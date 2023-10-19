Discover the future of cognitive care at Marama Open House

When it comes to improving senior cognitive health, families are often faced with the difficult choice of permanently moving their loved ones into a senior living facility. That isn’t the case at Marama, the only senior living facility in the region that treats its residents with the goal of returning them to independent living.

Marama opened its doors in Vista just before the Covid pandemic struck, but despite the challenges presented in those years, the new facility with a unique goal persevered and has proven its methods to be successful.

Now, Marama and its staff is inviting the public for an open house to learn more about its stand out methods and facilities.

The open house is a special opportunity to meet Dr. Heather Sandison and tour Marama, which provides the space, food, staff, amenities and experience to implement the lifestyle changes necessary to support cognitive health. This safe, respectful, full-service senior home is designed to target the disease process while offering an experience encompassing the best-in-class strategies currently known to support brain function.

Dr. Sandison is a naturopathic doctor specializing in Alzheimer’s Disease. She founded Solcere Medical Clinic in Encinitas and Marama in Vista.

Through a combination of diet and lifestyle therapies, cognitive interventions, and comprehensive support, Marama offers a unique and hopeful approach to Alzheimer’s care. The programs emphasize personalized treatment plans, brain healthy meals, physical exercise, sensory stimulation, engaging activities and cognitive therapies.

The dedicated team of healthcare professionals go beyond traditional care, emphasizing a person-centered approach that promotes dignity, independence, purpose and improvement.

“Our caregivers are that light that shines the way for our residents through the darkness of cognitive decline,” Dr. Sandison said. “We hope to light the path towards the dawn of re-awakening and remembering.”

Included in a Marama residency is access to individualized attention, around-the-clock love and attentive care by trained staff, coordination of house calls and medical services, medical providers, infrared light therapy and LiveO2 contrast oxygen therapy.

Marama’s chefs create home-cooked meals and snacks that adhere to the organic keto diet – their healthy version of the ketogenic diet that incorporates a lot of vegetables. It’s designed to help your brain by providing it with the right nutrients it needs to function optimally.

Dr. Sandison also created an 11-week Marama at Home course for individuals and caregivers to learn how to implement the same protocols used at Marama. Her highly anticipated book, “Reversing Alzheimer’s,” will be published in 2024. She is committed to advancing research and innovative approaches to Alzheimer’s and cognitive decline management, providing hope for patients and their families.

At Marama, residents will feel at peace, healthy, active and like they’re home – unlike other senior facilities.

“It feels like home instead of an institution – where people can work towards regaining their cognitive capacity,” Dr. Sandison said.

Marama’s open house is Saturday, Nov. 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Marama is located at 727 Ascot Drive in Vista.

Though the event is free and open to the public, reservations are required in order to provide the best accommodations possible. Organic and keto hors d’ouevres will be served. To RSVP, visit https://www.maramaexperience.com/open-house/.

For more info about Marama, email [email protected].