Four new miles of HOV lanes on I-5 open today in North County

CARLSBAD — Caltrans officials recently announced that the construction of four remaining new miles of carpool lanes on northbound Interstate 5 between Carlsbad and Oceanside will be completed and open today.

The new lanes, between Palomar Airport Road and state Route 78, will connect to the existing nine miles of HOV lanes on I-5 between Lomas Santa Fe Drive and Palomar Airport, the agency said.

The new southbound HOV lanes have been open since June 14.

Other ongoing projects in Carlsbad include a new sound wall near Tamarack Avenue and pedestrian improvements at the I-5 intersections near Chestnut Avenue and Palomar Airport Road. Construction on those projects is expected to be completed in late 2024 or early 2025, according to officials.