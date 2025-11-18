Encinitas contracts Rescue Mission for street outreach, navigation

ENCINITAS — The City Council approved a contract with San Diego Rescue Mission last week to provide street outreach and housing navigation services to unhoused individuals, funded partially by opioid settlement funds.

Encinitas is one of several cities in California to receive opioid settlement funds after participating in national litigation against major pharmaceutical distributors and pharmacies, in an attempt to hold them accountable for their role in the opioid addiction epidemic.

The city is set to receive approximately $1.3 million in opioid settlement dollars over 13 years, with roughly $217,000 available for spending this fiscal year.

In July, Encinitas issued a request for proposals from organizations to use the settlement funds to serve the local homeless population and prevent further overdoses. The city received proposals from Exodus and San Diego Rescue Mission, with city staff recommending the latter.

The City Council unanimously approved the contract on Nov. 12.

The $343,981 contract will cover two full-time outreach and case management personnel, as well as one housing navigator to provide proactive engagement and support to unhoused individuals in the city, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“This is more dedicated outreach services than the city has ever had,” said Encinitas Planning Manager Patti Anders. “In addition, the funding also has allowed the city to provide, for the very first time, one full-time dedicated housing navigator.”

Encinitas previously had two homeless solutions coordinators and a member of the Planning Department who was focused on housing. However, in preparation for bringing on a homeless services contractor, the city reclassified these positions to focus more on administrative coordination, said City Manager Jennifer Campbell.

One of the solutions coordinator positions was redefined as a Homeless Programs Coordinator role, held by Dr. Crystal Pugh. She will oversee the contract with San Diego Rescue Mission, as well as potential grants, the city’s Homeless Action Plan, the Buena Creek Navigation Center, and the by-name list.

The other solutions coordinator was reclassified as a deputy fire marshal to assist the Fire Department. At this time, the city is still looking to fill a Housing Services Manager position.

“Now, what we look to bring on board with council approval would be contract services for the outreach, the case management, and [I’m] very excited about the housing navigation. So we’ll have staff that will go ahead and then oversee that,” Campbell said.

Of the nearly $344,000 contract amount, $217,000 will come from opioid settlement funds, and the remainder will come from the city’s General Fund.

Specific goals under the contract include providing outreach and case management to at least 80 unhoused individuals in one year and providing stable, long-term housing to a minimum of 10 unhoused individuals in one year.

Outreach and case management personnel will also work with city staff, law enforcement, and mental health professionals involved in the Homeless Outreach Program for Empowerment (HOPE) Team.

Some of the other duties required under the contract include:

Create a by-name list in collaboration with the city and fellow service providers,

Submit monthly data reports to the city,

Connect residents with detox programs when necessary by leveraging service partnerships,

Transport clients to appointments and critical services,

Assist clients with rental housing applications and help them secure the required documentation.

Work with landlords and housing providers to find rental opportunities for clients,

Connect clients to financial benefits such as Supplemental Security Income and Social Security Disability Insurance,

Oversee bed referrals to the Buena Creek Navigation Center in Vista.

Provide follow-up services to ensure success and housing retention.

Paul Armstrong, chief of staff at San Diego Rescue Mission, noted that there were 53 unhoused people counted in Encinitas during the most recent Point In Time Count. He said that as the city’s outreach provider, the organization will focus on each of these people as individuals.

“We want to know who those 53 are. We want to get to understand them, so that we can tailor how we’re going to come alongside them accordingly,” Armstrong said. “I’m going to tell you, real bottom line, what we’re going to do is we are going to connect with people daily to build the relationship to help them be able to figure out that path forward.”

San Diego Rescue Mission operates residential and shelter programs in the county in addition to other services, including community outreach and food distribution. The faith-based organization previously operated the Oceanside Navigation Center until Interfaith took it over in the fall.

Several community members spoke in support of the proposed contract and applauded San Diego Rescue Mission for their work.

“Their solution — going all the way from intake to taking care of their physical, emotional, mental, spiritual needs, all the way through addressing their addictions, all the way to housing them and following up with them and staying with them through the time that they need — is second to none,” said Chris Gausepohl, executive pastor at Venture Church in Encinitas.

Council members said San Diego Rescue Mission’s services go above and beyond those of other organizations through its commitment to transparency, data reporting, and follow-up with clients.

“I think as a partner, that’s really something we’ve said we’ve wanted all along, and I’m really glad to see this option in front of us,” said Councilmember Jim O’Hara. “I’m excited to see this get moving through. I think it will help our unhoused population and I think by doing so, we’ll help protect the quality of life that we all enjoy in Encinitas at the same time.”

Councilmember Luke Shaffer said he appreciated Rescue Mission’s flexibility in its services, due to its refusal of government funding, as well as its sobriety requirements at its shelter and residential programs.

“They’ve been around for 55 years. They don’t accept government grants, government funding, because they don’t want the requirements of the government,” Shaffer said. “I couldn’t be more excited to have the San Diego Rescue Mission be a part of this.”

As part of its outreach, San Diego Rescue Mission will connect Encinitas clients to various shelter, treatment, and housing programs throughout the county, not just its own.