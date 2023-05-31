Encinitas Chamber launches networking events for young professionals

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce is launching a series of networking and social events for young professionals in Coastal North County. The kickoff will be hosted at Piña Encinitas at 5:30pm on June 8th with networking, free drinks for the first 20 attendees, giveaways and more! Volo Sports, San Diego’s social sports league, is the drink sponsor.

The new initiative is the brainchild of Autumn Benjamin, Events Coordinator for the Encinitas Chamber, who wants to inspire growth, strategy, community and connection with business professionals under 40. The events are designed to provide opportunities for area young professionals to meet new people, connect with mentors and other leaders, and develop relationships to further their businesses and careers. Each event is curated around art, wellness, sustainability, and personal development, with opportunities to socialize and network to truly connect with peers. The only requirements for participation are to be under 40 and live in the Coastal or greater San Diego area.

“My goal for these events is to go beyond networking and show our community of young people all the amazing activities that they can be involved in,” Autumn explains. “After the Pandemic, remote work is still so prevalent. It’s important that we have healthy outlets to socialize and learn from each other. If you are looking to enhance your professional development, meet new people, and just want to have a fun time with like-minded people, this group is for you!”

Autumn is from Vermont, moved to San Diego in 2019 and now lives in Cardiff. Growing up with small business owners for parents, Autumn knew how important they were in the fabric of the community.

“I went to the University of Vermont and have a bachelor’s degree in Community Entrepreneurship. After starting and owning a wellness company for several years, I decided to utilize my event and operations skills at the Chamber.”

While there are some networking groups in the downtown area, Autumn noticed a missing link here in the Coastal North County. “When I was launching my own business in my early 20s, I didn’t have a community of like-minded people to surround myself with. I didn’t even know there were resources like Chambers who could help. My goal with this new group is to make sure young professionals feel supported in our community – whether they are entrepreneurs, looking to elevate their careers, or seeking meaningful connections.”

Autumn’s perfect day in Encinitas includes playing pickleball, hanging at the beach, and “most likely ending with some drinks at the Shanty!”