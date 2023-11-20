Encinitas selects five safety, mobility projects to prioritize

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas City Council reviewed a traffic study of safety and mobility projects near future housing development sites in the Nov. 15 meeting and selected five to prioritize.

This initiative is a response to the 6th Cycle Housing Element Update adopted in 2021, aiming to accommodate the city’s growth. The study focused on traffic congestion, active transportation, pedestrian safety and infrastructure gaps.

Following three in-person public meetings and an open comment period, the city received feedback from over 150 residents. A total of 79 potential projects emerged from community input and study findings.

Vulcan Avenue was a common area of concern in resident feedback due to its lack of sidewalks and bike lanes.

Resident Dennis Kaden said “the selection process is a no-brainer” and that projects on Vulcan Avenue and La Costa Avenue should be prioritized due to traffic impacts.

The council included a temporary multi-use path on North Vulcan Avenue in its five prioritized projects.

Councilmember Kellie Hinze said the Vulcan project was a “clear winner.”

The other prioritized projects are sidewalk infill on the west side of Quail Gardens Drive, bike and pedestrian improvements at the intersection of Encinitas Boulevard and Quail Gardens Drive/Westlake Drive, traffic signal and median improvements at the intersection of Sage Canyon Drive and El Camino Real and pedestrian and bike improvements on Manchester Avenue near MiraCosta College.