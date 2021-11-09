Kids for Peace celebrate kindness with paperchain

From left, members of Carlsbad-based Kids for Peace, Zac Ramos, Diana Salazar and Vania Duran, took part in the Kindness Unites Paperchain World Record event at Pacific Rim Elementary School in Carlsbad Nov. 8. Kids for Peace, a global nonprofit and home to The Great Kindness Challenge, mobilized its network to join together and create the world’s longest recycled paper chain, each paper link decorated with messages of love and hope. Kids for Peace is home to The Great Kindness Challenge, providing a platform for youth to actively engage in socially-conscious leadership, community service, global friendships and thoughtful acts of kindness.