podium and state your name for the record. Written Comments: Members of the public can participate in the meeting by submitting a written red dot comment via email to [email protected]. The deadline to submit written comments is 12 p.m. on the day of the meeting and the subject line of your email should clearly state the agenda item you are commenting on. Under California Government Code 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in Court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing. Notice posted and mailed on or before August 1, 2025 08/01/2025 CN 30946

NOTICE INVITING BIDS The City of Del Mar, OWNER, invites sealed bids for: CREST CANYON CONVERSION (UUD X1A) The City of Del Mar seeks a bid from qualified contractor for construction of the Crest Canyon Conversion (UUD X1A). The WORK generally consists of consists of trenching, conduit installation, handhole installation, equipment pad installation, trench backfill and resurfacing, grading, retaining wall installation and backfill, and landscape restoration related to the undergrounding of overhead utilities on San Dieguito Dr., Oribia Rd., Serpentine Dr., Zuni Dr., Avenida Primavera, 15th St., Crest Rd., Crest Way, Hoska Dr., and adjacent streets. RECEIPT AND OPENING OF PROPOSALS: All bids must be submitted in sealed envelopes, bearing on the outside the bidder’s name, address, the appropriate State CONTRACTOR’s License designation held by the bidder, and marked “SEALED BID FOR CREST CANYON CONVERSON (UUD X1A)” Sealed proposals will be received at the office of the City Clerk, City of Del Mar, located at 1050 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, California, until 2:00 PM., August 19, 2025. Mailed bids shall be addressed to: City Clerk at 1050 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, California 92014 and must be received by bid closing shown above. Proposals which are not properly marked may be disregarded. It is the sole responsibility of the bidder to ensure their bid is submitted in the proper time. Any proposal received after the scheduled closing time for receipt of proposals will be returned to the bidder unopened. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The Contract Documents may be obtained from the City’s website https://www.delmar.ca.us/873/Bids and directly through www.bidnetdirect.com/california/cityofdelmar. OPINION OF PROBABLE CONSTRUCTION COST: The Public Works Director’s opinion of probable construction cost for this project is approximately $8,930,000. COMPLETION OF WORK: All WORK performed under this contract shall be completed within 350 Calendar Days, as specified in the Contract. BID SECURITY: Bid Security shall accompany the bid in the form of a certified or cashier’s check, or a Bid Bond made payable to the OWNER in the amount of ten percent of the total bid amount. PERFORMANCE AND PAYMENT BONDS: For contracts above $25,000, the successful bidder will be required to furnish a Payment Bond made payable to the OWNER in the amount of one hundred percent, and a Performance Bond made payable to the OWNER in the amount of one hundred percent of the contract amount. DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS: All bidders are required to register with the California Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) in accordance with Labor Code sections 1771.1 and 1725.5 and are subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by DIR in accordance with Labor Code section 1771.4. WAGE RATES: Prevailing wage rate for the locality in which the WORK is to be performed and the construction activity applies to this contract. Not less than these rates shall be paid to all workers employed on the project. CONTRACTOR’S LICENSING LAWS: CONTRACTOR is required to be licensed under the classification of GENERAL ENGINEERING CONTRACTING, CLASS A, as of the date of submittal of the bid documents and shall maintain such license until final acceptance of the WORK. CONTRACTOR shall also obtain a City of Del Mar business license. PROJECT ADMINISTRATION: All questions relative to this project prior to the opening of bids shall be directed to Kseniia Izgarskaia, Senior Management Analyst, for the project listed. It shall be understood, however that no specification interpretations will be made by telephone. Questions shall be in writing and must be delivered at least ten (10) days prior to the date fixed for the opening of bids to 1051 Camino Del Mar by hand or email to [email protected]. OWNER: City of Del Mar BY: Joe Bride, Public Works Director 08/01/2025 CN 30934

CITY OF SAN MARCOS REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (DS RFP 25-06) AS-NEEDED CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROJECT (CIP) PROGRAM MANAGEMENT CONSULTING SERVICES PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of San Marcos, hereinafter referred to as Agency or City, invites proposals for the above stated Project and will be available on line via PlanetBids. Proposals are due up to the hour of 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 04, 2025. PRE-PROPOSAL MEETING – None. WORK DESCRIPTION The work consists of as-needed program management consulting services for the City’s Capital Improvement Project (CIP) Program. See Planetbids for further details. LOCATION OF WORK Citywide. ESTIMATED BUDGET The estimated budget for this project will be contingent upon the City’s annual Budget. TERM Two (2) years. LICENSE REQUIREMENTS Consultant shall possess a valid Professional Civil Engineering License, issued by the California Department of Consumer Affairs, during the term of the Agreement. AVAILABILITY OF DOCUMENTS The City uses PlanetBids to post and receive bids/proposals. Only vendors that are registered will be eligible to submit a bid/proposal for formal solicitations with the City. PlanetBids is accessible via the City’s website and direct link provided below and provides all documents at no cost to bidders/proposers. http://www.san-marcos.net OR https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=39481 GENERAL The company to whom the Contract is awarded, and any subcontractor under such company, shall hereby ensure that minority and women business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids for subcontracts. Further, there shall be no discrimination in employment practices on the basis of race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical handicap, medical condition, marital status, age, or sex. 08/01/2025 CN 30929

CITY OF SAN MARCOS REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (ADMIN RFP 25-02) AFFORDABLE HOUSING FINANCIAL ANALYSIS & RELATED CONSULTING SERVICES PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of San Marcos, hereinafter referred to as Agency or City, invites proposals for the above stated Project and will be available on line via PlanetBids. Proposals are due up to the hour of 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 04, 2025. PRE-PROPOSAL MEETING – None. WORK DESCRIPTION The work consists of affordable housing financial analysis and other related consulting services. See Planetbids for more details. LOCATION OF WORK Citywide. ESTIMATED BUDGET The estimated overall budget is $250,000.00. TERM Maximum of five (5) years. AVAILABILITY OF DOCUMENTS The City uses PlanetBids to post and receive bids/proposals. Only vendors that are registered will be eligible to submit a bid/proposal for formal solicitations with the City. PlanetBids is accessible via the City’s website and direct link provided below and provides all documents at no cost to bidders/proposers. http://www.san-marcos.net OR https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=39481 GENERAL The company to whom the Contract is awarded, and any subcontractor under such company, shall hereby ensure that minority and women business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids for subcontracts. Further, there shall be no discrimination in employment practices on the basis of race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical handicap, medical condition, marital status, age, or sex. 08/01/2025 CN 30928

T.S. No. 132548-CA APN: 171-380-09-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 11/27/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 8/25/2025 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 11/28/2018 as Instrument No. 2018-0492163 the subject Deed of Trust was modified by Loan Modification recorded on 11/27/2023 as Instrument 2023-0326551 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: TAVALE TAVALE JR, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 337 REBECCA AVENUE, VISTA, CA 92084 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $551,310.16 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 313-3319 or visit this Internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 132548-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 132548-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (855) 313-3319 CLEAR RECON CORP 3333 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 953388_132548-CA 08/01/2025, 08/08/2025, 08/15/2025 CN 30920

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-25-1012154-NJ Order No.: FIN-25003997 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/10/2024. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Yarp Devco, LLC, a California Limited Liability Company Recorded: 5/10/2024 as Instrument No. 2024-0118627 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 8/25/2025 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $860,170.92 The purported property address is: 1303 Center Ave, Oceanside, CA 92054 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 150-243-05-00 Legal Description: Please be advised that the legal description set forth on the Deed of Trust is in error. The legal description of the property secured by the Deed of Trust is more properly set forth and made part of Exhibit “A” as attached hereto. The East 1/2 of Lot 8 plus the East 1/2 of the South 16 feet of Lot 7, all in Block 1 of Gaston and Chapmans Subdivision, in the City of Oceanside, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 250, filed in the Office of the County recorder of San Diego County, August 9, 1887. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-25-1012154-NJ. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 619-645-7711, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-25-1012154-NJ to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE POST-SALE OVER BIDDERS: For post-sale information in accordance with Section 2924m(e) of the California Civil Code, use file number CA-25-1012154-NJ and call (866) 645-7711 or login to: http://www.qualityloan.com. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Post-Sale Information (CCC 2924m(e)): (866) 645-7711 Reinstatement or Payoff Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION TS No.: CA-25-1012154-NJ IDSPub #0249406 8/1/2025 8/8/2025 8/15/2025 CN 30918

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000008872103 Title Order No.: 240292891 FHA/VA/PMI No.: 72RBA731157 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/13/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER & WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 10/20/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0747624 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: LAURA FLORES, A SINGLE WOMAN AND MARIO LEDESMA, A SINGLE MAN AND RUTH LEDESMA, A SINGLE WOMAN ALL AS JOINT TENANTS, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 08/25/2025 TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1541 INDIAN SUMMER COURT, SAN MARCOS, CALIFORNIA 92069 APN#: 226-440-22-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $1,036,104.54. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 833-561-0243 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000008872103. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder”, you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 833-561-0243, or visit this internet website WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM using the file number assigned to this case 00000008872103 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 833-561-0243 WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER & WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER & WEISS, LLP as Trustee 3990 E. Concours Street, Suite 350 Ontario, CA 91764 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 07/18/2025 A-4848408 07/25/2025, 08/01/2025, 08/08/2025 CN 30887

T.S. No. 25-73528 APN: 157-711-41-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALEYOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/16/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: KEVIN DAICHI BRACKEEN, A SINGLE MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS LAW, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 12/20/2022, as Instrument No. 2022-0474256, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 8/20/2025 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $747,262.37 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4791 MACADAMIA COURT OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA 92057 Described as follows: As more fully described in said Deed of Trust A.P.N #.: 157-711-41-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-866-539-4173 or visit this internet website www.servicelinkauction.com, using the 25-73528. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 1-866-539-4173, or visit this internet website www.servicelinkauction.com, using the 25-73528 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 7/11/2025 ZBS LAW, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: 1-866-539-4173 www.servicelinkauction.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 44440 Pub dates 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30858

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000010366557 Title Order No.: 250047679 FHA/VA/PMI No.: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 01/29/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER & WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 02/12/2003 as Instrument No. 2003-0161078 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: JOSEPH R. POSLADEK III, A SINGLE MAN, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 08/08/2025 TIME OF SALE: 9:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3456 HOLLYBERRY DRIVE, VISTA, CALIFORNIA 92084 APN#: 181-270-41-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $458,865.88. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 833-561-0243 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000010366557. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder”, you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 833-561-0243, or visit this internet website WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM using the file number assigned to this case 00000010366557 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 833-561-0243 WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER & WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER & WEISS, LLP as Trustee 3990 E. Concours Street, Suite 350 Ontario, CA 91764 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 06/26/2025 A-4846701 07/18/2025, 07/25/2025, 08/01/2025 CN 30852

NOTICE OF LIEN SALES VIN # JTEBU5JR2L5788726 MAKE – TOYOTA MODEL- 4RUNN YEAR– 2020 LIEN HOLDER STEVEN’S TOWING LOCATION OF SALE 8920 PASEO DE LA FUENTE SAN DIEGO CA 92154 DATE & TIME OF SALE 08/13/2025 at 10:00 AM 08/01/2025 CN 30951

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE In accordance with the provisions of the California Self-Storage Facility Act, Section 21700, et seq. of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California the under-signed will be sold at public auction conducted on STORAGETREASURES.COM on August 16, 2025 ending at 10am. The personal property including but not limited to: Personal and household items stored at West Coast Self-Storage Carlsbad 2405 Cougar Dr., Carlsbad, CA 92010, County of San Diego, by the following persons: Tenants: David Becerra Property is sold “AS IS BASIS.” There is a refundable $100 cleaning deposit on all units. Sale is subject to cancellation. 08/01/2025 CN 30945

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU039083N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Gabrielle Grace Burns filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Gabrielle Grace Burns change to proposed name: Gabrielle Grace Schlador. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On September 5, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 07/25/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30936

Storage Lien Sale This sale is being conducted pursuant to the California Self Storage Lien Act due to unpaid rent and charges, leading to the enforcement of a Lien on personal property within the storage units. Tenants have the right to redeem their property by paying the outstanding lien amount and associated expenses before the sale. The personal property from the listed storage units will be sold through online competitive bidding at www.storagetreasures.com All Storage Encinitas 860 Regal Road, Encinitas, CA 92024 760-436-2338 Auction Date: 08/20/2025 Auction Time: ending at 9:00am Tenant Unit and Name: DU095 Sophia Abigail McDonald 08/01/2025 CN 30930

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Stor’em Self Storage located at 4800 Pacific Hwy San Diego CA 92110 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur at the facility on 8/11/2025 at 1:00PM. Eric D Hildebrecht Unit #A005; Matthew Soares unit #D017; David Villarini Unit #D023; Linda V Smith Unit #E010; Jennifer Avila Unit #G019; Juan Cota Unit #I009; Amanda McGuire Unit #I014; Justin Rhinehart Unit #I023; Peter Antonucci Unit #J002; Sonia Harkonen Unit #J012; Sara Guerrero Unit #J019; Charles Edward Gordon Monroe Unit #J024; Rufino Soltero Unit #J025; Amelia Shaw Unit #M005; Michele Shefstad Unit #M021; Linda V Smith Unit #M120. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30919

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 372 W Aviation Rd Fallbrook Ca 92028 Auction Date: August 19, 2025 at 10:00am Jerry Yepiz Tiffany Hopson The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. 8/1/25 CNS-3949234# CN 30917

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU038397N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Melad Jarjees and Afrah Ishaq filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Christian Melad Hazim change to proposed name: Christian Melad Jarjees. b. Present name: Lio Melad Hazim change to proposed name: Lio Melad Jarjees. c. Present name: Jessie Melad Hazim change to proposed name: Jessie Melad Jarjees. d. Present name: Justin Melad Hazim change to proposed name: Justin Melad Jarjees. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On September 5, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 07/22/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30910

AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF CHRISTINA RHEA STOKES Case# 25PE001649C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Christina Rhea Stokes. Petition for Probate has been filed by Curt Vatthauer, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Curt Vatthauer be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: August 20, 2025; Time: 1:45 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Curt Vatthauer 2571 Ridgecrest Ave. Norco CA 92860 Telephone: 619.385.6592 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN30900

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF FLOYD ALEXANDER GASKINS Case # 25PE001973C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Floyd Alexander Gaskins. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Tina A. Gaskins in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Tina A. Gaskins be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: August 19, 2025; Time: 10:00 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Justin Tucker 43460 Ridge Park Dr Ste 150 Temecula CA 92590 Telephone: 951.319.7674 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30878

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF RICHARD F. ESHBACH aka RICHARD ESHBACH Case # 25PE001984C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Richard F. Eshbach aka Richard Eshbach. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Claudina F. Rossotto in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Claudina Rossotto be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: August 20, 2025; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Paul V. L. Campo 316 S. Melrose Dr. Ste 106 Vista CA 92081-6668 Telephone: 760.639.1680 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30877

AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU000006N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Angela Jackson filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Angela Jackson change to proposed name: Angela Elizabeth Jackson. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On August 29, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 07/15/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30870

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU036752N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Joanna Gebara filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Joanna Gebara change to proposed name: Jo Ann Rivas. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On August 29, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 07/14/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30864

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014484 Filed: Jul 29, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Data Consulting Group; B. DCG; C. Data Collective Group; D. DATA-CG. Located at: 1345 Encinitas Blvd. #201, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Data Collective Group Inc., 1345 Encinitas Blvd #201, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/William Budnovitch, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30952

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014000 Filed: Jul 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beal Bank. Located at: 8880 Rio San Diego Dr., San Diego CA 92108 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 6000 Legacy Dr., Plano TX 75024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Monet Bank, 6000 Legacy Dr., Plano TX 75024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/07/2009 S/Robert A. Ackermann, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30950

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014360 Filed: Jul 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cheehoo TV. Located at: 880 Cornish Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cheehoo TV LLC, 880 Cornish Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/18/2025 S/Tobiah F Sova, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30948

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014164 Filed: Jul 24, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Abbey Carpets of Oceanside; B. Phillips Abbey Carpet. Located at: 4001 Avenida de la Plata #101, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Carpets by Phillips Inc., 4001 Avenida de la Plata #101, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/1959 S/Ken Calkin, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30944

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013995 Filed: Jul 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elevate Tutoring. Located at: 6362 Paseo Aspada, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Susan Michele Andrews, 6362 Paseo Aspada, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/18/2025 S/Susan M. Andrews, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30943

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013106 Filed: Jul 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rosepoint Strategies. Located at: 2438 Sarbonne Dr., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Haley Wonsley, 2438 Sarbonne Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/02/2025 S/Haley Wonsley, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30942

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014252 Filed: Jul 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Awakening Pathways. Located at: 5804 Foxtail Loop, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Juliane Soto, 5604 Foxtail Loop, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Juliane Soto, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30937

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9011758 Filed: Jun 18, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tower 24 Ponto Beach; B. Tower 24. Located at: 7290 Ponto Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 7577 Mission Valley Rd., San Diego CA 92108. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Fenton Ponto LLC, 7577 Mission Valley Rd., San Diego CA 92108. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Michelle Booth, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30935

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014283 Filed: Jul 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TT Botanical. Located at: 567 11th St., Imperial Beach CA 91932 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Travis T. Rogers, 567 11th St., Imperial Beach CA 91932. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/25/2025 S/Travis T Rogers, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30932

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9011995 Filed: Jun 23, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Somatic Life. Located at: 1621 La Flora Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Linda Anna Glance, 1621 La Flora Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/26/2015 S/Linda A. Glance, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30931

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014169 Filed: Jul 24, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Purely Dental La Jolla. Located at: 7334 Girard Ave. #101, La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Schreiner Dental Corporation, 7334 Girard Ave. #101, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/06/2018 S/Martha Schreiner Salazar, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30927

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014118 Filed: Jul 23, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rory the Broker. Located at: 380 S. Melrose Dr. #366, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Compadre Brokers, 380 S. Melrose Dr. #366, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2025 S/John Rory Manning, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30926

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014175 Filed: Jul 24, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sinful Sweets. Located at: 3504 Brody Way, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cynthia Chia-Wey Hsia, 3504 Brody Way, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Cynthia Chia-Wey Hsia, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30925

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014103 Filed: Jul 23, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Interior Creations by Janet. Located at: 7335 Alicante Rd. #B, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Janet Belinda Bongiorno, 7335 Alicante Rd. #B, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Janet Belinda Bongiorno, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30924

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014134 Filed: Jul 23, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Everyday AI Coach; B. The Everyday AI Coach. Located at: 1405 Horizon Ct., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christina Hepburn, 1405 Horizon Ct., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/25/2025 S/Christina Hepburn, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30923

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014073 Filed: Jul 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Anicca Collective. Located at: 206 N. Coast Hwy #A, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Elizabeth Sharon Audiffred, 206 N. Coast Hwy #A, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/18/2025 S/Elizabeth Sharon Audiffred, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30922

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014003 Filed: Jul 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Old 67 Brand. Located at: 1848 Corte Amarillo, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Old 67 Brand, 1848 Corte Amarillo, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/27/2015 S/Wayne Palacios, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30921

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013287 Filed: Jul 10, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wise & Green Cleaning Co. Located at: 4340 44 St. #540, San Diego CA 92115 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mathiarira Valerio Vicenteyno, 4340 44 St. #540, San Diego CA 92115. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/10/2025 S/Mathiarira Valerio Vicenteyno, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30916

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014074 Filed: Jul 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mili’s Sweets. Located at: 980 Los Vallecitos Blvd., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 236 Petunia Ct., San Marcos CA 92069. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Milissa Ann Takashima, 236 Petunia Ct., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/08/2010 S/Milissa Takashima, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30915

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012811 Filed: Jul 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vaughn Michael Audio; B. VMA Studios. Located at: 7538 Gibraltar St. #C, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Vaughn Michael Esparza, 7538 Gibraltar St. #C, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Vaughn Michael Esparza, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30914

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014009 Filed: Jul 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Anthro Convergence. Located at: 12820 Via Nieve #72, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3525 Del Mar Heights Rd. #251, San Diego CA 92130. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Adergerth Sukkar Kayrouz, 3525 Del Mar Heights Rd. #251, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Adergerth Sukkar Kayrouz, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30911

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012860 Filed: Jul 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mama’s Lumpia N More. Located at: 1568 Calle Devanar, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Victoria Del Mundo Sagun, 1568 Calle Devanar, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Victoria M. Sagun, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30910

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013981 Filed: Jul 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Divefit. Located at: 1204 Abelia Ave., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Gretchen Ashton, 1204 Abelia Ave., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/01/2007 S/Gretchen Ashton, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30909

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013980 Filed: Jul 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fitdiver. Located at: 1204 Abelia Ave., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Gretchen Ashton, 1204 Abelia Ave., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/01/2007 S/Gretchen Ashton, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30908

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013914 Filed: Jul 21, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Healing Tides Massage. Located at: 2033 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Evan Bentley Foster, 2033 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Evan Bentley Foster, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30907

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012917 Filed: Jul 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sunken Pages Eco Press. Located at: 1815 Evergreen St., San Diego CA 92106 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sally Ann Gammie, 1815 Evergreen St., San Diego CA 92106. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Sally Ann Gammie, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30903

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013872 Filed: Jul 21, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Modern Pause; B. Natty Bratty. Located at: 1262 Avenida Miguel, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Natty Bratty LLC, 1262 Avenida Miguel, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/08/2025 S/Heather Bowie Funk, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30902

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2025-9011788 Filed: Jun 18, 2025 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Crest Backyard Homes. Located at: 2982 Ora Avo Terrace, Vista Ca 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 08/20/2021 and assigned File # 2021-9018576. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. John DL Arendsen, 2982 Ora Avo Terrace, Vista CA 92084. The Business is Conducted by: An Individual. S/John DL Arendsen, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30899

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2025-9011787 Filed: Jun 18, 2025 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Crest Homes. Located at: 2982 Ora Avo Terrace, Vista Ca 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 11/28/2023 and assigned File # 2023-9023816. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. On The Level General Contractors Inc., 2982 Ora Avo Terrace, Vista CA 92084. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/John DL Arendsen, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30898

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013742 Filed: Jul 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mercado Wholesale. Located at: 943 Wellpott Pl., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Raymundo Mercado Torres, 943 Wellpott Pl., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Raymundo Mercado Torres, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30896

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013046 Filed: Jul 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pool Systems Engineering Inc, dba Gary Jenkins Pool Service. Located at: 3455 Circulo Adorno, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pool Systems Engineering Inc., 3455 Circulo Adorno, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/30/2015 S/Gary F. Jenkins II, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30895

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013827 Filed: Jul 18, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Anchored Life Psychology. Located at: 201 Surfrider Way #7, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lindsey Marie Kucich, 201 Surfrider Way #7, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/18/2025 S/Lindsey Marie Kucich, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30894

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013553 Filed: Jul 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Simply Rose Studios. Located at: 4774 Adler Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Nicole Rose Johnston, 4774 Adler Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/08/2025 S/Nicole Rose Johnston, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30889

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012662 Filed: Jul 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Marcon Home Services. Located at: 4747 Oceanside Blvd. #E, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Marcon One Inc., 4747 Oceanside Blvd. #E, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of07-02-2025 S/Marvin Artraga, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30888

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012916 Filed: Jul 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TDF People; B. TDF International. Located at: 1427 Avenida la Posta, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Waking Soul, Inc., 1427 Avenida la Posta, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/15/2025 S/Ryan Stanley, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30886

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9011974 Filed: Jun 23, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Resident Bundle; B. Estate Oversight. Located at: 1220 N. Coast Hwy 101 #120, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Beyond Property Management, 1220 N. Coast Hwy 101 #120, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/23/2025 S/Danyel Brooks, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30885

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013647 Filed: Jul 16, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Salty Clean. Located at: 7460 Girard Ave. #4, La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Nick Petro, 7460 Girard Ave. #4, La Jolla CA 92037; B. Hannah Petro, 7460 Girard Ave. #4, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/16/2025 S/Nick Petro, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30884

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013165 Filed: Jul 09, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tyrrell Industries LLC; B. Industries Capital. Located at: 3586 Mesa Dr. #A-12, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tyrrell Industries LLC, 3586 Mesa Dr. #A-12, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/05/2025 S/Thomas Hunter Tyrrell, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30882

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013597 Filed: Jul 16, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Velvet & Lace. Located at: 3705 Via Cabrillo, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. V and L Productions LLC, 3705 Via Cabrillo, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Celeste Bernal, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30880

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013527 Filed: Jul 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chaos Ranch. Located at: 8048 Harmony Grove Rd., Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Chaos Manor LLC, 8048 Harmony Grove Rd., Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kathryn Bridge, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30879

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013330 Filed: Jul 11, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BioNexus Labs; B. BNX Labs; C. BNX Engineering; D. BNX Technologies. Located at: 10340 Camino Santa Fe #E, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. BioNexus Consulting, 10340 Camino Santa Fe #E, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Alex Nemiroski, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30871

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013552 Filed: Jul 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Estimating Solutions; B. Precision Large Loss Consultants. Located at: 2259 View St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Spinosi Phillips LLC, 2259 View St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Giovanna Spinosi Phillips, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30869

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013537 Filed: Jul 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Indian Ayuvedic Herbs. Located at: 3270 Avenida del Alba, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ramesh C. Jain, 3270 Avenida del Alba, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/15/2025 S/Ramesh C. Jain, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30868

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013104 Filed: Jul 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. West and Walters; B. West and Walters Tax and Wealth Management. Located at: 1241 Carlsbad Village Dr. #A, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. 77 Financial Group LLC, 1241 Carlsbad Village Dr. #A, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Brandon West, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30867

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013411 Filed: Jul 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lugash Law Center. Located at: 8144 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa CA 91942 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3211 Keats St., San Diego CA 92106. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. The Law Center Inc., 3211 Keats St., San Diego CA 92106. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Spencer Lugash, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30866

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012369 Filed: Jun 26, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Extra Snacks Projects. Located at: 12526 Montellano Terrace, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Samuel Zachary Engel, 12526 Montellano Terrace, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/29/2025 S/Samuel Zachary Engel, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30865

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012711 Filed: Jul 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Story Time Together. Located at: 7232 Sitio Arago, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. RST Labs LLC, 7232 Sitio Arago, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Alberto Aroeste, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30863

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013204 Filed: Jul 09, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lux Scalp Spa & Massage. Located at: 14 Creekside Dr. #103, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Joanne Tagayun, 14 Creekside Dr. #103, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/09/2025 S/Joanne Tagayun, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30856

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012296 Filed: Jun 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pure Blowout & Color Bar. Located at: 1031 S. Coast Hwy 101 #A102, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2411 Sentinel Ln., San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Blur LLC, 2411 Sentinel Ln., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/03/2025 S/Stephen Torres Jr, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30855

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012660 Filed: Jul 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Revived by Kim. Located at: 429 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1221 Alessandro Ln., Vista CA 92084. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kimberly Rose Starnes, 1221 Alesandro Ln., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Kimberly Rose Starnes, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30851

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013091 Filed: Jul 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nova Coast Media. Located at: 375 Camino de la Reina #336, San Diego CA 92108 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 375 Camino de la Reina, San Diego CA 92108. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rick Ryan Photography, 1308 Paseo Redondo, Burbank CA 91501. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Rick Ryan, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30850

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012290 Filed: Jun 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blur California; B. Blur. Located at: 1053 S. Coast Hwy 101 #7, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2411 Sentinel Ln., San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Blur LLC, 2411 Sentinel Ln., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/15/2022 S/Stephen Torres Jr, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30849

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013008 Filed: Jul 07, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ElicitFlow. Located at: 4007 Alto St., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Shane Wesley Redela, 4007 Alto St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Shane Wesley Redela, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30847

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013063 Filed: Jul 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rockstar Rides. Located at: 1036 S. Santa Fe Ave., Vista Ca 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rockstar Rides, Inc., 1036 S. Santa Fe Ave., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2013 S/Wissam Nissan, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30846

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012661 Filed: Jul 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pro Builders Handyman. Located at: 37163 Santa Rosa Glen Dr., Murrieta CA 92562 Riverside. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Paul Dennis Babraitis, 37163 Santa Rosa Glen Dr., Murrieta CA 92562; 2. Jessica Vincent, 37163 Santa Rosa Glen Dr., Murrieta CA 92562. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Paul Dennis Babraitis, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30844

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012044 Filed: Jun 23, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Rental. Located at: 221 Via Pelicano, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 440 Pebble Shore Dr., Sneads Ferry NC 28460. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Hector Rolando Lopez, 440 Pebble Shore Dr., Sneads Ferry NC 28460; 2. Martha Alejandra Lopez, 440 Pebble Shore Dr., Sneads Ferry NC 28460. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/20/2025 S/Martha Alejandra Lopez, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30843

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012784 Filed: Jul 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kismet Skin. Located at: 429 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 317 Stage Coach Rd., Oceanside CA 92057. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kelly Elisabeth Richter, 317 Stage Coach Rd., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Kelly Elisabeth Richter, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30839

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012979 Filed: Jul 07, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Swan Employment Law. Located at: 600 W. Broadway #700, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Susan Marie Swan, 600 W. Broadway #700, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/01/2015 S/Susan Marie Swan, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30838

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012274 Filed: Jun 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nvr Strings Swimwear. Located at: 715 Almond Rd., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. William Bailey Burnett, 715 Almond Rd., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2002 S/William Bailey Burnett, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30837

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012505 Filed: Jun 30, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jennifer Glassford Designs. Located at: 4125 Isle Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jennifer Anne Glassford, 4215 Isle Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/10/2025 S/Jennifer Anne Glassford, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30836

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012590 Filed: Jun 30, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Plana Piedra Technologies. Located at: 9906 Fieldthorn St., San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christopher Ott, 9906 Fieldthorn St., San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Ott, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30835

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012818 Filed: Jul 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CM Electric. Located at: 1347 Bush St., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cristo Carrillo Mafara. 1347 Bush St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/23/2024 S/Cristo Carrillo Mafara, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30831

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012706 Filed: Jul 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Emerald Auto Service Center; B. Emerald Automotive Service Center; C. Emerald Auto Center; D. Emerald Auto Repair; E. Emerald Automotive Repair. Located at: 257 N. Emerald Dr. #A, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Emerald Automotive Center, Inc, 257 N. Emerald Dr. #A, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Niko Bosi, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30830

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012787 Filed: Jul 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. New Modern Design. Located at: 6969 Shoreline Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. SR Designs Inc., 6969 Shoreline Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2019 S/Steve Ragan, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30829

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012540 Filed: Jun 30, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TwinsKholovas. Located at: 519 Shadow Tree Dr., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Zuhro Kholova, 519 Shadow Tree Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2025 S/Zuhro Kholova, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30827

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012801 Filed: Jul 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Infernum Strength. Located at: 420 Lupine Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Anthony Cruz Feldmiller, 420 Lupine Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Anthony Cruz Feldmiller, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30826

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9011590 Filed: Jun 16, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Zetter’s Photo Booth. Located at: 8609 Eileen St., Spring Valley CA 91977 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 600 W. Broadway #700-100A, San Diego CA 92101. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Studio LT, LLC, 600 W. Broadway #700-100A, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/10/2025 S/Lizzette Tupas, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30821

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012653 Filed: Jul 01, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Attic Express; B. Attic & Crawl Express. Located at: 3607 North Way, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mark Paul Edwards, 3607 North Way, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Mark Edwards, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30820

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012634 Filed: Jul 01, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mercury Painting. Located at: 522 Calle Montecito #117, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alberto Arturo Salazar, 522 Calle Montecito #117, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Alberto Arturo Salazar, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30819

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012626 Filed: Jul 01, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AlphaBet Kingdom Productions. Located at: 903 Alberta Ave., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christine L. Dorman, 903 Alberta Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Christine L. Dorman, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30814

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9011526 Filed: Jun 13, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Studio ID3. Located at: 523 Encinitas Blvd. #204, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. ID3 Inc., 635 Alex Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/09/2025 S/Denean R Scott, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30813

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012627 Filed: Jul 01, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Six Degrees Chocolates. Located at: 4035 Oceanside Blvd #A5, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Michael Charles Welch, 4035 Oceanside Blvd. #A5, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Welch, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30812

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012581 Filed: Jun 30, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Angelbluebook; B. Angelbluebooks. Located at: 607 Genter St., La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 7514 Girard Ave. PO Box 1206, La Jolla CA 92037. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Forrest James Lang, 607 Genter St., La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/26/2022 S/Forrest James Lang, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30811

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012580 Filed: Jun 30, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nothing but Hybrids. Located at: 7490 Opportunity Rd. #2210, San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jeffrey William James, 7490 Opportunity Rd. #2210, San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeffrey William James, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30809

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012220 Filed: Jun 24, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Del Mar Inn; B. Hotel Del Mar; C. Del Mar Inn Hotel; D. Best Western Premier Hotel Del Mar; E. Best Western Premier Del Mar; F. Café Del Mar; G. Hotel Del Mar Cafe. Located at: 720 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Del Mar Inn GP, LLC, 720 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2007 S/Glen Holloway, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30806

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012283 Filed: Jun 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. WetStone Wine Bar Solana Beach. Located at: 346 S. Cedros, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 8427 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa CA 91942. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Zed Hospitality, 8427 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer Dermer, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30805