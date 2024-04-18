Legal Notices, April 19, 2024

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Guajome Park Academy will receive sealed bids for the following public works project: Bid #02-24 Playground Project, up to, but no later than 2:00 pm, May 1st, 2024. Bids received by the Bid Deadline shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the prescribed date and time. Bids shall be received in the Conference Room, Building 1 2nd Floor, of Guajome Park Academy; 2000 N Santa Fe Ave, Vista CA. Each bid must conform and shall be responsive to these Contract Documents and all plans, specifications and other Contract Documents prepared by Guajome Park Academy. Each bid must conform and be responsive to the contract documents, copies of which will be available on 4/17, 2024 and may be obtained by contacting Luis Llamas (Plant Manager) at [email protected] or 760-631-8500. A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held on April 24th, 2024 at 2:00 PM. Failure to attend will be considered non-responsive and any bids submitted will be rejected. No bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the date set for the opening of bids. Each bidder must be a licensed contractor pursuant to the Business and Professions Code and must possess a Class B—General Contractor and must maintain the license throughout the duration of the contract. Each bid must be accompanied by the bidder’s security in an amount of not less than ten per cent (10%) of the amount bid as set forth in the Information to Bidders. The successful bidder will be required to furnish the District with a Performance Bond equal to 100% of the successful bid, and a Payment Bond equal to 100% of the successful bid, prior to execution of the contract. All bonds are to be secured from a surety company that meets all of the State of California bonding requirements, as defined in Code of Civil Procedure Section 995.120, and is authorized by the State of California. The successful bidder and all subcontractors will be required to comply with the prevailing wage provisions of the California Labor Code and the prevailing wage rate determinations of the Department of Industrial Relations. It shall be mandatory upon the successful bidder and all subcontractors to comply with all Labor Code provisions, which include but are not limited to prevailing wages, employment of apprentices, hours of labor and Department of Contractors and Subcontractors. Guajome Park Academy reserves the right to reject any or all bids and/or waive any irregularities or informalities in any bid or in the bid process. The District shall award the Contract for the Project to the bidder submitting the lowest bid as determined from the base bid alone, and who is deemed responsible by the Guajome Park Academy. General Description of Scope of Work This project includes transforming the middle basketball court on the NW side of campus into a full playground. The land needs to be prepared in order to lay poured in place rubber surfacing on to. This needs to be done in adherence to all school and playground safety guidelines. Please ensure all playground equipment use zones are followed for each installed structure. The poured in place must have a critical fall height of 8’ (~3.5” poured in place). The adjacent slope must be excavated and angled properly to accept a slide structure. The work consists of the following elements: Excavation work, grading of hill to accept slide at safe angle and leveling of area, concrete work, demo work, purchase and installation of playground equipment (Playworld Mighty decent slide, Playworld Unity Web Med, and Playworld Vaquero), Installation of poured in place rubber surfacing to a critical fall height of 8’ (customer chooses color option), clean up and meet all necessary building and safety codes as it pertains to playground safety guidelines 04/19/2024, 04/26/2024 CN 28816

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (4/19, 5/3, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM (Closed 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS 1. PROJECT NAME: Lando Family Detached Accessory Dwelling Unit; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-006305-2023; FILING DATE: June 2, 2023; APPLICANT: Julia Lando; LOCATION: 1110 Crest Drive (APN: 259-261-58); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit for the construction of a new 562-square foot detached accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 3 (R-3) Zone and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from further environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303, which exempts the construction of a new accessory dwelling unit. STAFF CONTACT: Santos Perez, Contract Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2799 or [email protected]. 2. PROJECT NAME: Joanna and Dave Fox ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-006718-2023; FILING DATE: October 20, 2023; APPLICANT: Aaron Borja; LOCATION: 306 La Veta Ave (APN: 256-293-18); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit to allow the construction of a 1,200-square foot detached accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential Single Family 11 (RS-11) Zone and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301(a) which exempts the construction of a second (accessory) dwelling unit in a residential zone. STAFF CONTACT: Hoger Saleh, Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2714 or [email protected]. 3. PROJECT NAME: Enge Accessory Dwelling Unit; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-006891-2024; FILING DATE: December 20, 2023; APPLICANT: Brian Enge; LOCATION: 435 Bach St (APN: 260-651-18); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit for the construction of a new 982-square foot detached accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 3 (R-3) Zone, Special Study Overlay Zone, Cultural/ Natural Resources Overlay Zone, Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay Zone, and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from further environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303, which exempts the construction of a new accessory dwelling unit. STAFF CONTACT: Reb Batzel, Associate Planner: (760) 943-2233 or [email protected]. PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, APRIL 29, 2024, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATIONS AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director on the above items may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 04/19/2024 CN 28809

City of Encinitas Public Notice of Unclaimed Checks Pursuant to State of California Government Code Section 50050, notice is hereby given by the City of Encinitas that the following amounts, not the property of the city, have been held by the Treasurer of the City of Encinitas in the funds from which they were issued for more than 3 years. These amounts will become the property of the City of Encinitas on June 3, 2024; if no verified complaint is filed and served by June 3, 2023. Any persons possessing an interest in this property may inquire with the City of Encinitas, Finance Department, 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas California 92024, or call (760) 633-2638.

CHECK # DATE ISSUED PAYEE AMOUNT FUND

20005571 06/03/2020 ANDREW TAYLOR 28.00 101

20003331 02/05/2020 ANTHONY TALLMAN 30.00 101

20004704 04/15/2020 ANURADHA NENE 50.37 531

20005924 06/24/2020 ATHERTON, SHAWN 129.24 101

21001198 10/07/2020 BECKY LAMIRAND 182.67 531

20005240 05/13/2020 BRANDON PRICE 51.25 531

20005212 05/13/2020 CALLE RYAN HOA 70.00 101

20006263 07/08/2020 CALLE RYAN HOA 70.00 101

21000658 09/09/2020 CAN-DO-MAINTENANCE INC 432.00 101

21000008 07/09/2020 CIRCLES 24.00 101

21001723 11/10/2020 DAVE ROSS 68.43 531

21001724 11/10/2020 ELEANOR HOPE-BELL 50.00 531

20003968 03/11/2020 F AND E GARDENING SERVICES 200.00 101

20005218 05/13/2020 GALERIA ENCINITAS HOA 70.00 101

21001402 10/21/2020 GALERIA ENCINITAS HOA 35.00 101

20003956 03/11/2020 GIRLIE TARDIFF 51.30 531

20003957 03/11/2020 HALL LAND COMPANY 95.99 531

20004382 04/01/2020 INTEGRITY PRESSURE WASH 550.00 101

20005221 05/13/2020 INTREPID SHAKESPEARE 92.00 101

20003482 02/12/2020 JOE CRAIGHEAD 69.36 531

20004829 04/22/2020 JOSHUA BURGNER 20.00 101

20003971 03/11/2020 KAUFMAN, NANCY 44.63 101

21001973 11/24/2020 MARLYNN PEAK 51.50 101

21000855 09/16/2020 MARTINEZ, PIETRO 200.00 101

20003059 01/22/2020 MCDONALD, JAMES 150.00 101

20005105 05/06/2020 PATRICK VAN DE WILLE 1,395.59 531

20005471 05/27/2020 RANCHO SANTA FE VISTA HOA 70.00 101

21001838 11/18/2020 RANCHO SANTA FE VISTA HOA 140.00 101

20002917 01/15/2020 ROBERT CRIDER 51.25 531

20002919 01/15/2020 SCUBA & ASSOCIATES 44.10 531

20004993 04/29/2020 SYLVIA LAMPITT 45.44 101

20005619 06/03/2020 SYLVIA LAMPITT 45.44 101

20004176 03/18/2020 VERIZON WIRELESS 3,188.80 101

04/19/2024, 04/26/2024 CN 28805

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT 160 CALLE MAGDALENA ENCINITAS, CA 92024-3633 REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) GATEWAY SIGN LED RETROFIT AND MAINTENANCE SERVICES PW-RFP-24-02 The City of Encinitas is requesting contract services to provide professional Gateway Sign repair “LED retrofit” and as needed ongoing maintenance services including, but not limited to: inspections, graffiti removal, repainting, bird deterrent repair & replacement, various related electrical repair and power washing, inventorying and documenting and all other maintenance activities required to maintain the City of Encinitas Gateway Sign in an, attractive and usable condition. It is the intent of the City to award a contract, in a form approved by the City Attorney, to the selected firm. Contractors with a valid State California General Engineering A, General Building Contractor B and/or a Specialty Contractor C-27 may bid on this project. COMPLETE RFP / CONTACT INFORMATION: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All proposal documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Proposal clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a proposal, a bidder must register as a vendor (planholder) and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. Proposals must be submitted electronically no later than 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 19, 2024 via the PlanetBids website. 04/12/2024, 04/19/2024 CN 28762

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE NO. 1006 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DEL MAR, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING THE DEL MAR MUNICIPAL CODE (ZONING CODE) CHAPTER 30.22 CENTRAL COMMERCIAL (CC) ZONE REGULATIONS AND CHAPTER 30.31 PUBLIC FACILITIES (PF) ZONE; AND THE CITY’S CERTIFIED LCP ALL RELATING TO IMPLEMENTATION OF THE 6TH CYCLE HOUSING ELEMENT PROGRAMS 1C (CC ZONE) AND 1H (PF ZONE) The above referenced ordinance was adopted with the following vote: Ayes: Deputy Mayor Gaasterland, Councilmembers Martinez, Quirk and Worden; Noes: 0; Recuse: Mayor Druker; Absent: 0; Abstain: 0, on April 15, 2024. A full copy of the ordinance may be reviewed in the Administrative Services Department. /s/ Sarah Krietor, Administrative Services Manager/City Clerk Date April 16, 2024 04/19/2024 CN 28814

NOTICE INVITING BIDS The City of Del Mar, OWNER, invites sealed bids for: STRATFORD COURT SOUTH CONVERSION (UUD 1A) The City of Del Mar seeks a bid from qualified contractor for construction of the STRATFORD COURT SOUTH CONVERSION. The WORK generally consists of trenching, conduit installation, handhole installation, trench backfill, trench resurfacing, equipment pad grading, wall back cut, retaining wall installation and backfill, equipment pad installation, and landscape restoration related to the undergrounding of overhead utilities from 4th Street to 12th Street, including the alleyways. RECEIPT AND OPENING OF PROPOSALS: All bids must be submitted in sealed envelopes, bearing on the outside the bidder’s name, address, the appropriate State CONTRACTOR’s License designation held by the bidder, and marked “SEALED BID FOR THE STRATFORD COURT SOUTH CONVERSION (UUD 1A).” Sealed proposals will be received at the office of the City Clerk, City of Del Mar, located at 1050 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, California, until 2:00 PM., April 22, 2024. Mailed bids shall be addressed to: City Clerk at 1050 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, California 92014 and must be received by bid closing shown above. Proposals which are not properly marked may be disregarded. It is the sole responsibility of the bidder to ensure his bid is submitted in the proper time. Any proposal received after the scheduled closing time for receipt of proposals will be returned to the bidder unopened. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The Contract Documents may be obtained from the City’s website https://www.delmar.ca.us/873/Bids and directly through www.bidnetdirect.com/california/cityofdelmar. OPINION OF PROBABLE CONSTRUCTION COST: The probable construction cost for this project is approximately $3,043,000. (Base Bid Items, Alternate items not included in estimate). COMPLETION OF WORK: All WORK performed under this contract shall be completed within 220 Calendar Days, as specified in the Contract. Exception is that bid item #57 must be completed within 30 Calendar Days after pole removal. BID SECURITY: Bid Security shall accompany the bid in the form of a certified or cashier’s check, or a Bid Bond made payable to the OWNER in the amount of ten percent of the total bid amount. PERFORMANCE AND PAYMENT BONDS: For contracts above $25,000, the successful bidder will be required to furnish a Payment Bond made payable to the OWNER in the amount of one hundred percent, and a Performance Bond made payable to the OWNER in the amount of one hundred percent of the contract amount. DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS: All bidders are required to register with the California Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) in accordance with Labor Code sections 1771.1 and 1725.5 and are subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by DIR in accordance with Labor Code section 1771.4. WAGE RATES: Prevailing wage rate for the locality in which the WORK is to be performed and the construction activity applies to this contract. Not less than these rates shall be paid to all workers employed on the project. CONTRACTOR’S LICENSING LAWS: CONTRACTOR is required to be licensed under the classification of GENERAL ENGINEERING CONTRACTING, CLASS A, as of the date of submittal of the bid documents and shall maintain such license until final acceptance of the WORK. CONTRACTOR shall also obtain a City of Del Mar business license. PROJECT ADMINISTRATION: All questions relative to this project prior to the opening of bids shall be directed to Diana Martinez, City of Del Mar, Associate Management Analyst, for the project listed. It shall be understood, however, that no specification interpretations will be made by telephone. Questions shall be in writing and must be delivered at least ten (10) days prior to the date fixed for the opening of bids by email to [email protected]. OWNER: City of Del Mar BY: Joe Bride, Public Works Director DATE: March 19, 2024 04/12/2024, 04/19/2024 CN 28773

T.S. No.: 201-019644 Title Order No. 91229211 APN: 155-032-09 Property Address: 2034 SOUTH COAST HIGHWAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/13/2023. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale of the Trustor’s interest will be made to the highest bidder for lawful money of the United States, payable at the time of sale in cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: SONNY INVESTMENTS, LLC Duly Appointed Trustee: PLM LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES, INC. Recorded 5/23/2023, as Instrument No. 2023-0134292, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 5/13/2024 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,064,610.49 (estimated as of the first publication date) Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2034 SOUTH COAST HIGHWAY OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 A.P.N.: 155-032-09 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. The following statements; NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS and NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER are statutory notices for all one to four single family residences and a courtesy notice for all other types of properties. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844)477-7869 or visit this Internet Website www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 201-019644. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844)477-7869, or visit this internet website www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 201-019644 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 4/16/2024 PLM LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES, INC., as Trustee Phone: 408-370-4030 5446 Thornwood Drive, Second Floor San Jose, California 95123 Elizabeth Godbey, Vice President STOX 944737_201-019644 04/19/2024, 04/26/2024 05/03/2024 CN 28818

T.S. No. 119602-CA APN: 217-512-45-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 8/8/2011. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 5/17/2024 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 8/17/2011 as Instrument No. 2011-0421676 the subject Deed of Trust was modified by Loan Modification recorded on 10/9/2017 as Instrument 2017-0464758 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: DEAN T. OMATSU, A SINGLE MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2659 SEACREST COURT, VISTA, CA 92081 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $305,325.45 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 119602-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 119602-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 725 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 944539_119602-CA 04/19/2024, 04/26/2024, 05/03/2024 CN 28786

T.S. NO.: 631-019556 Property Address: 2360 PASEO DE LAURA, UNITS 1-9,11-12,16-18,20-24,26,28-34,38-60,62-72, OCEANSIDE, CA NOTICE OF UNIFIED TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/29/2021 AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED 10/29/2021. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 5/6/2024, 10:30 AM, PLM LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES, INC., as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded on 10/29/2021, as Document No. 2021-0756037, of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego, California, executed by PASEO DE LAURA LLC , A LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, as Trustor, WALKER & DUNLOP, LLC, A LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, as Beneficiary. WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by Cash, a Cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: The entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California, describing the land therein: AS FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST A.P.NS: 165-361-07-01; 165-361-07-02; 165-361-07-03; 165-361-07-04; 165-361-07-05; 165-361-07-06; 165-361-07-07; 165-361-07-08; 165-361-07-09; 165-361-07-11; 165-361-07-12; 165-361-07-16; 165-361-07-17; 165-361-07-18; 165-361-07-20; 165-361-07-21; 165-361-07-22; 165-361-07-23; 165-361-07-24; 165-361-07-26; 165-361-07-28; 165-361-07-29; 165-361-07-30; 165-361-07-31; 165-361-07-32; 165-361-07-33; 165-361-07-34; 165-361-07-38; 165-361-07-39; 165-361-07-40; 165-361-07-41; 165-361-07-42; 165-361-07-43; 165-361-07-44; 165-361-07-45; 165-361-07-46; 165-361-07-47; 165-361-07-48; 165-361-07-49; 165-361-07-50; 165-361-07-51; 165-361-07-52; 165-361-07-53; 165-361-07-54; 165-361-07-55; 165-361-07-56; 165-361-07-57; 165-361-07-58; 165-361-07-59; 165-361-07-60; 165-361-07-62; 165-361-07-63; 165-361-07-64; 165-361-07-65; 165-361-07-66; 165-361-07-67; 165-361-07-68; 165-361-07-69; 165-361-07-70; 165-361-07-71; 165-361-07-72 THESE PARCELS MAY BE SOLD SEPARATELY The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2360 PASEO DE LAURA, UNITS 1-9,11-12,16-18,20-24,26,28-34,38-60,62-72, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warrant, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trust created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $18,780,365.06 (estimated as of the first publication date). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase the figure prior to sale. Beneficiary hereby elects to conduct a unified foreclosure sale pursuant to the provisions of California Commercial Code section 9604, et seq., and to include in the non judicial foreclosure of the real property interest described in the Security Agreement dated 10/29/2021, between the original trustor and the original beneficiary, as it may have been amended from time to time, and pursuant to any other instruments between the trustor and beneficiary referencing a security interest in personal property. Beneficiary reserves its right to evoke its election as to some or all of said personal property and/or fixtures, or to add additional personal property and/or fixtures to the election herein expressed, as Beneficiary’s sole election, from time to time and at any time until the consummation of the Trustee’s Sale to be conducted pursuant to the Deed of Trust and this Notice of Trustee’s Sale. See the Deed of Trust, if applicable. The personal property which was given as security for trustor’s obligation is described ALL OF THE BORROWER’S PRESENT AND HEREAFTER ACQUIRED RIGHT, TITLE AND INTEREST IN ALL GOODS WHICH ARE USED NOW OR IN THE FUTURE IN CONNECTION WITH THE OWNERSHIP, MANAGEMENT, OR OPERATION OF THE LAND OR THE IMPROVEMENTS OR ARE LOCATED ON THE LAND OR IN THE IMPROVEMENTS, INCLUDING INVENTORY; FURNITURE; FURNISHINGS; MACHINERY, EQUIPMENT, ENGINES, BOILERS, INCINERATORS, AND INSTALLED BUILDING MATERIALS; SYSTEMS AND EQUIPMENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF SUPPLYING OR DISTRIBUTING HEATING, COOLING, ELECTRICITY, GAS, WATER, AIR, OR LIGHT; ANTENNAS, CABLE, WIRING, AND CONDUITS USED IN CONNECTION WITH RADIO, TELEVISION, SECURITY, FIRE PREVENTION, OR FIRE DETECTION, OR OTHERWISE USED TO CARRY ELECTRONIC SIGNALS; TELEPHONE SYSTEMS AND EQUIPMENT; ELEVATORS AND RELATED MACHINERY AND EQUIPMENT; FIRE DETECTION, PREVENTION AND EXTINGUISHING SYSTEMS AND APPARATUS; SECURITY AND ACCESS CONTROL SYSTEMS AND APPARATUS; PLUMBING SYSTEMS; WATER HEATERS, RANGES, STOVES, MICROWAVE OVENS, REFRIGERATORS, DISHWASHERS, GARBAGE DISPOSERS, WASHERS, DRYERS, AND OTHER APPLIANCES; LIGHT FIXTURES, AWNINGS, STORM WINDOWS, AND STORM DOORS; PICTURES, SCREENS, BLINDS, SHADES, CURTAINS, AND CURTAIN RODS; MIRRORS, CABINETS, PANELING, RUGS, AND FLOOR AND WALL COVERINGS; FENCES, TREES, AND PLANTS; SWIMMING POOLS; EXERCISE EQUIPMENT; SUPPLIES; TOOLS; BOOKS AND RECORDS (WHETHER IN WRITTEN OR ELECTRONIC FORM); WEBSITES, URLS, BLOGS, AND SOCIAL NETWORK PAGES; COMPUTER EQUIPMENT (HARDWARE AND SOFTWARE); AND OTHER TANGIBLE PERSONAL PROPERTY WHICH IS USED NOW IN IN THE FUTURE IN CONNECTION WITH THE OWNERSHIP, MANAGEMENT, OR OPERATION OF THE LAND OR THE IMPROVEMENTS OR ARE LOCATED ON THE LAND OR IN THE IMPROVEMENTS. ALSO, ALL OF BORROWER’S PRESENT AND HEREAFTER ACQUIRED RIGHT, TITLE AND INTEREST IN ALL GOODS, ACCOUNTS, CHOSES OF ACTION, CHATTEL PAPER, DOCUMENTS, GENERAL INTANGIBLES (INCLUDING SOFTWARE), PAYMENT INTANGIBLES, INSTRUMENTS, INVESTMENT PROPERTY, LETTER OF CREDIT RIGHTS, SUPPORTING OBLIGATIONS, COMPUTER INFORMATION, SOURCE CODES, OBJECT CODES, RECORDS AND DATA, ALL TELEPHONE NUMBERS OR LISTINGS, CLAIMS (INCLUDING CLAIMS FOR INDEMNITY OR BREACH OF WARRANTY), DEPOSIT ACCOUNTS AND OTHER PROPERTY OR ASSETS OF ANY KIND OR NATURE RELATED TO THE LAND OR THE IMPROVEMENTS NOW OR IN THE FUTURE, INCLUDING OPERATING AGREEMENTS, SURVEYS, PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS AND CONTRACTS FOR ARCHITECTURAL, ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION SERVICES RELATING TO THE LAND OR THE IMPROVEMENTS, AND ALL OTHER INTANGIBLE PROPERTY AND RIGHTS RELATING TO THE OPERATION OF, OR USED IN CONNECTION WITH, THE LAND OR THE IMPROVEMENTS, INCLUDING ALL GOVERNMENTAL PERMITS RELATING TO ANY ACTIVITIES ON THE LAND. SAID PERSONAL PROPERTY COLLATERAL IS RELATIVE TO THAT PERSONAL PROPERTY AS IT APPLIES TO AND IS CONTAINED WITHIN AND ASSOCIATED WITH THE PARTICULAR UNIT BEING SOLD AND ONLY TO THE EXTENT ASSOCIATED WITH OWNERSHIP OF THAT PARTICULAR UNIT. No warranty is made that any or all of the personal property still exists or is available for the successful bidder and no warranty is made as to the condition of any of the personal property, which shall be sold “as is” “where is”. The beneficiary under the Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned, a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a Written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County here the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844)477-7869 or visit this Internet Website www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 631-019556. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844)477-7869, or visit this internet website www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 631-019556 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. 4/5/2024 PLM LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES, INC., as Trustee Phone: (408) 370-4030 5446 Thornwood Drive, 2nd Floor San Jose, CA 95123 Elizabeth Godbey, Vice President STOX 944348_631-019556 04/12/2024, 04/19/2024, 04/26/2024 CN 28768

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 23-30290-JP-CA Title No. 2681286 A.P.N. 185-041-26-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/24/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Walter Dean Ward Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 01/12/2023 as Instrument No. 2023-0008632 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: : 05/17/2024 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $906,350.45 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 30160 Castlecrest Dr, Valley Center, CA 92082 A.P.N.: 185-041-26-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 23-30290-JP-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT*: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 23-30290-JP-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. *Pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, the potential rights described herein shall apply only to public auctions taking place on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025, unless later extended. Date: 04/05/2024 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 800-280-2832; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Connie Hernandez, Trustee Sales Representative A-4814314 04/12/2024, 04/19/2024, 04/26/2024 CN 28767

T.S. No. 114272-CA APN: 223-410-03-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 12/13/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 5/6/2024 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 12/30/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1121086 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: BOBBIE G GRACE AND BETTY C GRACE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: PARCEL 1: LOT 3, OF CITY OF SAN MARCOS TRACT NO. 400, UNIT NO. 6, IN THE CITY OF SAN MARCOS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 13937, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, FEBRUARY 17, 2000. EXCEPTING AND RESERVING THEREFROM, EASEMENTS FOR MAINTENANCE, ENCROACHMENT, SUPPORT, REPAIR, DRAINAGE AND ALL OTHER PURPOSES AS DESCRIBED IN THE DECLARATION REFERRED TO BELOW. FURTHER EXCEPTING AND RESERVING THEREFROM, SUCH EASEMENTS DESCRIBED IN THE DECLARATION REFERRED TO BELOW AND THE TRACT MAP OF RECORD REFERENCED ABOVE. AND SUCH OTHER EASEMENTS AS MAY BE OF RECORD AS OF THE DATE HEREOF. FURTHER EXCEPTING AND RESERVING THEREFROM, ALL OIL, OIL RIGHTS, MINERALS, MINERAL RIGHTS, NATURAL GAS RIGHTS, AND OTHER HYDROCARBONS BY WHATSOEVER NAME KNOWN, GEOTHERMAL STEAM AND ALL PRODUCTS DERIVED FROM ANY OF THE FOREGOING. THAT MAY BE WITHIN OR UNDER THE PARCEL OF LAND HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, TOGETHER WITH THE PERPETUAL RIGHT OF DRILLING, MINING, EXPLORING AND OPERATING THEREFOR AND STORING IN AND REMOVING THE SAME FROM SAID LAND OR ANY OTHER LAND, INCLUDING THE RIGHT TO WHIPSTOCK OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILL AND MINE FROM LANDS OTHER THAN THOSE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, OIL OR GAS WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS INTO, THROUGH OR ACROSS THE SUBSURFACE OF THE LAND HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, AND TO BOTTOM SUCH WHIPSTOCKED OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILLED WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS UNDER AND BENEATH OR BEYOND THE EXTERIOR LIMITS THEREOF, AND TO REDRILL, RETUNNEL, EQUIP, MAINTAIN, REPAIR, DEEPEN AND OPERATE ANY SUCH WELLS OR MINES WITHOUT, HOWEVER, THE RIGHT TO DRILL, MINE, STORE, EXPLORE AND OPERATE THROUGH THE SURFACE OR THE UPPER FIVE HUNDRED (500) FEET OF THE SUBSURFACE OF THE PROPERTY. PARCEL 2: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT, IN COMMON WITH OTHER OWNERS, FOR INGRESS, EGRESS, USE AND ENJOYMENT, OVER, IN, TO AND THROUGHOUT THE COMMUNITY COMMON AREA TO THE EXTENT PROVIDED UNDER THE DECLARATION, WHICH EASEMENT IS APPURTENANT TO THE LOT DESCRIBED ABOVE. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1464 RIVER CREST RD, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $75,225.50 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 114272-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 114272-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 725 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 944344_114272-CA 04/12/2024, 04/19/2024, 04/26/2024 CN 28760

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-23-966281-SH Order No.: 2367111CAD YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/3/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): AMAZING DPAYSEH HOLDING LLC, A WYOMING LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Recorded: 8/4/2022 as Instrument No. 2022-0318209 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 5/6/2024 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,544,535.19 The purported property address is: 1588 GLENCREST DRIVE, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 223-620-13-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-23-966281-SH. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 916-939-0772, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-23-966281-SH to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION . TS No.: CA-23-966281-SH IDSPub #0201591 4/12/2024 4/19/2024 4/26/2024 CN 28759

BATCH: AFC-4014 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 4/25/2024 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 108084 B0548035S GMO613427A1Z 6134 ANNUAL 27 211-131-11-00 JIMI BINGHAM AN UNMARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/23/2022 12/01/2022 2022-0454880 12/28/2023 2023-0355096 $56413.48 108085 B0548045S GMP702332A1Z 7023 ANNUAL 32 211-131-13-00 JIMI BINGHAM AN UNMARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/23/2022 12/01/2022 2022-0454821 12/28/2023 2023-0355096 $48285.45 108086 B0507615H GMP601408A1Z 6014 ANNUAL 08 211-131-11-00 MAURRIN CARTER A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/05/2018 08/02/2018 2018-0315886 12/28/2023 2023-0355096 $26191.95 108089 B0552305S GMO613204D1O 6132 BIENNIAL ODD 04 211-131-11-00 WILLIE EUGENE GOLDSMITH JR. A SINGLE MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/03/2022 03/16/2023 2023-0067000 12/28/2023 2023-0355096 $16645.02 108090 B0552415S GMO603222B1Z 6032 ANNUAL 22 211-131-11-00 JANET LEFEBVRE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/03/2022 03/16/2023 2023-0067177 12/28/2023 2023-0355096 $44144.08 108091 B0543155P GMO501603DO 5016 BIENNIAL ODD 03 211-130-02-00 RODIN GERARDO MEJIA LEZAMA A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/14/2022 06/30/2022 2022-0268990 12/28/2023 2023-0355096 $17723.11 108092 B0554015S GMP661432D1O 6614 BIENNIAL ODD 32 211-131-13-00 JUAN CARLOS PORTILLO PEREZ A SINGLE MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/27/2022 03/30/2023 2023-0081865 12/28/2023 2023-0355096 $21579.89 108093 B0553725S GMO613204D1E 6132 BIENNIAL EVEN 04 211-131-11-00 IRENE P. SOTELO A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/04/2022 03/30/2023 2023-0081793 12/28/2023 2023-0355096 $17779.90 108094 B0518015H GMS8020905BO 80209 BIENNIAL ODD 05 212-271-04-00 JAY WINFIELD THRALL A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/27/2019 03/14/2019 2019-0090656 12/28/2023 2023-0355096 $25351.73 108095 B0553685S GMP702417A1O 7024 BIENNIAL ODD 17 211-131-13-00 FERNANDO VELAZCO MERCADO A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/09/2023 03/30/2023 2023-0081879 12/28/2023 2023-0355096 $23584.22 108096 B0524255H GMS8020351A1O 80203 BIENNIAL ODD 51 212-271-04-00 YOLANA C. YOUNG A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/31/2019 08/15/2019 2019-0345254 12/28/2023 2023-0355096 $27227.97 108097 B0527465H GMP653126BZ 6531 ANNUAL 26 211-131-13-00 VINCENT N. ZABALA JR. A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/02/2019 11/21/2019 2019-0541509 12/28/2023 2023-0355096 $25709.28 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 3/28/2024 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 04/05/2024, 04/12/2024, 04/19/2024 CN 28739

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF NITA JOHAR Case # 24PE000600C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Nita Johar. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Paran Johar in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Paran Johar be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: May 8, 2024; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Bradley C. Hollister 228 W. Carrillo St. Ste D Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Telephone: 805.284.0711 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/2024 CN 28806

Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Security Public Storage at 425 N Quince St. Escondido. CA 92025 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Division 8 Chapter 10 Sec 21700-21716 of the California Codes). The sale will take place at the website www.StorageTreasures.com on May 8, 2024 at 12:00PM. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (Bond-3112562) and www.StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10-15% buyer’s premium will be charged and possibly a cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Tenant Name Casanova Hernandez, Ana Tut, Yhor b Dominguez, Roman Coldivar, Cristina Alicia Fuimaono, Leslie Terese Garcia, Hector Tabor, Alex Roman, David Cables, Sarah Baldwin, Levitt L Montes, Denise Christine Johnson, Robert W. Purchased goods are sold as is and must be removed within 48 hours from time and date of purchase. Payment is to be with cash only and made at the time of purchase. This sale is subject to cancellation without notice in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Security Public Storage 425 N. Quince St. Escondido, CA 92025 760-743-7872 04/19/2024 CN 28815

Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Security Public Storage, 471 C St, Chula Vista, CA 91910 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Division 8 Chapter 10 Sec 21700-21716 of the California Codes). The sale will take place at the website www.StorageTreasures.com on 05/08/2024 at 12:00PM. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (Bond-3112562) and www.StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10-15% buyer’s premium will be charged and possibly a cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Tenant Name: Hernandez, Jaime Carrillo Steward Jr, Troy Edwin Gehron, Randall Scott II Mccutchen, Scott T. DEBLASSIO, JORDAN RAE Cardenas, Robert L. Lopez, Jose Ewing, Garrick Lamont Brown, Naudia REYES, JONATHAN RENE Alvarez Gomez, Victor Rafael Equihua Salgado, Juan Manuel CARRASCO – RIOS, JESSICA Rodriguez, Anthony Lewis, Chelsea Michelle Carranza, Jesus Bigayan, Clarisa Purchased goods are sold as is and must be removed within 48 hours from time and date of purchase. Payment is to be with cash only and made at the time of purchase. This sale is subject to cancellation without notice in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Security Public Storage 471 C St Chula Vista, CA 91910 619-422-0128 04/19/2024 CN 28804

Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Security Public Storage at 1501 South Coast Highway Oceanside, CA 92054 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Division 8 Chapter 10 Sec 21700-21716 of the California Codes). The sale will take place at the website www.StorageTreasures.com on 5/8/2024 at 12:00pm. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (Bond-3112562) and www.StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10-15% buyer’s premium will be charged and possibly a cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Tenant Name BAYES, JOSEPH HALL, BRANDON MELLOR, DYLAN STEPHANS, GREGORY J. TEAGUE, MICHEAL S. Purchased goods are sold as is and must be removed within 48 hours from time and date of purchase. Payment is to be with cash only and made at the time of purchase. This sale is subject to cancellation without notice in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Security Public Storage 1501 South Coast Highway Oceanside, CA 92054 760-722-8700 04/19/2024 CN 28803

In accordance with Sec. 106 of the Programmatic Agreement, AT&T plans a new telecommunications facility at 560 NORTH COAST HIGHWAY 101 ENCINITAS, CA 92024. Please direct comments to Gavin L. at 818-391-0449 regarding site CAL00752. 4/12, 4/19/24 CNS-3801783# CN 28777

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00013709-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Arielle Marie Garcia filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Arielle Marie Garcia change to proposed name: Kennedy Marie Blaire. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 10, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 03/25/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/2024 CN 28769

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00015145-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Wendi McKenna and Neil McKenna filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Madeline O’Driscoll McKenna change to proposed name: Skipper O’Driscoll McKenna. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 16, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. C-61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 04/02/2024 Maureen F. Hallahan Judge of the Superior Court 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28757

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00013415-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Scott Stewart Peters filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Scott Stewart Peters change to proposed name: Scott Stuart Peters. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 31, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 03/22/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28728

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008205 Filed: Apr 16, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pony Tales. Located at: 6930 Los Vientos Serenos, Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jean Stevens Benowitz, 6930 Los Vientos Serenos, Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/03/2024 S/Jean Stevens Benowitz, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28817

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007637 Filed: Apr 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Image One; B. Gromii. Located at: 6866 Embarcadero Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lisa McConnell, Inc., 6866 Embarcadero Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/1993 S/Robert Gould, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28812

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007688 Filed: Apr 09, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gengenies; B. Go-Go Genealogy. Located at: 7090 Crystalline Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1106 2nd St. #124, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Britta Lebherz Brewer, 1106 2nd St. #124, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Britta Lebherz Brewer, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28811

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007600 Filed: Apr 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SDMD Mobile Anesthesia. Located at: 2647 Gateway Rd. #105-529, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Elite Anesthesia Specialists, 2647 Gateway Rd. #105-529, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Andre Pinesett, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28810

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008109 Filed: Apr 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lana. Located at: 437 Hwy 101, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3987 Del Mar Ave., San Diego CA 92107. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lana SB, 3987 Del Mar Ave., San Diego CA 92107. This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Mark Wheadon, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28808

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007941 Filed: Apr 11, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EKLEPTIX. Located at: 3119 Avenida Olmeda, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Gregory Leigh Wallace, 3119 Avenida Olmeda, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Gregory Leigh Wallace, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28807

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008038 Filed: Apr 12, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Divine Divina Creations. Located at: 5034 Los Morros Way #68, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Divina Elsie Hernandez, 5034 Los Morros Way #68, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/12/2024 S/Divina Elsie Hernandez, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28802

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007562 Filed: Apr 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Uptown New York Style; B. Uptown New York Style Inc. Located at: 524 Stevens Ave. #9, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2490 Solara Ln., Vista CA 92081. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Diva’s Hidden Hair LLC, 2490 Solara Ln., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/1997 S/Cecelia H Johnson, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28801

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004964 Filed: Mar 06, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Zah Zah Bug Designs. Located at: 1237 Oak Knoll Dr., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Candice Marie Lee, 1237 Oak Knoll Dr., Vista CA 92084; 2. Jason David Lee, 1237 Oak Knoll Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2019 S/Candice Marie Lee, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28800

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007364 Filed: Apr 04, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kisses Organics. Located at: 1244 San Elijo Rd. N., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Beth Elisa Harris, 1244 San Elijo Rd. N., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Beth Elisa Harris, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28799

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007954 Filed: Apr 11, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Expert Lice Treatment. Located at: 1401 21st St. #R, Sacramento CA 95811 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ronald Cox, 1401 21st St. #R, Sacrament CA 95811; 2. Jillian Cox, 1401 21st St. #R, Sacrament CA 95811. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2023 S/Ronald Cox, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28798

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007176 Filed: Apr 02, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Positive Behaviorist. Located at: 3604 Sky Haven Ln., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jillian McGarry, 3604 Sky Haven Ln., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jillian McGarry, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28797

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007534 Filed: Apr 05, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Forrest Bluff Apartments; B. Forrest Bluff Senior Apartments. Located at: 500 Via Cantebria, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 350 N. El Camino Real #A, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Forrest Bluff, LLC, 350 N. El Camino Real #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/1990 S/Ken Johnston, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28796

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007533 Filed: Apr 05, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Green Valley Sales. Located at: 350 N. El Camino Real #A, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. J & C Management Inc., 350 N. El Camino Real #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/19/2010 S/Ken Johnston, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28795

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006961 Filed: Mar 28, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Naviaux & Co. Located at: 7870 Calle Oliva, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Erin Crawford Naviaux, 7870 Calle Oliva, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/25/2024 S/Erin Crawford Naviaux, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28794

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2024-9007644 Filed: Apr 08, 2024 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Moxy Group. Located at: 5925 Priestly Dr. #101, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 2491, Borrego Springs CA 92004. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 06/06/2023 and assigned File # 2023-9012259. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Pacific PreMedia Inc., PO Box 2491, Borrego Springs CA 92004. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Kenneth Switzer, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28793

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2024-9007643 Filed: Apr 08, 2024 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Pacific Plus. Located at: 5925 Priestly Dr. #101, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 2491, Borrego Springs CA 92004. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 08/24/2022 and assigned File # 2022-2-90191. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Pacific PreMedia Inc., PO Box 2491, Borrego Springs CA 92004. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Kenneth Switzer, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28792

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007690 Filed: Apr 09, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hair Kook Enterprises. Located at: 205 S. El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. PacShore Solutions, LLC, 3020 Unicornio St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Louis Tapia, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28791

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007479 Filed: Apr 05, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Opgen Media; B. ChannelBytes; C. ConnectMakers; D. Marketing Qualified; E. Axis Eight. Located at: 1521 Hunsaker St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1902 Wright Pl. #200, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Reel Axis Inc., 1902 Wright Pl. #200, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Christopher Lee, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28790

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006383 Filed: Mar 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Apollo Properties. Located at: 1759 Oceanside Blvd #C-143, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. James R. O’Meara, 1759 Oceanside Blvd. #C-143, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/01/1994 S/James R. O’Meara, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28789

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006382 Filed: Mar 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cassidy Investments. Located at: 1759 Oceanside Blvd #C-143, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. James R. O’Meara, 1759 Oceanside Blvd. #C-143, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/13/2018 S/James R. O’Meara, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28788

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007303 Filed: Apr 04, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Club Vacay; B. My Club Vacay. Located at: 5900 Pasteur Ct. #200, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Grand Pacific Resorts Inc., General Partner of Grand Pacific Resort Services, L.P., 5900 Pasteur Ct. #200, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/12/2024 S/David S. Brown, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28787

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006509 Filed: Mar 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sparkle Freshness. Located at: 3125 Tiger Run Ct. #102, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. LMUU Inc, 3125 Tiger Run Ct. #102, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/18/2014 S/Stephanie Barneburg, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/2024 CN 28784

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007109 Filed: Apr 02, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stef’s Wines. Located at: 1040A Gardena Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Stefani Miller Salt, 1040A Gardena Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2024 S/Stefani Miller Salt, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/2024 CN 28778

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007578 Filed: Apr 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. E2C Ads; B. Good Sport Pickleball. Located at: 13775 Nogales Dr., Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ryan Tyler, 13775 Nogales Dr., Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Tyler, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/2024 CN 28776

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007557 Filed: Apr 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Realty; B. Encinitas Surf Town U.S.A. Located at: 1865 Almeda St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 1022, Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. George David Darrow, PO Box 1022, Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/24/1996 S/George D. Darrow, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/2024 CN 28775

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007652 Filed: Apr 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CZ Lock & Key, Inc. Located at: 270 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. CZ Lock & Key, Inc., 270 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Connor Zablow, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/2024 CN 28774

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006898 Filed: Mar 27, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Pop Warner. Located at: 6398 Topmast Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 297, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Carlsbad Youth Athletics, PO Box 297, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/30/2009 S/Amy Livingston, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/2024 CN 28772

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006458 Filed: Mar 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Huntington Learning Center. Located at: 2652 Del Mar Heights Rd., Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rajesh and Nishi Educators LLC, 2652 Del Mar Heights Rd., Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/23/2019 S/Rajesh Roshan Kathiru, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/2024 CN 28771

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007031 Filed: Mar 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Modern Direct Seller. Located at: 8107 Thistle Ct., San Diego CA 92120 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 6519 Bisby Lake Ave. #191581, San Diego CA 92119. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Launder Enterprises LLC, 6519 Bisby Lake Ave. #191581, San Diego CA 92119. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2019 S/Jeremy Launder, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/2024 CN 28770

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005332 Filed: Mar 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TIMGS. Located at: 6279 Rancho Hills Dr., San Diego CA 92139 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Timothy Brian Trevaskis, 6279 Rancho Hills Dr., San Diego CA 92139; 2. Jamie Beth Laird, 6279 Rancho Hills Dr., San Diego CA 92139. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Timothy Brian Trevaskis, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/2024 CN 28766

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007318 Filed: Apr 04, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beyond Thai Massage. Located at: 6961 Camino Degrazia, San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kantong Kantajan, 6961 Camino Degrazia, San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kantong Kantajan, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/2024 CN 28765

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006558 Filed: Mar 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sacred Fusion Yoga. Located at: 721 Pier View Way, Center Suite, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 690 California St. #D, Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Deborah Lynn Robey, 690 California St. #D, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/19/2024 S/Deborah Lynn Robey, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/2024 CN 28764

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007489 Filed: Apr 05, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 007 Bond Bail Bonds. Located at: 410 S. Melrose Dr. #219, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Shane Gonzalez, 410 S. Melrose Dr. #219, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Shane Gonzalez, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/2024 CN 28763

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006083 Filed: Mar 18, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SunSplash Pools. Located at: 10677 Berryessa Ln., San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 10531 45 Commons Dr. #166-452, San Diego CA 92127. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. SunSplash Custom Pools Inc., 10531 45 Commons Dr. #166-452, San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jacob Cunningham, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28758

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006135 Filed: Mar 19, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ECRD; B. Encinitas Citizens for Responsible Development. Located at: 202 Lindsey Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Steven Gerken, 202 Lindsey Ln., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Kathryn Campbell, 245 Flaxinella St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Unincorporated Association-Other than a Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/28/2024 S/Steven Gerken, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28756

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006846 Filed: Mar 27, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Broken Oak Ranch LLC. Located at: 28565 San Felipe Rd., Warner Springs CA 92086 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 4146 Baycliff Way, Oceanside CA 92056. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. The Broken Oak Ranch LLC, 4146 Baycliff Way, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/31/2024 S/Alex Hoefer, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28754

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005951 Filed: Mar 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden Bear Exports; B. Golden Bear Imports. Located at: 7232 Mimosa Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. International Export Group, 7232 Mimosa Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Busines Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Mitchell, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28752

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006141 Filed: Mar 19, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. OHSIMB; B. OHSBB; C. Oceanside High School Band Boosters; D. Oceanside High School Instrumental Music Boosters Club. Located at: 1 Pirates Cove, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Stephanie Harrell, 1 Pirates Cove, Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Robert Desplinter, 1 Pirates Cove, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Unincorporated Association-Other than a Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/21/2013 S/Stephanie Harrell, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28751

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007086 Filed: Mar 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Connies Wild Nasturtiums. Located at: 10771 Black Mountain Rd. #106, San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Camille Towey, 10771 Black Mountain Rd. #106, San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Camille Towey, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28745

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004983 Filed: Mar 06, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Meld Partners. Located at: 7803 Calle Lomas, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Robert Eric Mayers, 7803 Calle Lomas, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/11/2019 S/Robert Eric Mayers, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28744

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004648 Filed: Mar 01, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Sassy Fleur. Located at: 1523 San Mateo St., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Katrina Lynn ODonnell, 1523 San Mateo St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Katrina Lynn ODonnell, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28743

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006785 Filed: Mar 26, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tiny Home Investing. Located at: 1601 Kettner Blvd. #17, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 555 Saturn Blvd. #B1545, San Diego CA 92154. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tiny Home Real Estate LLC, 555 Saturn Blvd. #B1545, San Diego CA 92154. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/05/2019 S/Melissa Feldman, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28742

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006026 Filed: Mar 18, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Salty Dog Boutique and Groomery. Located at: 3095 State St. #D, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Prim & Pawper LLC, 15130 15th Ave S., Spanaway WA 98387. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kacie Price, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28741

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005554 Filed: Mar 11, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stroke and Brain Aneurysm Center of San Diego; B. Stroke and Brain Aneurysm Center of Southern California; C. Brain, Spine & Vascular Institute; D. Southern California Brain Aneurysm Center; E. Southern California Brain Tumor and Skull Base Surgery Center; F. San Diego Brain Aneurysm Center; G. San Diego Brain Tumor and Skull Base Surgery Center; H. BSV Neuroscience & Vascular Institute; I. BSV Neuroscience; J. Brain, Spine & Vascular Neuroscience Institute. Located at: 5525 Grossmont Center Dr., La Mesa CA 91942 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sabareesh K Natarajan MD PC, 5525 Grossmont Center Dr., La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/07/2024 S/Sabareesh K Natarajan, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28740

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2024-9006430 Filed: Mar 21, 2024 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Temple of the Moon Sacred Arts. Located at: 247 Carissa Dr., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 08/03/2022 and assigned File # 2022-9017483. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Luna Evelyn De Souza, 247 Carissa Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. The Business is Conducted by: An Individual. S/Luna De Souza, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28731

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006726 Filed: Mar 26, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coaching the Psyche. Located at: 1977 Ursina Pl., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Stephanie Meloche Murphy, 1977 Ursina Pl., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/30/2024 S/Stephanie Murphy, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28730

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004642 Filed: Mar 01, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Flores Janitorial Services. Located at: 233 Evergreen Pkwy, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Martha Patricia Flores, 233 Evergreen Pkwy, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/24/2024 S/Martha Patricia Flores, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28729

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006740 Filed: Mar 26, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LM Construction; B. Luis Mijangos. Located at: 6550 Ponto Dr. #42, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. L&M Landscape, 6550 Ponto Dr. #42, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Luis Mijangos, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28727

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004949 Filed: Mar 06, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Growth Excellence. Located at: 10761 Cherry Hill Dr., San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kevin Frisch, 10761 Cherry Hill Dr., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/11/2024 S/Kevin Frisch, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28726

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006642 Filed: Mar 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. All You Can Make. Located at: 2690 Via de la Valle #A170, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 13526 Cielo Ranch Rd., San Diego CA 92120. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cre8tive DIY Inc., 17890 Castleton St. #265, City of Industry CA 91748. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/14/2024 S/Shanshan Yang, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28725

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006687 Filed: Mar 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pumps for Patients. Located at: 29265 Twain Way, Valley Center CA 92082 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 29105 Valley Center Rd. #130, Valley Center CA 92082. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pumps for Patients, 29105 Valley Center Rd. #130, Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kathryn Deines, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28721

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006628 Filed: Mar 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fiora Aesthestics. Located at: 166 Solana Hills Dr. #15, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 6302 Citracado Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Fiora Management LLC, 6302 Citracado Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kikue Misite, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28720

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006395 Filed: Mar 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. campaignconfections.com. Located at: 5154 Whiteman Way #208, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Timothy Robert Dunn, 5154 Whitman Way #208, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/21/2024 S/Timothy Dunn, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28719

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006680 Filed: Mar 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pastels. Located at: 10531 Kerrigan Ct., Santee CA 92071 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Elli Kiersten Turner, 10531 Kerrigan Ct., Santee CA 92071. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Elli Kiersten Turner, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28718

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006508 Filed: Mar 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SanDiegoWed. Located at: 3461 Corte Sonrisa, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Susana C. Freides, 3461 Corte Sonrisa, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/22/2024 S/Susana C. Freides, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28717

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006434 Filed: Mar 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bazaar Blends. Located at: 3133 Jefferson St. #5, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jaxon Ernest Travis, 3133 Jefferson St. #5, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2024 S/Jaxon Ernest Travis, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28716

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006565 Filed: Mar 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Freedom2Succeed. Located at: 1106 2nd St. #237, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Freedom2Succeed, 1106 2nd St. #237, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Patricia Franklin, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28714

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005864 Filed: Mar 14, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Celestial Clothing Co. Located at: 814 N. Strand #4, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Luis Carrasco, 814 N. Strand #4, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Luis Carrasco, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28712

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006454 Filed: Mar 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. So Cal Softwash. Located at: 2841 Luciernaga St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Andrew Bulaich, 2841 Luciernaga St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/03/2023 S/Andrew Bulaich, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28711

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006398 Filed: Mar 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sangita Yoga. Located at: 290 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Avahana LLC, 290 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/10/2012 S/Kenny Schreiner, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28710

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003876 Filed: Feb 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Living in Zen. Located at: 1134 Wild Canary Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 230853, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Monica Ammann Kouretchian, PO Box 230853, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/05/2024 S/Monica A. Kouretchian, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28706

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006211 Filed: Mar 19, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brown Family Chem-Dry. Located at: 133 Valpreda Rd., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Joshua Raymond Brown, 133 Valpreda Rd., San Marcos CA 92069; 2. Evan Daniel Brown, 133 Valpreda Rd., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Joshua Raymond Brown, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28705

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005961 Filed: Mar 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bilingual Kids; B. Bilingual Kids Hub. Located at: 4994 Santa Monica Ave. #108, San Diego CA 92107 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 81627, San Diego CA 92138. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bilingual Language and Culture Hub, Inc., PO Box 81627, San Diego CA 92138. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/15/2024 S/Sharon Zeichner, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28704

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005231 Filed: Mar 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ekahii; B. Ekahii Skincare; C. Ekahii Alchemy. Located at: 2521 Palomar Airport Rd. #105-1055, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ekatique Ventures Inc., 2521 Palomar Airport Rd. #105-1055, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Samira Moshtagh, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28702