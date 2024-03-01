Carlsbad-based Willdan lands $46M energy-savings contract

CARLSBAD — Carlsbad-based engineering consulting firm Willdan Energy Solutions announced Thursday that the firm had closed a $46 million energy-savings contract with the nation’s fifth-largest school district.

The firm was contracted by the Clark County School District in Southern Nevada to design, implement and maintain advanced lighting upgrades, which were estimated to reduce the district’s energy costs by over $2 million and operational costs by more than $360,000 annually over the next 10 years.

“These projects will benefit the local economy and some of the youngest Clark County residents,” said Willdan CEO Mike Bieber.

Willdan will also lead ongoing student, faculty, and community engagement to promote awareness around energy efficiency, utility conservation, decarbonization and their benefits.

“We’re excited to use these projects to showcase STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) in action, and to help the community experience the benefits of energy-efficient technologies firsthand,” said Bieber.

Willdan provides professional, technical, and consulting services to utilities, government agencies and private industry based in Carlsbad with offices nationwide.