Legal Notices, April 7, 2023

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC REVIEW AND PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber located at 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 5 p.m. for the city’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program Fiscal Year (FY) 2023-24 (July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024) Action Plan. The City of Carlsbad will release the draft FY 2023-24 Annual Action Plan for a 30-day public review period beginning on Monday, Apr. 10, 2023, and ending on May 9, 2023. The CDBG program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The City of Carlsbad is an entitlement community and receives CDBG funds directly from HUD to address local community development needs. For FY 2023-24, the City of Carlsbad will receive an annual entitlement grant of $545,490. The draft FY 2023-24 Annual Action Plan describes the proposed projects and programs to be funded. Beginning on Monday, April 10, 2023, the draft FY 2023-24 Annual Action Plan will be available for 30-day public review on the city’s website: https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/grants-assistance/cdbg. Those persons wishing to speak on this item are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. In addition, written comments may be submitted to the City Council at or prior to the hearing via U.S. Mail to the attention of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or via email to [email protected]. Copies of the staff report will be available by Friday, May 5, 2023, on the city’s website: https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas. The meeting can be viewed online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/residents/communication/city-tv-channel or on the city’s cable channel. To submit comments, direct questions, or to obtain a copy of the staff report, please contact Housing & Homeless Services Department Program Manager Nicole Piano-Jones at (442) 339-2191 or [email protected]. PUBLISH: Friday, April 7, 2023 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 04/07/2023 CN 27522

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 20th day of April 2023, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: Beacon’s Beach Parking Lot Plan; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-005456-2022; USE-005458-2022; CDP-005457-2022; FILING DATE: June 7, 2022; APPLICANT: The City of Encinitas; LOCATION: 948 Neptune Avenue (APN: 254-040-31); ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject lot is located within the Residential 11 (R-11) zone and the Ecological Resource/Open Space/Park (ER/OS/PK) zone, the Coastal Bluff Overlay Zone, and within the California Coastal Commission’s Appeal Jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone; DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Major Use Permit and Coastal Development Permit request to authorize the removal and replacement of the existing parking lot pavement to construct a new parking lot area beyond the existing failure plane on the bluff at Beacon’s Beach and temporary construction staging area in the parking lot. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15311 and Section 15304(e). Section 15311 exempts the construction or replacement of minor structures including small parking lots. Section 15304(e) exempts the temporary construction staging area for the duration of the project. None of the exceptions in CEQA Guidelines Section 15300.2 exists and no historic resources would be impacted by the proposed project. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Coastal Zone Program Administrator: (760) 633-2693 or [email protected]. An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the City Council on an appeal may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 04/07/2023 CN 27518

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 5 p.m., at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, to hear property owners objections to removal of weeds and rubbish on private properties in the Hazard Reduction Program. Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend this public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after Friday, April 14, 2023, https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agenda. The meeting can be viewed at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/residents/communication/city-tv-channel. If you have any questions, please contact Fire Marshal Randy Metz in the Fire Department at 442-339-2661 or [email protected]. Written comments may be submitted to the City Council at or prior to the hearing via U.S. Mail to the attention of the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or via email to [email protected]. If you challenge the Hazard Reduction Program in court, you may be limited to only raising issues presented at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered prior to the public hearing to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. PUBLISH DATE: APRIL 7, 2023 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 04/07/2023 CN 27516

City of Encinitas Public Notice of Unclaimed Checks Pursuant to State of California Government Code Section 50050, notice is hereby given by the City of Encinitas that the following amounts, not the property of the city, have been held by the Treasurer of the City of Encinitas in the funds from which they were issued for more than 3 years. These amounts will become the property of the City of Encinitas on May 22, 2023; if no verified complaint is filed and served by May 22, 2023. Any persons possessing an interest in this property may inquire with the City of Encinitas, Finance Department, 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas California 92024, or call (760) 633-2638.

CHECK # DATE ISSUED PAYEE AMOUNT FUND

20001905 11/13/2019 AUSTIN, STACY A 34.00 101

19003570 02/20/2019 CALIFORNIA STATE PARKS 3,801.00 101

19004520 04/17/2019 CAPPO SD 20.00 531

20000891 09/18/2019 CAROLE FLEMING INTER VIVOS RVOC TR 2,952.00 552

20000995 09/25/2019 CAROLE FLEMING INTER VIVOS RVOC TR 1,476.00 552

20001558 10/23/2019 CAROLE FLEMING INTER VIVOS RVOC TR 1,476.00 552

20002132 11/26/2019 CAROLE FLEMING INTER VIVOS RVOC TR 1,476.00 552

20002548 12/18/2019 CAROLE FLEMING INTER VIVOS RVOC TR 1,476.00 552

20002291 12/04/2019 COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO 155.00 101

20001738 10/30/2019 DESIGN UA INC 245.00 101

19006361 07/17/2019 DIXIELAND BUILDERS FUND CONTROL, INC 4,346.52 101

19005152 05/15/2019 DRIVER, ROBERT J 40.00 101

20001462 10/16/2019 DRUTMAN, RYAN 23.80 101

20000168 07/31/2019 EISEN, ABBY 30.96 101

19005965 06/26/2019 FANFAIRE FOUNDATION 100.00 101

19005150 05/15/2019 FASCIO, RHONDA 31.10 101

20001909 11/13/2019 FISHER REAL ESTATE ADVISORS 26.42 101

20001460 10/16/2019 HAROLD, KEITH 358.37 101

20002426 12/11/2019 HINZE, KELLIE SHAY 236.58 101

20000013 07/11/2019 JOHNSON, BRIAN 1,215.54 101

20000017 07/11/2019 KILLION, RICHARD 1,215.54 101

19002746 01/02/2019 MANO A MANO FOUNDATION 200.00 101

19004433 04/10/2019 MAS S.A.S 120.96 101

19003578 02/20/2019 MOHLER, LU 50.00 551

19002943 01/16/2019 PEREZ, DIANA JOY 106.00 101

19006107 07/02/2019 RED TAIL ACQUISITIONS, LLC 260.00 101

19006377 07/17/2019 RIVERA, LAURA 25.00 101

19005967 06/26/2019 RODRIGUEZ, JULIA 36.00 101

19004432 04/10/2019 SCHALLER, CRAIG 184.73 101

20000089 07/25/2019 SEQUOIA DEPLOYMENT SERVICES, INC. 552.00 101

19005146 05/15/2019 STICKNEY, D 59.89 101

20000383 08/14/2019 SULLIVAN SOLAR PANEL 100.00 101

20000607 08/28/2019 TABU SUSHI INC 22.53 101

20001301 10/09/2019 TEEN VOLUNTEERS IN ACTINON SD5 200.00 101

19005405 05/29/2019 WELLS, JULIAN 24.39 101

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT 160 CALLE MAGDALENA ENCINITAS, CA 92024-3633 REQUEST FOR BIDS (RFB) GENERAL REPAIR SERVICES PW-RFB-23-01 The City is soliciting Requests for Bids for contract services to provide general repair services involving various types of maintenance work including, but not limited to: removal and replacement of sidewalks, curb and gutters, cross gutters, driveways, pedestrian ramps, and other services in the City’s right-of-way areas. It is the intent of the City to award a contract, in a form approved by the City Attorney, to the selected firm. Contractors with a valid State California General Engineering A may bid on this project. COMPLETE RFB / CONTACT INFORMATION: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All proposal documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, contractor must register as a vendor and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. Bids must be submitted electronically no later than 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023 via the PlanetBids website. 03/31/2023, 04/07/2023 CN 27491

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-22-944678-SH Order No.: 220529425-CA-VOO YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/9/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): FELIX A. BERRY, AN UNMARRIED MAN Recorded: 12/16/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1077935 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 5/24/2023 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $273,085.55 The purported property address is: 3529 PASEO DE ELENITA #183, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 165-362-26-43 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 619-846-7649 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-22-944678-SH. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 619-846-7649, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-22-944678-SH to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 619-846-7649 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION . TS No.: CA-22-944678-SH IDSPub #0184779 3/31/2023 4/7/2023 4/14/2023 CN 27484

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 22-30487-PM-CA Title No. 2160191 A.P.N. 173-521-10-00 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTICE PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR ONLY PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 06/05/2012. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Louis V. Impastato and Linda C. Impastato, Husband and Wife, as Joint Tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 06/13/2012 as Instrument No. 2012-0343994 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: 05/05/2023 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $204,021.63 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 521 Silvana Way, Vista, CA 92084 A.P.N.: 173-521-10-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 22-30487-PM-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT*: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 22-30487-PM-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. *Pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, the potential rights described herein shall apply only to public auctions taking place on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025, unless later extended. Date: 03/20/2023 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 800-280-2832; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Deandre Garland, Trustee Sales Representative A-FN4778242 03/31/2023, 04/07/2023, 04/14/2023 CN 27483

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF RUTH BELFIELD Case # 37-2023-00012326-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Ruth Belfield. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Joseph M. Belfield in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Joseph M. Belfield be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: May 11, 2023; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Appearances may be made in person in the department; or by using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MSTeams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MSTeams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The department’s in person instructions, MSTeams video conference link, MS Teams conference phone number, and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: JULIE A. CARDIN 1015 Chestnut Ave. Ste G2 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.434.1040 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/2023 CN 27519

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. The Online Auction will be held per the times shown below. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. On 04/14/23 ending at 1:00 pm Henry Olivieri Jr. – unit B-225 On 04/21/23 ending at 1:00 pm Rhonda Rollins – unit RS-106 04/07/, 04/14/2023 CN 27517

NOTICE OF LIEN SALES LIENHOLDER: RICHARD ELIZONDO 6996 A MISSION GORGE RD SAN DIEGO CA 92120 TIME: 10:00 AM DATE OF SALE: APRIL 13, 2023 1990 BOSTON VESSEL VIN: BWC8C028D090 2011 PACIFIC TRAILER VIN: 40R1A2NL1BA029715 04/07/2023 CN 27512

Notice of equitable interest in /to /of JAMIE JEFFREY HABIG/ JAMIE JEFFREY LANSDALE all variances I Jamie Habig is authorized representative of JAMIE JEFFREY HABIG. It was never –Nunc pro tunc– my intention to abandon any, securities, credits, lawful money, any currencies (monies) in the public or private or on any markets or accounting connected to JAMIE JEFFREY HABIG / JAMIE JEFFREY LANSDALE. Jamie Habig-Nunc pro tunc-gives notice of intent to claim all securities, credits, lawful money, any currencies (monies)in the public or private or on any markets or accounting connected to JAMIE JEFFREY HABIG / JAMIE JEFFREY LANSDALE 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/2023 CN 27511

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 30-2022-01244197-CU-PA-CJC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Nicholas Edward Katoski and DOES 1-20 YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Shelby Korbin NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Central Justice Center 700 W. Civic Center Dr. Santa Ana CA 92701 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Ian Silverthorne 999 Corporate Dr., Ste 260 Ladera Ranch CA 92694 Telephone: 949.284.8811 Date: 02/07/2022 David H. Yamasaki, Clerk (Secretario), by Jessica Duarte, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/2023 CN 27508

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00012825-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Matthew Patrick Seemann filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Matthew Patrick Seemann change to proposed name: Matthew Patrick Wolf. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 16, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 03/29/2023 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/2023 CN 27504

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ANN LOUISE IVERSON a/k/a ANN LOUISE TAYLOR Case# 37-2023-00012542-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Ann Louise Iverson, a/k/a Ann Louise Taylor.

A Petition for Probate has been filed by Scott Taylor, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Scott Taylor be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: June 21, 2023; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Suzan A. Colgan, Esq Vanguard Legal Group, P.C. 16935 W. Bernardo Dr. #155 San Diego CA 92127 Telephone: 888.995.6014 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/2023 CN 27501

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Rocket Self Storage – Vista located at 539 Olive Ave. Vista CA 92083 intend to hold an auction to sell the goods stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.lockerfox.com on 4/20/2023 at 11:30am. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Alicia Jurado; Amanda Inscoe; Jonathan A Cashe; Jordan Capon; Lori Story; Phil Mikelatos. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details. 03/31, 04/07/2023 CN 27486

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice SecureSpace Self Storage Vista located at 220 Huff St, Vista, CA 92083 intends to hold an auction to sell the goods stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 4/20/2023 at 2:30pm. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Shelia R Williams. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details. 03/31, 04/07/2023 CN 27485

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2022-00018845-CL-PA-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): HOWARD ERIC LYNN AKA ERIC LYNN HOWARD AKA ERIC L. HOWARD; DOES 1 through 10, inclusive YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): ENTERPRISE FLEET MANAGEMENT, INC., a Missouri Corporation NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): San Diego Superior Court County of San Diego 330 W. Broadway San Diego CA 92101 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Law Offices of Jay W. Smith, Esq., Sbn 150113 and Nancy A. Young, Esq., Sbn 183328 6644 Valjean Ave. #200 Van Nuys CA 91406 Telephone: 818.709.2556 Fax: 818.709.2513 Date: 05/19/2022 Clerk (Secretario), by, K. McCray Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/2023 CN 27469

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00010379-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Catherine Mary Redinger filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Catherine Mary Redinger change to proposed name: Katie Mary Doyle. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 02, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 03/14/2023 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/2023 CN 27453

Summons (Domestic Violence Restraining Order) Citación (Orden de restricción de violencia en el hogar ) Case Number: (Número de caso) 23FDV00265N (1) Person asking for protection (La persona que solicita protección): Kimberly Kochergen (2) Notice to (Aviso a): Daniel Munchiando The person in (1) is asking for a Domestic Violence Restraining Order against you. La persona en (1) está pidiendo ona orden de restricción de violencia en el hogar contra usted. Lea la página 2 para más información. You have a court date Tiene una audiencia en la corte Date Fecha: May 17, 2023 Time Hora: 9:00 AM Dept. Depto: N-19 Name and address of the court: Nombre y dirección de la corte: Superior Court of California County of San Diego 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 North County Division What if I don’t go to my court date? If you do not go to your court date, the judge can grant a restraining order that limits your contact with the person in (1). If you have a child with the person in (1), the court could make orders that limit your time with your child. Having a restraining order against you may impact your life in other ways, including preventing you from having guns and ammunition. If you do not go to your court date, the judge could grant everything that the person in (1) asked the judge to order. ¿ Qué pasa si no yoy a la audiencia? Si no va a la audiencia, el juez pueda dictar una orden de restricción que limita su contacto con la persona en (1). Si tiene un hijo con la persona en (1), la corte puede dictar órdenas que limitan su tiempo con su hijo. Una orden de restricción en su contra puede tener otras consecuencias, como prohibirle tener armas de fuego y municiones. Si no va a la audiencia, el juez puede ordenar todo lo que pide la persona en (1). How do I find out what the person in (1) is asking for? To find out what the person in (1) is asking for the judge to order, go to the courthouse listed at the top of page 1. Ask the court clerk to let you see your case file. You will need to give the court clerk your case number, which is listed above and on page 1. The request for restraining order will be on form DV-100, Request for Domestic Violence Restraining Order. ¿ Cómo puedo entender lo que pide la persona en (1)? Para entender lo que pide la persona en (1), vaya al tribunal en la dirección indicada en la parte superior de la página 1. Pida al secretario de la corte permiso para ver el expediente de su caso. Tendrá que darle al secretario el número de su caso, que aparece arriba y en la página 1. La Solicitud de una orden de restricción se hace en el formulario DV-100, Solicitud de orden de restricción de violencia en el hogar. Where can I get help? Free legal information is available at your local court’s self-help center. Go to www.courts.ca.gov/selfhelp to find your local center. ¿ Dónde puedo obtener ayuda? Puede obtener información legal gratis en el centro de ayunda de su corte. Vea https://www.courts.ca.gov/selfhelp-selfhelpcenters.htm?rdeLocaleAttr=es para encontrar el centro de ayuda en su condado. Do I need a lawyer? You are not required to have a lawyer, but you may want legal advise before your court hearing. For help finding a lawyer, you can visit www.lawhelpca.org or contact your local bar association. ¿ Necesito un abogado? No es obligatorio tener un abogado, pero es possible que quiera consejos legales antes de la audiencia en la corte. Para ayuda a encontrar un abogado, vista https://www.lawhelpca.org/es/homepage o contacte al Colegio de Abogados local. Date (Fecha): March 08, 2023 Clerk, by (Secretario, por): K. McFeeters Deputy (Asistente) 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/2023 CN 27436

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9006995 Filed: Mar 29, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stellar Solar. Located at: 265 Via del Monte, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. TMAG Industries Inc., 265 Via del Monte, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/1998 S/Kent Harle 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/2023 CN 27521

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007407 Filed: Apr 04, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Solmar Holdings 1 LLC; B. Solmar Holdings 2 LLC. Located at: 1155 Camino del Mar, Del Mar Ca 92014 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Solmar Holdings, 1155 Camino del Mar, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/18/2023 S/Kurt Snider 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/2023 CN 27520

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9006964 Filed: Mar 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Parking Squad. Located at: 6120 Paseo del Norte #C-2, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 130004, Carlsbad CA 92013. Registrant Information: 1. KSW Enterprises Inc., 6120 Paseo del Norte #C-2, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2018 S/Kevin Wexler 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/2023 CN 27515

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9006595 Filed: Mar 23, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Seaside Santa. Located at: 1808 Forestdale Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Dennis A. Diede, 1808 Forestdale Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dennis A. Diede 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/2023 CN 27514

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9006169 Filed: Mar 20, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Clean Swell Referral Agency. Located at: 1786 N. Coast Hwy 101 #4, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. RNN Cleaning Services LLC, 1786 N. Coast Hwy 101 #4, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nicholas Orozco 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/2023 CN 27513

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9006690 Filed: Mar 24, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wrapt Boxing and Fitness; B. Wrapt Boxing; C. Wrapt Fitness; D. Wrapt. Located at: 742 Genevieve St. #E, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Solana Beach Fitness, 742 Genevieve St. #E, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2023 S/Andrew Ferber 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/2023 CN 27510

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007182 Filed: Mar 30, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Envie Fitness. Located at: 270 N. El Camino Real #F143, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. MVRK Partners LLC, 1267 Willis St. #200, Redding CA 96001. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2022 S/Ryan S. Bernal 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/2023 CN 27509

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9006958 Filed: Mar 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. All Angel Painting Solutions. Located at: 1329 Bluegrass Rd., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Castulo Angel Merlin Segundo, 1329 Bluegrass Rd., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2018 S/Castulo Angel Merlin Segundo 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/2023 CN 27506

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9005809 Filed: Mar 15, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Entertainment Cafe. Located at: 1398 Hygeia Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 232722, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. Entertainment Café LLC, 1398 Hygeia Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/15/2023 S/Heather Nolan 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/2023 CN 27505

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9006829 Filed: Mar 27, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gonzo! Store. Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #210, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Thousand Sunny LLC, 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #210, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mika Murphy 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/2023 CN 27502

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9006036 Filed: Mar 17, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sunset Therapy. Located at: 2180 Vista Way #B-1108, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Margaret Louise Effinger, 1112 Bellingham Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/13/2023 S/Margaret Louise Effinger 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/2023 CN 27500

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9006772 Filed: Mar 27, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Azure Coast Estates. Located at: 7365 Medolia Terr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Linda Sylvia Lewis, 7365 Melodia Terr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/23/1982 S/Linda Sylvia Lewis 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/2023 CN 27496

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9006744 Filed: Mar 24, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SD Home Search. Located at: 925 Marguerite, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: 925 Marguerite Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. Glenda Meyer, 925 Marguerite Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Glenda Meyer 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/2023 CN 27494

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003045 Filed: Feb 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Pedro Source; B. Succulent Wholesale; C Cactus Wholesale. Located at: 31210 Rivoli Rd., Valley Center CA 92082 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lazy Gardens LLC, 31210 Rivoli Rd., Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2023 S/Hassan Khalil 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/2023 CN 27493

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9006488 Filed: Mar 22, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Appliance Installations. Located at: 278 Hannalei Dr., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 331, Vista CA 92085. Registrant Information: 1. San Diego Appliance Installations, 278 Hannalei Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2023 S/Juan Solorio – Contractors State License # 1100828 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/2023 CN 27490-1

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9006600 Filed: Mar 23, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. West Velvet Shop. Located at: 4140 Oceanside Blvd. #159-1222, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cara Lee Erangey, 4140 Oceanside Blvd. #199-1222, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Cara Lee Erangey 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/2023 CN 27489

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9005520 Filed: Mar 10, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nourishment with Noelani. Located at: 401 Village Ln., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Leave it to Lani LLC, 401 Village Ln., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/22/2023 S/Noelani Rose Dizon-Oathout 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/2023 CN 27488

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9005707 Filed: Mar 14, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Left Coast Athletix Inc. Located at: 1770 S. El Camino Real #I-202, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jose Luis Ponce Mohler, 1770 S. El Camino Real #I-202, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/23/2017 S/Jose Luis Ponce Mohler 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/2023 CN 27487

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9006462 Filed: Mar 22, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Taste of Carnival. Located at: 2530 Mesa Dr., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: 603 Seagaze Dr. #963, Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Information: 1. MCV Mar LLC, 2530 Mesa Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/15/2018 S/Margie Milanes 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/2023 CN 27482

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9006201 Filed: Mar 20, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Smoking Frog Publishing. Located at: 335 Del Flora St., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kaigetsu Simovich, 335 Del Flora St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kaigetsu Simovich 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/2023 CN 27481

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9005157 Filed: Mar 07, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LB Styles. Located at: 1905 Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Laura Elizabeth Barr, 603 Seagaze Dr. #999, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Laura Elizabeth Barr 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/2023 CN 27480

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9005896 Filed: Mar 16, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CMJ Media. Located at: 7929 Grado el Tupelo, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Eric Alan Edwards Inc., 7929 Grado el Tupelo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/1998 S/Eric Edwards 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/2023 CN 27479

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9006353 Filed: Mar 21, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alma Carpio. Located at: 9187 Clairemont Mesa Blvd #6677, San Diego CA 92123 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alma Balistreri, 8979 Hightail Dr., Santee CA 92071. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/16/2023 S/Alma Balistreri 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/2023 CN 27478

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9006297 Filed: Mar 21, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JR Landscape. Located at: 1516 Independence Way, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Juan F. Ramirez, 1516 Independence Way, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/10/2003 S/Juan F. Ramirez 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/2023 CN 27477

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9004865 Filed: Mar 03, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Collective. Located at: 1261 Garnet Ave., Pacific Beach CA 92109 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Taproom Collective, 1261 Garnet Ave., Pacific Beach CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/22/2023 S/Kevin Conover 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/2023 CN 27471

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9005222 Filed: Mar 07, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ana’s Elder Care. Located at: 1828 Paseo del Lago Dr., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. HSBR Care, 1828 Paseo del Lago Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Any Swagerty 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/2023 CN 27470

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9006000 Filed: Mar 17, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chin’s Szechwan La Jolla; B. Chin’s La Jolla. Located at: 623 Pearl St., La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Mailing Address: 133 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084. Registrant Information: 1. Chin’s Szechwan La Jolla Inc., 133 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mary Stanford 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/2023 CN 27466

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9006274 Filed: Mar 22, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SAPID GREEN. Located at: 805 Sunningdale Dr., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tigran Ghukasyan, 805 Sunningdale Dr., Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Arina Ghukasyan, 805 Sunningdale Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/17/2023 S/Tigran Ghukasyan 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/2023 CN 27464

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9006128 Filed: Mar 20, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Better Day Beauty. Located at: 429 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Savannah Paige Soares, 566 Laguna Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Savannah Paige Soares 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/2023 CN 27462

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9005925 Filed: Mar 16, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Highline Physical Therapy, B. Highline Physical Therapy & Sports Rehabilitation. Located at: 1900 N. Coast Hwy 101 #B, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Highline Physical Therapy Corporation, 305 Hoover St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nina Wheeler 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/2023 CN 27461

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9005684 Filed: Mar 14, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lune’s Bakeshop. Located at: 398 Paseo Marguerita, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2240 Encinitas Blvd. #D-950, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Elleine Margareth Panganiban Fulgar, 398 Paseo Marguerita, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Elleine Margareth Panganiban Fulgar 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/2023 CN 27458

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9002667 Filed: Feb 03, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Music Studios; B. Oceanside Music; C. Recording at Oceanside Music Studios; D. Oceanside Flute Studio; E. Oceanside Guitar Studio. Located at: 1413 Zeiss St., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Leilani Gjellstad PH.D. 1413 Zeiss St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/23/2023 S/Leilani Gjellstad PH.D. 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/2023 CN 27457

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9004199 Filed: Feb 24, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. West 101 Salon. Located at: 315 Highway 101 #116, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Matthew Arthur Middleton, 3757 Ashford St., San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2023 S/Matthew Arthur Middleton 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/2023 CN 27456

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003578 Filed: Feb 15, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nicole Emiliana Events; B. Nicole Emiliana Weddings. Located at: 5927 Balfour Ct. #112, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Company Dime Pictures LLC, 5927 Balfour Ct., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/09/2023 S/Nicole Mendez 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/2023 CN 27454

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9004658 Filed: Mar 02, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Miramar Dental Studio. Located at: 7340 Miramar Rd. #204, San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Dental Practice of Babak Shahrokh DMD Inc., 955 Boardwalk #204, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Babak Shahrokh 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/2023 CN 27451

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9005630 Filed: Mar 13, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sports Time Refresh. Located at: 3218 Eureka Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 4074, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Laurie Lynne Landry, 3218 Eureka Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Andreya Lizarraga, 3218 Eureka Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/13/2023 S/Laurie L. Landry 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/2023 CN 27450

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9005627 Filed: Mar 13, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Cutie Charcuterie Catering Company; B. Dishgarden Diva. Located at: 3218 Eureka Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 4074, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Information: 1. Laurie Lynne Landry, 3218 Eureka Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/13/2023 S/Laurie Lynne Landry 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/2023 CN 27449

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9005669 Filed: Mar 14, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Green Rabbit Organic Inc. DBA Green Rabbit Professional Lawn Care. Located at: 7514 Girard Ave. #1132, La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Green Rabbit Organic Inc., 7514 Girard Ave. #1132, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/14/2023 S/Ali Namvar 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/2023 CN 27448

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9005365 Filed: Mar 09, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Design Group; B. EDG. Located at: 607 N. Vulcan Ave. #4, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kuhlman Scott Inc., 763 Second St. #200, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2022 S/Todd Kuhlman 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/2023 CN 27446

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9005437 Filed: Mar 09, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. West Coast Tech; B. SD Tech Solutions. Located at: 5230 35th St., San Diego CA 92116 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Joseph Wesley Cohen, 5230 35th St., San Diego CA 92116. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/12/2017 S/Joseph Wesley Cohen 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/2023 CN 27443

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9005358 Filed: Mar 09, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Moke Rental. Located at: 2090 Avenue of the Trees, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jeffrey Todd Stoner, 2090 Avenue of the Trees, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Desiree Evans-Claassen, 2090 Avenue of the Trees, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeffrey Todd Stoner 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/2023 CN 27438