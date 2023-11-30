Carlsbad Police awarded $40,520 for alcohol-related programs

CARLSBAD — The Carlsbad Police Department has been awarded a $40,520 grant from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to reduce alcohol-related harm in the community.

The grant is one of nearly 50 awarded to local law enforcement agencies throughout California through the ABC’s Alcohol Policing Partnership (APP) program. These grants support local law enforcement efforts by combining the efforts of local police officers, deputies, and ABC agents.

ABC agents have expertise in alcoholic beverage laws and can help communities solve alcohol-related problems.

The APP program was created in 1995 to strengthen partnerships between ABC and local law enforcement agencies. The program is designed to keep alcohol away from minors and prevent harm to the community.

The funds will be used to help prevent alcoholic beverage sales to minors and obviously intoxicated patrons, illegal solicitations of alcohol, and other criminal activities such as the sale and possession of illegal drugs.

To achieve its goals, the program emphasizes a “full-court press” strategy in correcting or eliminating alcohol-related problems at the point of sale with a strong emphasis on comprehensive enforcement tactics. Federal, State and local resources are used to support this effort.

Individual grant agencies implement the full-court press through a variety of innovative project objectives, which usually include training of law enforcement personnel, community involvement, prevention, enforcement, records management and data systems, liaison with the ABC district office, and media involvement.

The APP Program has distributed more than $40 million to local law enforcement to reduce alcohol-related crime.