High school students learn about Army career options

ESCONDIDO — The Escondido Union High School District hosted the U.S. Army “Meet Your Army Career Fair” at Orange Glen High School on Sept. 18 and San Pasqual High School on Sept. 20.

“Meet Your Army” is an initiative with the goal of educating high school and college students about the many Army career pathways available.

The fair provided an opportunity for students to explore over 100 of the 200-plus unique jobs and equipment across the nine Army career pathways represented at the event from the active duty and Army reserve.

Students were welcomed with an introduction to the variety of careers available through the U.S. Army such as science, medicine, intelligence, information technology, support, logistics, legal and more.

The U.S. Army provided a variety of hand-on activities where they worked with crisis scenarios and had access to training equipment. By interacting with a touch screen, they could participate in an activity that displayed a variety of wounds and allowed them to work on treatment, such as surgery.

At Orange Glen, students were able to participate in small demonstrations of CPR training and had an opportunity to ask questions. After practicing CPR on a manikin, one student excitedly yelled, “I saved him!”

At San Pasqual High School, students meet members of the Army Golden Knights Parachute Team and could try on a real parachute.

“This is a lot of fun,” said Armando Ortega, a freshman at San Pasqual High School. “I might consider a career in the Army.”

Lieutenant Colonel Mary Thornton shared that her best advice is for them to figure out who they are by joining the Army and having access to over 150 jobs.