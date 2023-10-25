Green Thumb Nursery: Nurturing growth for 77 years

Explore the journey of Green Thumb Nursery that has thrived for 77 years, specializing in retail garden center sales. Operating at their current location for 47 years, the business has a unique edge in the industry, thanks to their exceptional customer service and a team with over 300 years of combined nursery experience!

What sets you apart from others in your industry?

Our great customer service. Collectively, we have over 300 years of nursery experience amongst our staff!

What question are you asked most frequently by clients / prospective buyers?

How do you keep all of these plants alive? Well, because we are passionate and love our job! It takes a team and a lot of hard work and management.

What is your favorite business success story?

There is a lot that goes into success; hard work, the amazing staff, the wonderful customers etc. But staying open during the pandemic was especially difficult. We worked longer hours on half the staff. Everyone was respectful. It was truly incredible to see so many people want to create gardens and grow their own food.

What motivated you to join The San Marcos Chamber?

To be able to communicate and meet other businesses in the area is very insightful. We all want to thrive and be successful. Working together as a community with likeminded people is so refreshing and inspiring.

As someone doing business in San Marcos, what are you looking forward to accomplishing with the Chamber?

Always listening to others. Hearing others’ ideas and being open-minded to change is a great quality to implement into your own business.

What’s your best piece of business advice?

Don’t assume you know everything. Always listen and ask questions. Don’t be afraid to be the student.

Business website: www.greenthumb.com

Business Instagram handle: @greenthumbnursery

Business Facebook page: @Green Thumb Nursery – San Marcos