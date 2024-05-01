Encinitas councilman throws hat in ring for mayor

ENCINITAS — Councilmember Bruce Ehlers has thrown his hat into the ring to become the next mayor of Encinitas.

The council’s District 4 representative told The Coast News that he has filed the official paperwork needed to start the candidate process. Ehlers will challenge incumbent Mayor Tony Kranz.

“I am running to return to the priorities that guided us since incorporation, preserve community character, provide reliable public services, ensure public safety and protect the environment,” Ehlers said.

Ehlers is the principal author of Proposition A, a ballot initiative that gave Encinitas voters the final say on development proposals that fall outside parameters outlined in the city’s general plan.

Ehlers was also chairman of the city’s Planning Commission but was ousted in an effort led by Kranz and state Sen. Catherine Blakespear, then mayor of Encinitas. In a controversial yet unanimous vote, the council cited Ehlers’ public statements opposing city housing policies and his alleged association with a local group, Encinitas Residents for Responsible Development, as reasons for his dismissal.

Ehlers, an engineer and product development senior vice president for a security equipment company, has lived in Encinitas for over 40 years. He will officially launch his bid to become mayor later this month.

“The race is just beginning and I look forward to a comprehensive discussion, exhilarating race and fun discussions,” he added.