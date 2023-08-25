Home Start back-to-school backpack drive is a success

REGION — Home Start, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to child abuse prevention and providing evidence-based family-strengthening services, received over 1,000 backpacks for its annual Back-to-School Backpack Drive held in July.

Home Start surpassed its goal of receiving 200 backpacks and will now help hundreds more children return to school with new supplies.

Thanks to donations from community members and supporting organizations, Home Start distributed the backpacks to children from kindergarten through twelfth grade. Inside the backpacks were a variety of school supplies like binders, pens, pencils, reusable water bottles and more to better prepare students for the school year.

For over 10 years, the Back-to-School Backpack Drive has helped reduce the financial impact that school supply shopping can have on struggling families. Organizations that contributed to the drive include CoStar Group, Millennium Health, ServiceNow, Boundless Bio, Avidity BioSciences, Cordoba Corporation, Scripps Research and JB Pacific.

“This drive has been a fantastic collaborative effort by the community,” shared Home Start CEO Laura Tancredi-Baese. “With the generosity of our caring partners and supporters, we have been able to support local children and youth with the tools they need to thrive. On behalf of these families, thank you to all who have participated in our annual back-to-school drive.”

For more information about Home Start, visit https://home-start.org/.