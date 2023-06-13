Normandy Digital Marketing Solutions helps local small businesses make a big impact

Normandy Digital Marketing Solutions, a boutique agency based in Solana Beach, works with local business owners, entrepreneurs, and visionaries seeking to grow their client base. The company, created in 2020, gives small businesses the chance to tell their story and grow their presence by leveraging a combination of creative strategy, seamless web design, detailed SEO, expert PPC, and engaging social media to effectively position their brand above the competition.

Heather Bradshaw handles Business Development and is in charge of the company’s growth and operations, community relations, client relations, client acquisition, project management, team management, and all the backend operations and strategy that go along with the Agency.

She also is an active member of the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce serving as an Ambassador, is on the Education & Networking Committee, and participates in the Chamber’s new Young Professionals Networking Events.

“Our business is all about community,” Heather explains. “We are “The Agency for Small Business Owners, by Small Business Owners” and pride ourselves in being involved in our community and understanding the everyday ups and downs of being a San Diego small business owner. Being a part of the Encinitas Chamber has made us invaluable client and professional development connections, and has not only brought me colleagues but true friendships.”

“Through the Education & Networking Committee, we strive to aid our members to make meaningful connections. As an Ambassador, I touch base with our members on a regular basis to ensure they are as successful as possible with all the resources the Chamber has to offer.”

“I have been so lucky with my team at Normandy. We are all in our 20s and work in-office every day. When moving to San Diego, I was looking for a sense of community and I have truly found it through my team. However, there are so many 20 and 30-somethings that work remotely and don’t get this. I’m so happy to be participating in the Chamber’s new Young Professionals Networking Events that provide a community for young business people who spend 9-5 at their desks in their apartments. These events provide invaluable resources to build professionalism and make impactful connections.”

Heather’s perfect day in Encinitas? “Encinitas is perfect because you can spend your entire day there from morning to night. Definitely start the morning with yoga and Ironsmith Coffee Roasters, followed by a beach walk. Then heading out on the town with my girls, ALWAYS starting my night at Piña with a skinny spicy margarita.”