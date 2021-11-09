Holiday games, shopping in downtown Oceanside

Above, music and carolers will be part of Oceanside’s “Tis the Season to Shop Local” celebration, plus a makers’ fair, in-store events and a tree-lighting.

OCEANSIDE — Oceanside is calling all residents, locavores and community members to support small businesses during ‘Tis the Season to Shop Local. This local holiday celebration invites the community to explore Oceanside retail establishments and to shop local this holiday season.

From Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27 through Dec. 12, this year’s lineup of holiday programs and events will once again include a craft beverage-tasting event, a makers’ fair offering handcrafted goods, a variety of in-store events and a tree-lighting celebration — all amid decorated shop windows, holiday lights and the sounds of live holiday music and carolers.

MainStreet Oceanside and the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce are also partnering to create a new digital scavenger hunt for ‘Tis the Season to Shop Local. Sponsored by the city of Oceanside Economic Development, the Oceanside Holiday Challenge will reward participants for visiting Oceanside businesses, destinations and events from Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27 through Dec. 12, with prizes from local businesses.

“Our community has been amazing to our local businesses during the pandemic,” said Crystal Rodriguez, MainStreet Oceanside Event Coordinator. “It’s our turn to give back and to keep our community engaged through the Oceanside Holiday Challenge.”

Take the challenge to shop, eat and play local for the holidays in three easy steps. First, register to win at OceansideHolidayChallenge.com. Second, download the GooseChase digital scavenger hunt app. Third, starting on Small Business Saturday, visit participating Oceanside businesses and events to complete photo and video missions. Purchases are not required to play, and each mission you complete earns you one or more chances to win.