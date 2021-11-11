Gourd and Basket Guild art on display at community center

From left, members of the Misti Washington Gourd and Basket Guild, Peggy Blessing, Grace Swanson, Carol Lang, and Polly Giacchina, set up the guild show in the lighted case in the Encinitas Community Center through Jan. 5 at 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas.

ENCINITAS — The Misti Washington Gourd and Basket Guild presents a show of its artwork in the lighted case in the Encinitas Community Center now through Jan. 5 at 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas.

There will also be an “Art Night” reception from 6 to 9 pm. Dec. 11 at the Community Center.

Nine members of the Misti Washington Gourd and Basket Guild — Peggy Blessing, Polly Jacobs Giacchina, Sue Kamin, Natalie Kuhlman, Carol E Lang, Judy Robelotto, Nadine Spier, Grace Swanson, and Jennifer Tang-Limon, have brought their work to display the finished artwork of carved gourds and woven baskets.

Community Center hours are Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m. The Senior Center is open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This exhibit is free and open to the public. The exhibit is made possible by the city of Encinitas Civic Art Program, encinitasca.gov/VisualArt.

The Misti Washington Gourd and Basket Guild meets on the first Sunday of each month at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum at the Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas, and offers a variety of events and weaving support to its members at all levels. For more information on the guild, go to Baskets-Gourds.com or e-mail [email protected]