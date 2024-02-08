Encinitas art exhibit celebrates local artists

ENCINITAS — The Surfing Madonna Oceans Project is celebrating local artists with the “Encinitas Artists of Excellence” invitational exhibition at the Perspectives Gallery from March 5 to 29.

The showcase pays tribute to artists from Encinitas communities including Cardiff and Leucadia who have made significant contributions as “Arts Alive” 101 Artists’ Colony banner artists.

Featured artists include Bob Hord, Donna Butnik, Karin Kellar, Julie Ann Stricklin, Cheryl Ehlers and Cathy Carey.

The exhibit’s opening reception is on March 9 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Perspectives Space, located at 555 Second St. Suite #1 and will feature musical performance by the Peter Sprague Trio.

Peter Sprague, an award-winning guitarist, composer and music instructor residing in Encinitas, is recognized for his collaborations with jazz legends such as Chick Corea, Pat Metheny and Dianne Reeves.

Artist Spotlights

Bob Hord: Renowned for his diverse, artistic journey – from cartooning to paper sculpting and creating musical instruments – Hord’s work is infused with humor and creativity. He is currently contributing illustrations for the upcoming Surfing Madonna Ocean Safety coloring book.

For more information, visit www.surfingmadonna.org.