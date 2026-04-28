District 5 supervisor candidates discuss homelessness, transit at forum

REGION — Four of the five candidates seeking the San Diego County Board of Supervisors’ District 5 seat discussed issues ranging from homelessness to public transportation during a virtual forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of North County San Diego.

Norma Contreras, former tribal chair of the La Jolla Band of Luiseño Indians and women’s health advocate; Vista Mayor John Franklin; Kyle Krahel, former chair of the San Diego Democratic Party and Congressman Mike Levin’s deputy chief of staff; and independent Sasha Miller answered submitted questions during the Zoom event.

The fifth candidate in the June 2 primary, San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones, “did not respond to our invitation,” said moderator Chris Harris.

The candidates are seeking to succeed Supervisor Jim Desmond, who is term-limited and running for the 48th Congressional District seat to replace retiring Rep. Darrell Issa.

The forum began with each candidate explaining why they are running.

Contreras said she approaches her campaign as a calling.

“I have worked with the Biden administration and Trump administration” as a tribal leader, she said. “My mission is clear: To make sure no one is left behind.”

Franklin, elected Vista mayor in 2022 after serving two terms on the City Council, said he was proud to have campaigned to end deficit spending and help create pension reserve funds.

“We have a lot more work to do, and need the county to do it,” he said.

Krahel, previously an Oceanside planning commissioner, said he is focused on affordability.

He said he stood up to policies he opposed at the federal level and would “bring that same fight to the county of San Diego” so that working people can afford to live in the region.

Miller highlighted her experience as a public health educator, university professor, union member, mother and human rights activist. She also delivered part of her opening remarks in Spanish.

The candidates offered varying approaches to addressing homelessness.

Contreras said it is important to have facilities that provide services to people experiencing homelessness before they transition into long-term housing. Krahel called for more investment in mental health care, along with wraparound services and, if necessary, court-ordered treatment. Franklin said that while services are important, law enforcement and incarceration are also needed.

Miller said shelter is a human right and proposed expanding public housing.

“It’s incredible what stable housing can do for your mental health,” she said.

Contreras, Krahel and Miller expressed support for a “housing first” approach, while Franklin said he opposed a universal mandate.

Candidates also discussed transportation.

Contreras, who lives in Pauma Valley, noted that bus service is often the only public transit option in rural areas and said she wants to improve access for residents traveling to work, shopping and medical appointments.

Franklin said the county should focus on more technologically advanced forms of mobility and questioned the value of a coastal rail tunnel project.

“Roads and highways are economic engine of District 5,” he said. “When I see people waiting in the rain at the bus stop, I know that’s not their achievement of the American Dream.”

Krahel said the county should support multiple modes of transportation and expand microtransit options in rural communities. He said he would work with the San Diego Association of Governments and North County Transit District to ensure funding is available.

Miller said she has seen successful transit systems in other countries and wants to expand public transportation locally, including making it free for residents 24 and younger.

“I don’t believe expanding the highway by one lane is going to get us there,” she said.

The candidates also addressed how they would respond to potential federal budget cuts and rising costs.

Contreras said she would review the county budget, seek grants and consider adjustments to certain programs. Franklin said the county does not have a revenue problem and does not need a “regressive sales tax.” Krahel said he would pursue a budget audit, evaluate county bureaucracy and seek additional state and federal funding. Miller said the county should shift spending priorities toward social services rather than incarceration.

The group offered mixed views on a proposed package of county charter reforms that could go before voters in November, including changes to term limits and the creation of oversight positions such as an ethics commission, budget analyst and program auditor.

Contreras said the proposal has both advantages and drawbacks and should be carefully reviewed by the public. Franklin criticized the potential extension of term limits but supported independent oversight roles. Krahel said the county needs reform but questioned changes to term limits. Miller said she supports independent oversight and believes term limits are important to allow new voices in government.

All four candidates said they opposed new county taxes or fees.