Encinitas appoints new fire chief

ENCINITAS — The city named Josh Gordon its newest fire chief during a Dec. 14 Encinitas City Council meeting.

In his new capacity, Gordon will oversee the Encinitas Fire and Marine Safety, Solana Beach and Del Mar fire departments.

“I am honored and humbled to have been asked to lead our Fire Department,” Gordon said. “I look forward to working with the entire department to meet the challenges that lie ahead.”

“The city is pleased to have hired its next fire chief from within,” City Manager Pamela Antil said. “Chief Gordon, who served the Encinitas community for over 12 years, has made his career with us. I am confident in his ability to lead our fire department forward, as well as his long-term commitment to the job.”

Chief Gordon has more than two decades in public service in both the public and private sectors. He began his fire career in the Encinitas Fire Department as a firefighter in 2010 and has held every rank – firefighter, engineer, captain, battalion chief, and most recently, deputy chief.

Gordon also holds a master’s degree from Colorado State University – Global in organizational leadership with a specialization in project management. He and his wife, Lindsey, of over 20 years, have two children, a son Kolby and a daughter Kendyl.

Gordon also has deep family ties to the community. He grew up in Encinitas and spent most of his youth in the same house on Gardena Road near San Dieguito High School. Gordon attended Cardiff Elementary, Ada Harris Elementary, and Oak Crest Middle schools. He graduated from La Costa Canyon High School.

“The fire department is made up of brave, courageous people who do everything they can to keep our communities safe and protected. I am committed to build upon this legacy of excellence,” Gordon said.

Gordon’s appointment follows Fire Chief Mike Stein’s retirement at the beginning of November.