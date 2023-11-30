Frontwave donates $5,000 to Veterans Association of North County

OCEANSIDE — The Frontwave Foundation has donated $5,000 to the Veterans Association of North County, a local organization that provides a wide range of services and resources to veterans and active-duty military personnel.

According to the Frontwave Foundation, the donation was made as part of its ongoing commitment to help support the military community and honor their service and sacrifice.

The Frontwave Foundation is the charitable arm of Frontwave Credit Union, a member-owned financial institution that serves over 120,000 members in San Diego, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

“We are thrilled to support the Veterans Association of North County and their amazing work to improve the lives of our military heroes and their families,” said Foundation Chair Sarai Rodgers. “We share a common vision of serving those who serve our country, and we are proud to be a part of their journey.”

The Veterans Association of North County (VANC) is a one-stop resource center that offers a variety of programs and services to veterans and active-duty military personnel, including education, employment, health, housing, legal and social services. The organization also operates a 10,000-square-foot facility in Oceanside that hosts over 30 veteran organizations and serves as a hub for community events and activities.

“We are very grateful to the Frontwave Foundation for their generous donation and their partnership in our mission,” said Chuck Atkinson, founder and president of VANC. “Their support will help us continue to provide essential services and resources to our military community and make a positive difference in their lives.”

For more information about the Frontwave Foundation, visit frontwavecu.com/foundation. For more information about VANC, visit vanc.me.