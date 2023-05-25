CSUSM falls to No. 3 UT Tyler in NCAA DII softball finals debut

In a first-ever meeting between the two programs, the Cal State San Marcos softball team fell 5-1 to top-seeded No. 3 University of Texas-Tyler in an opening game of the NCAA Division II World Series on Thursday in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The Cougars (32-20) advanced to the softball championship finals for the first time in school history after launching a come-from-behind win over Concordia University Irvine, earning the team’s first regional title.

The Patriots (59-4) won their 40th-consecutive game led by junior pitching ace Tatum Goff, recently named South Central Regional Pitcher of the Year, who improved to 40-0 this season after pitching her 22nd complete game from the circle.

CSUSM sophomore Mackenzie Kestler and freshman Makenzie Guiliano both went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Cougars’ offense in their World Series debut on Thursday at Frost Stadium. Kestler, whose reached-base streak improved to 18 games, extended her hitting streak to eight games and notched her eighth game with multiple hits.

Guiliano opened the game with a single, advancing to second on a wild pitch. With a runner in scoring position, Kestler sent a shot down the right-field line for an RBI single, giving the Cougars an early 1-0 lead.

Patriots sophomore Sam Schott’s solo home run and Michelle Arias’ RBI single in the third inning helped UT Tyler regain the lead, 2-1. The Cougars could not score again despite finishing the game with seven hits.

In the fifth, UT Tyler’s JT Smith triple and Schott’s infield double put two runners in scoring position, setting up Courtney Plocheck’s second double of the day to extend the Patriots’ lead, 4-1.

Plocheck later scored on an RBI single by Avery Farr for the final score, 5-1.

CSUSM freshman starter Jayline Sloss (11-8) took the loss with four strikeouts, allowing five earned runs on eight hits in four innings. Freshman ace Savannah Coyle pitched two innings, allowing one run.

Goff, an NFCA first-team All-American who entered the game with a 1.39 ERA, had five strikeouts, allowing one run on seven hits.

The Cougars play an elimination game against fourth-seeded Wilmington at 8 a.m. on May 27.

UT Tyler will play in a winner’s bracket game on Friday against Grand Valley State (46-6).