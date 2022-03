Above, poet Herd Sims performs his poetry. Full Moon Poets presents a Saturday Night Open Reading at La Paloma Theatre, 471 S. Coast Highway in downtown Encinitas at 8:30 p.m. April 16. “Saturday Night Poetry at the La Paloma” will be an Open Reading from the stage, but not a competitive event this time. Poets can just slam a poem down for the joy of poetry. No prize money, just appreciative applause from the audience. Contact Full Moon Poets at (760) 473-5164.