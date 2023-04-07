SCPGA celebrates top golfers

NORTH COUNTY — The SCPGA Junior Tour Virtual Banquet of Champions is dedicated to celebrating the past season’s golfers accomplishments while recognizing not only those players who have excelled on the course but also the people and organizations who have supported junior golf.

Champions from the 2022 season included:

— Jay Leng Jr. of Rancho Santa Fe, earned the Ralph Miller award. The Ralph Miller Award is given to member of the SCPGA Junior Tour who earned the most points in nationally recognized events. It takes into consideration their finish in the following organizations and events: Junior PGA, USGA Championships, SCGA Championships, Junior World, CIF, AJGA, Toyota Tour Cup, Wyndham Cup, Jr. Solheim Cup, Jr. Ryder Cup, Jr. President’s Cup, and Boys and Girls America’s Cup. Leng was also named to the Boys All-Southern California Team.

— Connor Williams, of Escondido, was named to the All-Southern California Junior Team. The All-Southern California Junior Team is selected by vote, out of the pool of outstanding junior golfers who reside in Southern California, and who have attained success not only on the local level, but on the state and national levels as well.

Beginning in 1999, the SCPGA Foundation has annually recognized a junior golfer who exemplifies outstanding character, sportsmanship, and leadership. The recipient of this award has demonstrated a positive influence on their fellow SCPGA Junior Tour Members and has set a notable example for all others to emulate.