San Dieguito Art Guild celebrates with new library show

ENCINITAS — Fifteen members of the San Dieguito Art Guild installed their artwork in the Encinitas Library for a show that will run through Jan. 3.

The title of this show is “Not Just Surviving – We Are Thriving,” representing that the Guild not only survived the pandemic, but “is coming out of the past year and a half stronger than ever.” The title is also an homage to a quote by Maya Angelou, “Surviving is important. Thriving is elegant.”

The art on display and for sale are ceramics by Murielle Borgia, mosaics by Lisa Anne Bowman, photography by Abbey Chamberlain, watercolor Char Cee Colosia, ceramics by Sue DeWulf, acrylics by Marcy Evers, ceramics by Carla Funk, fused glass by Bobbi Hirschkoff, oils by Darlene Katz, ceramics by Nancy Jo Klaaphak, paintings by Gaila Lebherz, photography by Doreen Long, fused glass by Jonathan Rosenberg, sculpture by Greg Sindici, and found object art by Toni Williams.

The show, which consists of 32 pieces of original artwork, is installed in the six lighted cases in the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. The Library is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is closed on Saturdays and Sundays, except for the “Art Night” reception, from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 11. Members will have more of their artwork for sale that evening.

This exhibit is free and open to the public. The eight-week show is made possible by the city of Encinitas Civic Art Program, encinitasca.gov/VisualArt. All pieces in the show are for sale and available by contacting the artists directly. Contact information is listed on a small card next to each piece.

For more information about the SDAG go to SanDieguitoArtGuild.com or e-mail [email protected].