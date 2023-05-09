Flower Fields extends season by one week

CARLSBAD — The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch has extended its season an extra week through May 21.

Extended season tickets are on sale with approximately 30 acres still in bloom, showcasing an array of bold colors.

Additionally, the 5-acre patch known as the Sea of Sunflowers is still blooming.

For over 60 years, the 55-acres of giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers that make up The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch are in bloom for approximately six to eight weeks each year from early March through early May. This annual burst of color has become part of the area’s local heritage and announces the arrival of spring in the region.

Other attractions at the Flower Fields include the American Flag of Flowers, tractor wagon rides, a sweet pea maze, a demonstration garden, the Artist Gardens, Carlsbad Mining Company and a historic poinsettia display.

Single ticket admission is $23 for adults, $21 for seniors ages 60 and older and military, $12 for children ages 3 to 10, and free for children under 3 years old.

Weekday specials include a free children’s ticket on Mondays with the purchase of one adult, senior or military ticket, and $2 off for adults, seniors, military and children tickets between 1 and 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The Flower Fields are an alcohol and tobacco-free environment. Pets, bicycles and drones are not permitted either.