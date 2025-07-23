Elias: All digs aside, California is fine

To hear the declinists, as ex-Gov. Jerry Brown liked to call them, there’s plenty wrong with California today: high taxes, lousy business climate, earthquakes, wildfires, expensive insurance and much more.

All those things have validity, discouraging some folks from living or staying here. But there’s so much on the positive side to make up for all this that the vast majority of Californians want to stick around.

As one resident of the canals area of Marina del Rey put it the other day, “Yes, California is expensive, but it’s worth it.”

What’s more, California works on its problems. Not merely the state, but also cities and counties. You say housing is too expensive, well, OK said the city of Berkeley fairly recently, we’ll let you live in small housing units known as accessory units that have not previously been permitted and were not built fully to permit standards.

That’s one way to increase housing supplies at low cost.

Utilities complain that it’s expensive and time consuming for them to rebuild their facilities in wildfire areas? OK, says Gov. Gavin Newsom, just go ahead and do it and never mind the California Environmental Quality Act, which has been used by lawyers for many years to hold up a variety of projects.

Even when President Trump complains about California features like the Coastal Commission that have sometimes held work back, there have been responses. One came from Newsom, who after January’s Los Angeles firestorm also called off Coastal Commission rules about which Trump has sometimes whined.

Lately, it has seemed that for every complaint from California declinists like the president, there’s usually a ready answer.

For one example, Trump griped while campaigning here last fall that “California has the highest inflation” in America.

Never mind that Trump’s tariffs on things like cars and appliances are ipso facto inflationary, he also ignored a major study from the WalletHub website that found Californians have among the highest confidence in their own financial futures, based upon their current spending levels.

In that study, Californians ranked first in the nation, increasing their credit card debt by $4.5 billion in the second quarter of last year.

This was facilitated by the facts that California has the largest population by far of any state and that those people hold more credit cards than folks in any other state.

Trump, like others, has often claimed California has the highest taxes in the nation, which is not true. Yes, California has the highest sales tax, at 7.5 percent statewide, with add-ons in many locales.

But overall, the tax burden here ranks eighth, largely because the 1978 Proposition 13 puts property taxes here in the bottom half nationally.

Trump’s own golf course on the Palos Verdes Peninsula benefits from that.

Trump also never mentions that California ties Washington state as the best in the West for finding new jobs, according to the CommercialCafe website’s rankings. The same site calls San Francisco the best city in America for starting a post-college career.

Six California cities ranked in the top ten in that category, including Sacramento, Stockton, San Bernardino, Victorville and Menifee. The state also had four cities ranked in the top 10 for working parents: San Francisco, Fremont, Irvine and Oakland.

Plus, California tops the ranking for number of major corporations headquartered here, with 57, beating the 52 in New York and 50 in Texas. That doesn’t even include those — like Chevron and Tesla — who moved headquarters out of state, but left most operations here intact.

Trump never mentions any of this, nor do other declinists, some of whom operate moving services for employees of corporations and others migrating among the states.

All of which means that when evaluating news coverage of California, it can be important to remember that social media and other news sources often stress the negatives while ignoring positives, of which California has a surfeit — without even mentioning the weather.

Email Thomas Elias at [email protected].