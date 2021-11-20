‘Dr. Corey’ keeps Sockers running

As a doctor of chiropractic, Corey Lichtman (“Dr. Corey”) emphasizes improving professional athletes and other patients’ health to reduce the risk of pain and illness before it happens.

SOLANA BEACH — Dr. Corey Lichtman announce he will be the Team Chiropractor of the San Diego Sockers (Sockers) for the next two seasons (2021-2023.) The Sockers season begins with their home opener Dec. 11.

Lichtman has supported the Sockers for more than 15 years, dating back to when the team was in the National Premier Soccer League and called San Diego Fusion. He was the first doctor to provide care for the team and created the first player health protocol for athletic training to prevent injury and recover injured players. His long history with the team and players like team captain, Kraig Chiles and co-captain, Brian Farber allows for quick responses to injuries during the game and off the field.

In this new agreement, Dr. Corey will be collaborating with the Sockers head athletic trainer, to prep players before games. If injured during game play, players will receive half-time care or mending and post-game therapy.

Lichtman’s goal is focused and unpretentious, “Keep athletes on the field and win another championship.” Game time healing must be fast. So, an integrative wellness approach starting with diagnostics, function exams and then natural pain relief techniques are used to speed injury relief and get players back on the field while preventing any further damage.

“I am grateful to Corey for his professional injury and recovery knowledge and longevity with the team,” said Kraig Chiles, captain of the San Diego Sockers. “If I am feeling any pain Corey usually knows what’s causing it and what to do to keep me on the field and scoring goals. I am glad he’s committed to us for the next couple of years.”

In addition to working on players at the arena, Lichtman does follow ups and works with other injured athletes and patients, including children, in his recently expanded state-of-the-art 2000 square feet sports injury and recovery center in Solana Beach.

Among many evidence-based treatment methods, in addition to chiropractic, Dr. Corey uses:

spinal decompression to open the disc spaces in the spine to alleviate pressure on the nerves alleviating nerve pain causing sciatica, or other nerve pain from the neck or low back, Class 4 deep tissue therapeutic laser to speed up recovery time and Pulsed Electromagnetic field therapy to recharge injured cells and heal injuries fast. For more information visit, drcorey.net.