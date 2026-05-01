Encinitas approves four-way stop on Saxony Road near YMCA

ENCINITAS — In an effort to slow traffic and improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians, the Encinitas City Council approved adding a four-way stop on Saxony Road and removing the existing chicane.

The roadway changes affect the intersection at the northern entrance to the Ecke YMCA.

In addition to the four-way stop signs, the plans call for adding marked crosswalks and restriping portions of the roadway to provide on-street parking and bike lanes. The project is expected to cost $90,000, according to city documents.

The change was first proposed by Deputy Mayor Jim O’Hara at the Jan. 28 City Council meeting.

At that meeting, O’Hara said the goal was to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety while also addressing dangerous driver behavior on that stretch of road.

“What we’re looking to do is make it safer for pedestrians specifically and also to slow traffic down and create less of a cut-through street for Saxony,” he said.

Jane Best, an Encinitas resident who lives nearby, called that stretch of Saxony Road “a highway” at the January meeting.

The plans were approved unanimously by the City Council at the April 22 meeting.