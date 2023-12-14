High school students make wooden toy cars for elementary kids

ESCONDIDO — Students from Escondido and San Pasqual high schools recently made more than 200 wooden toy cars for Lincoln Elementary’s youngest learners.

Lincoln Elementary TK and kindergarten students received their early Christmas presents after high school students arrived wearing Santa hats and bearing their handcrafted gifts on Dec. 8.

San Pasqual CTE Woodshop Instructor Brandon Tarrac, who came up with the idea for his students to make toys last year, invited Escondido High School to join the gift-giving project.

“It’s amazing how such a simple toy can bring so much joy to so many,” Tarrac said.

Along with the wooden toys, the older students brought bubbles, chalk and games to play with their younger peers. That day, students could be heard challenging each other to race with their new toys across the playground.

“It’s so great that the high school students did this amazing project. It seems they are enjoying it just as much as the children,” said Lincoln Kindergarten Teacher Jill Randall-Loyo. “We are very grateful for the gifts.”

Tarrac looks forward to continuing his new holiday tradition with students each year and hopes that one of the children who received his students’ handmade gifts will become a student of his own someday.

The Escondido Union High School District also posted a video of students making toy cars that can be watched here.