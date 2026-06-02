Encinitas helps fund crossing guards at SDUHSD campuses

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas City Council approved a cost-sharing agreement with the San Dieguito Union High School District for crossing guards at three campuses but delayed action on a similar agreement with the Encinitas Union School District pending additional information.

The city has partnered with local school districts on school crossing guard programs since the 2019-20 school year and currently shares the cost of guards stationed near several elementary, middle and high schools throughout Encinitas.

The memorandum of understanding with SDUHSD calls for the city to contribute up to $43,773 — half of the program’s cost — for three crossing guards during the 2026-27 school year. The guards will be stationed at Oak Crest Middle School, Diegueño Middle School and San Dieguito Academy during pickup and drop-off periods.

The crossing guard locations are at Balour Drive and Oakcrest Park Drive near Oak Crest Middle School, Avenida La Posta near Diegueño Middle School’s back gate, and the Santa Fe Drive crossing and driveway entrance at San Dieguito Academy.

Justin Conn, who will become San Dieguito Academy’s principal in the upcoming school year after serving in the same role at La Costa Canyon High School since 2022, told the council during public comment that the addition of a crossing guard near the SDA parking lot along Santa Fe Drive has had an “immediate and profound” impact and has been a “significant win for our community.”

He said the crossing guard has improved safety for pedestrians and bicyclists in the area while also easing traffic congestion for drivers.

“The presence of a dedicated professional managing pedestrian traffic has eliminated the dangerous guessing game that existed between distracted teenage pedestrians and hurried drivers,” Conn said.

The council unanimously approved the SDUHSD agreement on May 27 and added a requirement that the district provide safety data either in writing or to the city’s School District Liaison Committee by May 1, 2027.

The agreement covers the 2026-27 school year and will remain in effect through June 30, 2027. As with previous years, the district will be responsible for hiring, training and managing the crossing guards.

At the same meeting, the council unanimously voted to continue consideration of a similar agreement with EUSD and directed staff to return before the July recess with additional information, including details about crossing guard locations and confirmation of a new bus stop serving Paul Ecke Central Elementary School.

The proposed EUSD agreement calls for the city to contribute up to $155,589, representing 50% of the program’s cost, for 11 crossing guards during the upcoming school year. The guards would serve locations near Capri Elementary School, Flora Vista Elementary School, Ocean Knoll Elementary School, Park Dale Lane Elementary School and Paul Ecke Central Elementary School.

No new crossing guard locations were proposed by either school district for the 2026-27 school year, and all locations would remain the same as those used during the current school year.

Mayor Bruce Ehlers said he supports continuing the city’s participation in the program, particularly because the districts share half of the cost.

Ehlers said he was comfortable postponing the EUSD agreement after City Manager Jennifer Campbell confirmed it could return to the council in June before the summer recess.

Councilmember Luke Shaffer said seeking additional information about the Ecke school construction and related transportation changes aligns with the council’s broader efforts to improve city processes, citing recent discussions regarding EcoFest and surf permit policies.

He said the effort “isn’t necessarily to hold anything back,” but about getting “better metrics back from the MOUs” because those details matter when ensuring “our kids are staying safe.”

“These MOUs are really where the rubber meets the road,” Shaffer said.

Both school districts contract with All City Management Services to provide crossing guard services. According to city staff, program costs have increased in recent years, largely due to rising insurance premiums tied to the risks associated with crossing guard duties.