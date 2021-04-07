Legal Notices, April 9, 2021

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing on Tues., April 20, 2021 at 3 p.m., at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, to hear property owners’ objections to the Hazard Reduction Program’s removal of weeds and rubbish on private properties. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after Fri., April 16, 2021. If you have any questions, please contact Fire Marshal Randy Metz in the Fire Department at 760-602-4661 or [email protected]. Per California Executive Order N-29-20, and in the interest of public health and safety, we are temporarily taking actions to prevent and mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic by holding City Council and other public meetings online only. All public meetings will comply with public noticing requirements in the Brown Act and will be made accessible electronically to all members of the public seeking to observe and address the City Council. You may participate by phone or in writing. Participation by phone: sign up at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/cityhall/clerk/meetings/default.asp by 2 p.m. the day of the meeting to provide comments live by phone. You will receive a confirmation email with instructions about how to call in. Participation in writing: email comments to [email protected]. Comments received by 2 p.m. the day of the meeting will be shared with the City Council prior to the meeting. When e-mailing comments, please identify in the subject line the agenda item to which your comments relate. All comments received will be included as part of the official record. Written comments will not be read out loud. If you challenge the Hazard Reduction Program in court, you may be limited to only raising issues presented at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered prior to the public hearing to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. PUBLISH DATE: APRIL 9, 2021 CITY OF CARLSBAD | CITY COUNCIL 04/09/2021 CN 25276

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE INVITING PROPOSALS FOR CONCESSION SERVICES PR-RFP-21-01 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas (City) invites proposals for: CONCESSION SERVICES AT THE MOONLIGHT STATE BEACH CONCESSION FACILITY LOCATED AT 400 B STREET ENCINITAS, CA 92024 The website for this RFP, related documents and correspondence is PlanetBids (www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposer to check the website regularly for information updates, clarifications, as well as any addenda. Proposers must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor on PlanetBids. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. All addenda will be available on the PlanetBids website. To be considered for selection, a Proposal must be received no later than Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. to: PlanetBids. The City hereby notifies all potential Proposers that it will ensure that in any Agreement issued pursuant to the advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit a response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. The City reserves the right to reject any or all Proposals or waive any irregularities or technical deficiencies in any Proposal. The City does not discriminate based on handicapped status in the admission or access to, or treatment, or employment in its programs or activities. All proposers shall attend the mandatory pre-proposal meeting scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 19, 2021 at the Moonlight State Beach Concession Facility, 400 B Street, Encinitas, California 92024. Failure to attend the pre-proposal meeting shall result in disqualification. Please visit www.encinitasca.gov/bids for additional information. City of Encinitas 04/09/2021 CN 25275

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS MacKinnon ADA Sidewalk Improvements (CS20D) Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 p.m., on April 28, 2021. The bid results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at close of solicitation. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: The work to be done is located on MacKinnon Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007. The work to be completed involves clearing and grubbing, site preparation, grading, concrete curb & gutter, public & private concrete driveways, concrete sidewalks, asphalt pavement, traffic striping and markings, water meter box and mailbox installations. The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. Engineer’s Estimate – $331,700 LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the responsive and responsible bidder submitting a Bid whose summation of the base bid and the five additive alternative bids is the lowest. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids and then proceed to the “Register as a Vendor” link. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Should contractors choose to pick up project plans and specifications at Plan Rooms, the contractors shall still be responsible for obtaining all addenda for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the Director of Industrial Relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the California Department of Industrial Relations web site found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. Certified Payroll records shall be maintained by the contractor and copies of the certified payroll shall be electronically sent to the Department of Industrial Relations and be delivered to the City at the end of each month during the entire duration of the project. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Edward J. Wimmer, PE City Engineer DATE: 03/28/2021 END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 04/09/2021, 04/16/2021 CN 25264

T.S. No. 17-49314 APN: 216-160-03-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/21/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: ANDRE WILLIAMS, A MARRIED MAN, AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 6/30/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0465544, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 5/7/2021 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,730,674.76 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2408 LA COSTA AVENUE CARLSBAD, California 92009 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 216-160-03-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 976-3916 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-49314. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 976-3916, or visit this internet website tracker.auction.com/sb1079, using the file number assigned to this case 17-49314 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 3/30/2021 ZBS Law, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (855) 976-3916 www.auction.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 36269 4/9, 4/16, 4/23/2021. CN 25266

T.S. No. 082373-CA APN: 177-282-08-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 6/10/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 4/26/2021 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 6/15/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0500817 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: ANGELICA RAMIREZ AND MANUEL RAMIREZ, WIFE AND HUSBAND WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 122 ALTA MESA DR, VISTA, CA 92084-5317 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $151,403.14 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 082373-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 082373-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117. STOX 927615_082373-CA 04/02/2021, 04/09/2021, 04/16/2021 CN 25237

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00013912-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Gayle Lynn Rogers filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Gayle Lynn Rogers change to proposed name: Galina Azul Rodriguez. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 18, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Hall of Justice. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a substantial risk to the health and welfare of court personnel and the public, rendering presence in, or access to, the court’s facilities unsafe, and pursuant to the emergency orders of the Chief Justice of the State of California and General Orders of the Presiding Department of the San Diego Superior Court, the following Order is made: NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Apr. 01, 2021 Lorna A. Alksne Judge of the Superior Court. 04/09, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30/2021 CN 25271

SUMMONS CASE #: 37-2020-00039293-CU-MM-CTL CIVIL CASE Unlimited Medical Malpractice NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: ALLYSON PACE DAVIS, M.D., SALLY LANG, CNM and DOES 1 through 20 Inclusive, YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: SAMANTHA ERICKSON AND GORMAN ERICKSON NOTICE OF CASE ASSIGMENT and CASE MANAGEMENT CONFERNCE. CASE ASSIGNED FOR ALL PURPOSES TO: Judge: John S. Meyer; Department: C-64. COMPLAINT/PETITION FILED: 10/29/2020 TYPE OF HEARING SCHEDULED Civil Case Management Conference DATE: 07/09/2021 TIME: 09:30 AM DEPT: C-64 JUDGE: John S. Meyer. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all hearings will be conducted remotely until further notice. Absent an order of the court, personal appearances at the hearing will not be allowed. For information on arranging telephonic or video appearances, contact CourtCall at (888) 882-6878, or at www.courtcall.com. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. Superior Court of California County of San Diego 330 W Broadway San Diego CA 92101-3827 Central Branch 04/09, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30/2021 CN 25267

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, April 23, 2021 at 1PM. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 2405 Cougar Drive Carlsbad, CA 92010. Terms are CASH ONLY! West Coast Self-Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Size Name 5×10 Estaban Beas 5×5 Yvonne Biggers 5×5 Lawrence Cantrell-Henry Jr 04/09/2021, 04/16/2021 CN 25265

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 1510 E. Mission Road San Marcos, CA 92069 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on April 15th, 2021 at 9:30 am the properties herein listed; Property to be sold as follows : Patricia Adler Misc Household Items Patricia Faye Adler Misc Household Items Alex Gil Misc Household Items Alexander Samuel Gil Fernandez Misc Household Items Justin A. Villarreal Misc Household Items Justin Alexander Villarreal Misc Household Items Gregory Shively Misc Household Items Gregory Jerome Shively Misc Household Items Basheer Aluddah Misc Household Items Basheer Jojuante Aluqdah Misc Household Items Jane Faualo Misc Household Items Jane Yolanda Faualo Misc Household Items Lynn Pool Misc Household Items Lynn B. Pool Misc Household Items John T. Stuka Misc Household Items John Terry Stuka Misc Household Items Eric Ramirez Misc Household Items Eric Anthony Ramirez Misc Household Items Holly Anderson Misc Household Items Holly Lee Anderson Misc Household Items All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # BLA6401382, Tel # 760-724-0423 04/02/2021, 04/09/2021 CN 25263

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 2430 S. Santa Fe Ave Vista, CA 92084 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on April 15th, 2021 at 11:30 am the properties herein listed; Property to be sold as follows : Terry Ray Greenspan Misc Household Items Ernesto Aguilar Lopez Construction supplies, Misc Household Items, Safe, Tire Darrell B Fairley Misc Household Items Darrell Bernard Fairley Misc Household Items Karen A Yarbrough Misc Household Items Karen Anne Yarbrough Misc Household Items Manuel V Tiran Misc Household Items Manuel Valero Tiran Misc Household Items Alan J Funge Misc Household Items Alan Joseph Funge Misc Household Items Loi C Song Misc Household Items All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # BLA6401382, Tel # 760-724-0423 04/02/2021, 04/09/2021 CN 25262

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 185 N Pacific St, San Marcos Ca. 92069 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on April 15th 2021 at 10:30 A.M. the properties herein listed; Property to be sold as follows : Jesus Puente Misc Household Goods Jesus Camargo Puente Misc Household Goods Andrea Bejaran Misc Household Goods Andrea Foster Bejaran Misc Household Goods Robert Anthony G Sedillo Misc Household Goods Robert Anthony Garrett Sedillo Misc Household Goods Timothy S Grimes Jr Misc Household Goods Timothy Scott Jr Grimes Misc Household Goods Carrie B Tonini Misc Household Goods Carrie Beal Tonini Misc Household Goods Andrew Michael Roth Misc Household Goods Eric Martinez Misc Household Goods Claire Johnson Misc Household Goods Claire Isabel Johnson Misc Household Goods Nichole Justice Misc Household Goods Nichole Marie Justice Misc Household Goods Joel Delgado Misc Household Goods Margarita Barrios Misc Household Goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. 04/02/2021, 04/09/2021 CN 25261

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 560 South Pacific San Marcos Ca, 92078 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on April 15th 2021 and 11:00 PM the properties herein listed; Property to be sold as follows : Shannon Kelly Misc Household Goods Shannon Nicole Kelly Misc Household Goods Lisa Kelly Misc Household Goods Lisa Joy Kelly Misc Household Goods Aurelio Tapia Misc Household Goods Aurelio Jr Tapia Misc Household Goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # BLA6401382, Tel # 760-724-0423. 04/02/2021, 04/09/2021 CN 25252

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00012778-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Cathy Rose Petrone filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Cathy Rose Petrone change to proposed name: Cathirose Petrone. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 11, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a substantial risk to the health and welfare of court personnel and the public, rendering presence in, or access to, the court’s facilities unsafe, and pursuant to the emergency orders of the Chief Justice of the State of California and General Orders of the Presiding Department of the San Diego Superior Court, the following Order is made: NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Mar 23, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25251

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00012930-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Cynthia Gail Parker-White filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Cynthia Gail Parker-White change to proposed name: Cynthia Gail White. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 11, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a substantial risk to the health and welfare of court personnel and the public, rendering presence in, or access to, the court’s facilities unsafe, and pursuant to the emergency orders of the Chief Justice of the State of California and General Orders of the Presiding Department of the San Diego Superior Court, the following Order is made: NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Mar 24, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25248

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2021-00009784-CU-WT-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): PHYSICAL REHABILITATION NETWORK, LLC; VISTA REHAB PARTNERS, LP; AJAY GUPTA, an individual; NICK POAN, an individual; ROB PACE, an individual; CLARISSA JEETAN, an individual; and DOES 1 to 40, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): CRAIG RETTKE. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): VINCENT R. WHITTAKER (SBN: 214007) | KATHRYN B. FOX (SBN: 279705) BUCHALTER, APC; 655 W. Broadway, Ste 1625, San Diego CA 92101 Telephone: 619.219.5335 Date: (Fecha), 03/08/2021 Clerk (Secretario), by T. Kydd, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25247

LAMBERT: Anyone knowing the whereabouts of TRAMPAS and CHRISTINA LAMBERT, last known addresses are 130 Daffodill Street, and 411 Cherry Drive, Oceanside, CA 92058 please contact Janet Floyd, Attorney, at 318-651-0607. 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30/2021 CN 25246

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JAMES RUSSELL GUTHRIE Case# 37-2021-00012855-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of James Russell Guthrie. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Darlene F. Guthrie, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Darlene F. Guthrie be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: June 09, 2021; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, all Probate hearings will be conducted virtually until further notice. Appearances must be made by using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The department’s MS Teams video conference link, MS Teams conference phone number and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. Plan to check in 15-minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Conrad F. Joyner, Jr. PO Box 425 San Luis Rey, CA 92068 Telephone: 760.458.8030 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25244

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00011563-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Donald Winslow, Elizabeth Winslow on behalf of minor child filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Amanda Gao Chun Li Winslow change to proposed name: Amanda Lee Winslow. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 04, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a substantial risk to the health and welfare of court personnel and the public, rendering presence in, or access to, the court’s facilities unsafe, and pursuant to the emergency orders of the Chief Justice of the State of California and General Orders of the Presiding Department of the San Diego Superior Court, the following Order is made: NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Mar 16, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25230

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00008240-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Kara Tristin Amundson filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Kara Tristin Amundson change to proposed name: Kara Tristin Greger. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Apr. 13, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a substantial risk to the health and welfare of court personnel and the public, rendering presence in, or access to, the court’s facilities unsafe, and pursuant to the emergency orders of the Chief Justice of the State of California and General Orders of the Presiding Department of the San Diego Superior Court, the following Order is made: NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this. Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Feb 26, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25215

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00010376-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Duane Edward Kiddy filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Duane Edward Kiddy change to proposed name: Duane Edward Fowler. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Apr. 27, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a substantial risk to the health and welfare of court personnel and the public, rendering presence in, or access to, the court’s facilities unsafe, and pursuant to the emergency orders of the Chief Justice of the State of California and General Orders of the Presiding Department of the San Diego Superior Court, the following Order is made: NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this. Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: 03/08/2021 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25198

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005906 Filed: Mar 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Impeccable Shine. Located at: 865 Sunningdale Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Edgar J Canseco and Associates LLC, 865 Sunningdale Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Edgar J Canseco, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30/2021 CN 25278

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005158 Filed: Mar 17, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Skye Weaver. Located at: 14710 Beeler Canyon Rd., Poway CA San Diego 92064. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Skye Noel Smith, 14710 Beeler Canyon Rd., Poway CA 92064. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Skye Noel Smith, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30/2021 CN 25277

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005818 Filed: Mar 25, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LB Construction Finance. Located at: 174 Village Green Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Laura Antionette Brullo, 174 Village Green Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Laura Antionette Brullo, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30/2021 CN 25274

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005737 Filed: Mar 23, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. iMerge Financial. Located at: 701 Palomar Airport Rd. #300, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. iMerge LLC, 701 Palomar Airport Rd. #300, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Zachary Myers, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30/2021 CN 25273

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005319 Filed: Mar 19, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. El Ranchito Early Learning Academy; B. El Ranchito Academy. Located at: 840 Vera St., Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Danielle Jean Levanetz, 840 Vera St., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Danielle Jean Levanetz, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30/2021 CN 25272

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006161 Filed: Mar 30, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Crossings Coffee Roasters; B. Crossings Coffee. Located at: 6565 Paseo Frontera #A, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alden Abish Hozouri, 6565 Paseo Frontera #A, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/24/2016 S/Alden Abish Hozouri, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30/2021 CN 25270

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006162 Filed: Mar 30, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Café LaTerre Located at: 315 S Hwy 101, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Salon World Suites LLC, 315 S Hwy 101, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/15/2021 S/Alden Hozouri, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30/2021 CN 25269

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005974 Filed: Mar 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Off Your Chest. Located at: 3206 Via Almonte, Fallbrook CA San Diego 92028. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Heather Elaine Casper, 3206 Via Almonte, Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Heather Elaine Casper, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30/2021 CN 25268

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005579 Filed: Mar 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Agave Birrieria. Located at: 865 Orphues Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 1668 Steeple Chase Pl., Vista CA 92083. Registrant Information: 1. WDS Inc., 865 Orphues Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Juan P Oceguera, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25259

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004337 Filed: Mar 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TriCity Notary. Located at: 3604 Napa Ct., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jamila Del Mistro, 3604 Napa Ct., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/27/2020 S/Jamila Del Mistro, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25256

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004958 Filed: Mar 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PM & Company. Located at: 1341 Distribution Way #18, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mark Nadelle & Co., Inc., 1341 Distribution Way #18, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/20/2021 S/Mark Nadelle, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25255

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005354 Filed: Mar 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Haley Scott and Associates Inc. Located at: 1466 Tennis Match Way, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Haley Scott and Associates Inc., 1466 Tennis Match Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Haley Scott, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25254

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005385 Filed: Mar 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BLC Real Estate; B. BLC Sports Investments. Located at: 523 S Nevada St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Vern’s Ice Cream & Ices, LLC, 523 S Nevada St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/15/2021 S/Brian Carignan, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25253

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005427 Filed: Mar 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Massage Concepts Del Mar Highlands. Located at: 12925 El Camino Real #J25, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Zentastic Welness Inc, 12925 El Camino Real #J25, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Anne Chao, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25250

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005535 Filed: Mar 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Black Sheep. Located at: 1005 Wotan Dr. #2, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Karen Marie Henderson, 1005 Wotan Dr. #2, Encinitas CA 92024; Thomas David Henderson, 1005 Wotan Dr. #2, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/1979 S/Karen Marie Henderson, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25249

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005612 Filed: Mar 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Bluest Light. Located at: 12592 Caminito Mira Del Mar, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. The Luxe Coast Inc., 12592 Caminito Mira Del Mar, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2020 S/Rachel Immel, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25245

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005490 Filed: Mar 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Amaya Spring Health Care Center. Located at: 8625 Lamar St., Spring Valley CA San Diego 91977. Mailing Address: 3580 Wilshire Blvd. 6th Floor, Los Angeles CA 90010. Registrant Information: 1. B-East LLC, 8625 Lamar St., Spring Valley CA 91977. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2007 S/Shlomo Rechnitz, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25243

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004283 Filed: Mar 10, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kelly Shaughnessy RD. Located at: 749 Teaberry St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kelly Shaughnessy, 749 Teaberry St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/18/2021 S/Kelly Shaughnessy, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25241

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004693 Filed: Mar 13, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Clean Water Coffee Co. Located at: 3425 Ann Dr. Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jason Mendes, 3425 Ann Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Amber Mendes, 3425 Ann Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jason Mendes, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25240

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003512 Filed: Mar 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cardiff Beach Bar @ Tower 13. Located at: 2633 S Coast Hwy 101, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Yogis LLC, 2633 S Coast Hwy 101, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/23/2012 S/Douglas Wetherald, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25239

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005397 Filed: Mar 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AMG Senior Living LLC. Located at: 2642 Galicia Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. AMG Senior Living LLC, 2642 Galicia Way, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ivy Garcia, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25238

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004479 Filed: Mar 12, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ((B)) Fitbody Carlsbad. Located at: 1624 Filaree Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Emma Victoria Sodeke, 1624 Filaree Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Emma Victoria Sodeke, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25232

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004360 Filed: Mar 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sensible Homestead. Located at: 1310 Hermana Ct., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jessica Thuy Sensenbaugh, 1310 Hermana Ct., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Jessica Thuy Sensenbaugh, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25231

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004954 Filed: Mar 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nomad Vacations. Located at: 3547 Starboard Cir., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nomad Biological LLC, 3547 Starboard Cir., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Audrey Layden, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25229

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004209 Filed: Mar 09, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vulcan Systems Research. Located at: 3747 Vista Campana S. #104, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Warren James Wasson, 3747 Vista Campana S. #104, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/05/2021 S/Warren James Wasson, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25228

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003288 Filed: Mar 03, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Plum and Lotta’s Bun Boutique. Located at: 1233 Evergreen Dr., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Laura Bowman, 1233 Evergreen Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Laura Bowman, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25227

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004612 Filed: Mar 13, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Glow-To Studio. Located at: 4747 Mission Blvd. #6-06, San Diego CA San Diego 92109. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tsvetelina Danielova Tomova-Cahilig, 4126 Udall St. #3, San Diego CA 92107. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tsvetelina Danielova Tomova-Cahilig, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25226

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004393 Filed: Mar 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DYADlaw P.C. Located at: 2292 Faraday Ave., #100, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. DYADlaw P.C., 2292 Faraday Ave. #100, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/10/2020 S/Shannon Marie Englert, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25225

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005110 Filed: Mar 16, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bulldog Development General Contractor. Located at: 1582 Windsor Rd., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Michael Bryan Tice, 1582 Windsor Rd., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/07/2007 S/Michael Bryan Tice, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25224

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004933 Filed: Mar 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Anandamaya Healing The Whole. Located at: 1615 San Luis Rey Ave., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jennifer Diamond Borsum, 1615 San Luis Rey Ave., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer Diamond Borsum, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25223

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004249 Filed: Mar 10, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BASE Programs; B. BASE. Located at: 1070 Palm Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 1141 Laguna St., Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Information: 1. Before After School Enrichment INC, 1070 Palm Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/28/2020 S/Denise Anderson McConnell, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25222

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003552 Filed: Mar 05, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Wiltshire Group. Located at: 2832 Cedarwood Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 564, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Nancy Held Loucas, 2832 Cedarwood Way, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/1985 S/Nancy Held Loucas, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25221

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004586 Filed: Mar 13, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shield of Love Productions. Located at: 4948 Collge Ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92115. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christoper Giorgio, 4948 Collge Ave., San Diego CA 92115. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2002 S/Christopher Giorgio, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25220

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004193 Filed: Mar 09, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SaltMED Inc. Located at: 206 Birmingham Dr., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Med-Aesthetic Solutions Inc., 206 Birmingham Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/15/2020 S/Allan Danto, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25219

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004841 Filed: Mar 13, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Luxury 5; B. Luxury 5 Gems. Located at: 243 Sanford St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Catherine Helen Charles, 243 Sanford St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Catherine Helen Charles, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25218

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004054 Filed: Mar 09, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dreamtime Dentistry Dental Group of Ryan Watkins DDS Inc. Located at: 950 Vista Village Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: 2615 Via Eco, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. Ryan Watkins DDS Inc., 3039 Jefferson St. #A, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2011 S/Ryan Watkins, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25217

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004944 Filed: Mar 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gorditos. Located at: 981 Civic Center Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jose Alberto Diego-Torres, 981 Civic Center Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jose Alberto Diego-Torres, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25216

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004210 Filed: Mar 09, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hoover & Taylor Industrial Properties. Located at: 2834 Calle de Malibu, Escondido CA San Diego 92029. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marianne Hoover, 2834 Calle de Malibu, Escondido CA 92029; 2. Brooke C Taylor, 26122 Paseo Marbella, San Juan Capistrano CA 92675. This business is conducted by: Unincorporated Association-Other than a Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/11/2015 S/Marianne Hoover, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25214

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004148 Filed: Mar 09, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Solomons Strategic Advisors. Located at: 13590 Jadestone Way, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Julian Stuart Solomons, 13590 Jadestone Way, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2010 S/Julian Stuart Solomons, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25210

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003470 Filed: Mar 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Personally Fit, Rancho Santa Fe. Located at: 16236 San Dieguito Rd. #4-11, Rancho Santa Fe CA San Diego 92067. Mailing Address: PO Box 9045, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. Registrant Information: 1. Pro-Ross Inc., 16236 San Dieguito Rd. #4-11, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1993 S/Scott A Ross, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25209

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003205 Filed: Mar 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Muse Skin and Lash. Located at: 2911 Adams Ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92116. Mailing Address: 1250 25th St., San Diego CA 92102. Registrant Information: 1. Tracey Lynn Lontos, 1250 25th St., San Diego CA 92102. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Tracey Lynn Lontos, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25208

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004003 Filed: Mar 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shear Madness Hair Designs. Located at: 243 N Hwy 101, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Michael D Carno, 240 N Granados Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/12/1987 S/Michael D Carno, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25207

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004281 Filed: Mar 10, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Utility Safety Group. Located at: 1760 Yada Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Balefire Safety Systems Inc., 1760 Yada Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Walter Daniel Cerkan, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25206

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003755 Filed: Mar 06, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Quigley’s Customs. Located at: 4291 Dowitcher Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Julie Bollerud, 4291 Dowitcher Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2020 S/Julie Bollerud, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25205

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003230 Filed: Mar 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Plaza Cleaners. Located at: 2588 El Camino Real #G-2, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jihun Song, 577 W Bobier Dr. #308, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/02/2018 S/Jihun Song, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25204

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003131 Filed: Mar 01, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Brahman Project Foundation. Located at: 2409 Sacada Cir, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sarah Jane Coombe, 2409 Sacada Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/10/2020 S/Sarah Jane Coombe, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25201

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003328 Filed: Mar 03, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Coast Pet Care. Located at: 6531 Camino del Parque, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: PO Box 4447, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Vernie A Scott Seach, 6531 Camino del Parque, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/15/2016 S/Vernie A Scott Seach, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25200

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003172 Filed: Mar 01, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mardi Gras Motors LLC. Located at: 253 Sunset Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mardi Gras Motors LLC, 253 Sunset Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Douglas Annison, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25199