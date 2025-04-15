Former county official Michael Vu files discrimination, retaliation lawsuit

REGION — A former San Diego County assistant chief administrative officer who alleges he faced discrimination and was demoted after not agreeing to an “illegal backroom deal” has filed a lawsuit against the county.

Michael Vu alleges that, though a plan was in place for him to succeed his retiring boss, CAO Helen Robbins-Meyer, current Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer and former Supervisor Nora Vargas — both named as defendants in the lawsuit — intervened to disrupt those plans.

Vu claims Vargas declined to support Vu because she said the new CAO should be a person of color. When a “shocked” Robbins-Meyer said Vu was Asian, Vargas allegedly said, “That doesn’t count, they have opportunities and education. We need a Hispanic or Black.”

Vu also accuses Lawson-Remer of proposing a quid pro quo arrangement to secure his promotion. According to Vu’s complaint, Lawson-Remer said she would support his appointment if he agreed to name her political ally, Paul Worlie, as assistant CAO.

Worlie previously served as chief of staff to disgraced former Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

Vu filed a legal claim last year detailing many of the same allegations. Both Vargas and Lawson-Remer denied the claims.

Lawson-Remer said in a statement at the time, “This is not the first disgruntled employee who has filed a lawsuit when they did not get hired for a job.”

Vargas also denied making any discriminatory statements. “The allegations made against me are not only false but totally contradict my values and record of public service,” she said.

After Shelton’s appointment to CAO, Vu was reassigned to a deputy CAO role overseeing elections, resulting in an $85,000 pay cut. Vu alleges Shelton told him the position would only be available for 90 days, prompting him to resign in October.

The new lawsuit adds a defamation claim, alleging Vu’s reputation was damaged by public responses to his legal claim, which he says falsely portrayed him as “dishonest and disgruntled.” He alleges statements by Lawson-Remer and Vargas harmed his reputation and made him appear “unfit to practice his profession as a trusted high-level county executive and manager.”

Vu had spent nearly two decades in senior roles at the county, including as registrar of voters. The allegations follow a separate 2023 lawsuit involving anti-Asian remarks within Vargas’ office, which the county has also denied.

In early 2024, Vu accepted a new position as assistant executive officer in San Bernardino County. He now oversees several departments, including Public Works, Regional Parks and the Registrar of Voters.

Jordan P. Ingram contributed to this report.