The Coast News Group
Students at Hope Elementary School recently kicked off Kids for Peace's 11th annual "Great Kindness Challenge."
Students at Hope Elementary School recently kicked off Kids for Peace's 11th annual "Great Kindness Challenge." Courtesy photo
Carlsbad Carlsbad Featured Cities Community

Kids for Peace kicks off ‘Great Kindness Challenge’

by Steve Puterski35

CARLSBAD — The Kids for Peace 11th annual “Great Kindness Challenge” is here and started off with a bang at Hope Elementary School.

The event, which is run by Carlsbad-based Kids for Peace, promotes acts of kindness to address bullying and foster connections, inclusion and compassion. The global kindness campaign involves more than 18 million students in 115 countries and all 50 U.S. states.

More than 35,000 schools are participating in the Great Kindness Challenge, Kids for Peace co-founder Jill McManigal said.

This year’s theme is “Kindness Matters Everywhere,” which is expanding into businesses so adults can be a part of the challenge, McManigal said.

Kids for Peace kicks of Great Kindness Challenge
Kids for Peace kicked off its 11th annual “Great Kindness Challenge” at Hope Elementary School in Carlsbad. Photo courtesy of Kids for Peace

As for the schools, Hope Elementary students were escorted onto campus by a Carlsbad police officer and were cheered on by teachers, with many students donning “rock start” outfits and getting ready to further decorate the campus with notes of kindness.

The challenge also includes a weeklong kindness checklist for students and their families to perform.

McManigal said another part of the Great Kindness Challenge is helping students be global philanthropists. One service project is raising money for laptops for students who cannot afford computers to attend school virtually in Peru.

“The Great Kindness Challenge provides educators and students the tools, opportunity and encouragement to actively create a positive, respectful and inclusive school culture for all,” she said.

Pin0LinkedIn0

Related Posts:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
Steve Puterski covers Carlsbad and Vista. He is a graduate of Colorado State University and has been a journalist for nearly 20 years. For tips or story ideas, contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @StevePuterski.

Leave a Comment