Encinitas Planning Commission cancels Quail Meadows meeting

ENCINITAS — The developer of the controversial Quail Meadows Apartments project has asked the city for more time to reassess the project following hours of negative public feedback earlier this month.

According to city planning staff, the Planning Commission has canceled its Feb. 15 meeting, and the item will be continued off calendar for the developer to reassess the project based on the comments received by the public at the last meeting.

On Feb. 1, the Planning Commission began considering the project – a 485-unit apartment complex of one, two and three bedrooms within a pair of large buildings facing Kristen Court along Quail Gardens Drive.

The project also proposes a seven-story parking garage — six stories above ground, one story below — with 793 parking spaces, 319 of which are set aside for electric vehicles. Plus, the project will have a two-story fitness center, inside space for large gatherings, two pools and spas with lounge seating, and several other courtyard and poolside amenities.

Encinitas opposed the project, packed the council chambers at City Hall, and spent hours voicing their concerns with the project — including its massive size, effect on local traffic, impacts on stormwater, and loss of habitat — to commissioners for hours.

Commissioners also took some time initially to ask questions about the project, noting some of their concerns.

By the time the public comment period was over, commissioners had run out of time for enough deliberation and postponed their final vote until Feb. 15. At the time, commissioners noted that they would not receive any additional public comments unless the developer made substantial changes before the next meeting.

According to staff, the project will return to the Planning Commission soon with a new public notice provided.