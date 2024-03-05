Developer proposes 275 apartments at Rodeway Inn site

OCEANSIDE — In a change of plans, a developer once set on bringing a Marriott hotel to a parcel near the mouth of the San Luis Rey River now aims to build a six-story, 275-unit apartment complex at the same location.

The mixed-use project, estimated to stand 65 feet tall, would occupy the 2.5-acre plot that’s home to the Rodeway Inn and former Flying Bridge restaurant — a site known for its picturesque views.

Other elements of the proposed development include a two-level underground parking garage with 354 parking stalls and 2,500 square feet of commercial space facing North Coast Highway, plus a leasing office, workspaces, and a package delivery location.

The development features a contemporary architectural design, including extensive glazing, store-front facades, a resort-style pool and lounging deck, a fitness center, an indoor-outdoor social area, work-from-home communal space, two viewing decks, parking for bicycles and e-bikes, surfboard storage, electric charging stations, and “ample” open space, according to documents submitted to city planning staff.

North County physician Shantu Patel acquired the property 25 years ago, initially planning a Hyatt Place hotel and condominiums, then a Marriott Residence Inn, neither of which came to fruition.

Despite the Oceanside City Council’s approval of Patel’s plans for a Marriott in 2019, the hotel was never built.

“This is going to be a gem for Oceanside,” Allan Teta of TRE Architecture told the City Council at the time.

City Planner Sergio Madera said the latest mixed-use project has not officially submitted an application but rather submitted its plans for a developer’s conference, or pre-application review.

“Often, formal applications do not result from the developer’s conference,” Madera said.

If approved, the project would include 35 studio apartments (585 square feet each), 159 one-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 694 to 820 square feet, 64 two-bedroom apartments between 1,050 and 1,117 square feet, and 17 three-bedroom apartments with 1,443 square feet of space.

The project’s current plans do not include another restaurant to replace the iconic Flying Bridge, which in its heyday welcomed guests like Bing Crosby, Sean Connery, and Debbie Reynolds, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

As part of its formal application with the city, the developer is expected to submit a mixed-use development plan, conditional use permit applications (residential, height), a tentative map to establish the residential and commercial portions of the development, and a potential density bonus request.

The project would also be subject to the city’s inclusionary housing requirement, which means at least 15% of the units will be considered affordable.