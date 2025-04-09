Encinitas closes D Street beach staircase due to ‘structural concerns’

ENCINITAS — The City of Encinitas has closed the D Street beach access staircase, citing emergency structural concerns that make it unsafe for public use.

The closure, announced Tuesday, is effective immediately and applies to the staircase at 404 W D Street. The staircase is a popular entry point to a stretch of beach running below the bluffs from Moonlight Beach south to Swami’s Point.

“Barricades will be installed to secure the area,” according to a city press release. “The staircase will remain closed until repairs can be made. The reopening date will be determined once further assessments are completed.”

City officials could not be reached for more information on the type of structural concerns, when the assessments will occur, or if the city anticipates the staircase opening before crowds tick up ahead of summer.

Beachgoers are encouraged to use Moonlight Beach as an alternative access point. All other beach access points within the city will remain open and available for public use.

“The City appreciates the community’s patience and cooperation as we work swiftly to complete repairs and ensure public safety,” the release stated.