Memorial Day events in North County

A number of events and ceremonies will be held to honor fallen service members on Memorial Day, May 29, at locations across North County.

Del Mar

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church holds its annual Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. on Monday at the church. This year’s speaker will be the Rev. Michael Kilpatrick, Army (retired). The service of hymns and prayer will be followed by a Memorial Roll Call of members of the armed services who died in active duty. 334 14th St.

Encinitas

American Legion San Dieguito Post 416 invites visitors to join in honoring fallen service members with a flag unfolding ceremony, presentation of colors, “Star Spangled Banner” performed by Jim Boydston of the San Diego Opera, Pledge of Allegiance by Cub Scout Pack 731 & 772, “In Flanders Field” read by Scoutmaster Troop 737, and guest speakers Ret. Marine Col. Rocky Chavez, Army veteran Roger Jordheim and Cheryl Fleming, Elks Lodge 2243 Exalted Grand Ruler.

The event will also include a roll call of absent comrades and a playing of taps. Social period and refreshments inside the Post and patio after the ceremony with music by Pete Demarzo. The event starts at 1 p.m. on May 29 at 210 West F Street in downtown Encinitas.

Oceanside

The Veterans Association of North County hosts a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday in the VANC Resource Center, 1617 Mission Ave. The guest speaker is Col. Daniel M. Whitley. Lunch will be served after the program. RSVP required at vanc.me/memorial-day-ceremony or (760) 722-1277.

• Eternal Hills Memorial Park holds its annual Memorial Day remembrance at 11 a.m. Monday at Eternal Hills, 1999 El Camino Real. The ceremony includes a commemorative bell toll to honor fallen heroes. Free lunch. (760) 754-6600.

• The Mission San Luis Rey Parish will hold Memorial Day Masses at 8 a.m. and at 4050 Mission Ave. All are welcome. sanluisreyparish.org; (760) 757-3250

• Bugles Across America is partnering with Stater Bros. Markets to host a bugler to play a live rendition of taps after a moment of silence at 3 p.m. at some Stater Bros. North County locations include 3770 Mission Avenue in Oceanside and 1048 N. El Camino Real in Encinitas.

Solana Beach

A ceremony and dove release will be held from 11 a.m. to noon in the Veterans Honor Courtyard at the La Colonia Community Center. The Camp Pendleton Young Marines Color Guard will serve. The Santa Fe Christian School Band will perform patriotic songs. “Feathers From Heaven” doves will be released. A memorial wall honoring Solana Beach VFW will be available for viewing. Light refreshments. 715 Valley Ave. (858) 720-2453.

Escondido

A ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday at Oak Hill Memorial Park, 2640 Glenridge Road. This year’s event includes the singing of the national anthem, posting of colors, and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops, a bugler and more. BBQ follows at 12:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building/American Legion Post 149 at 230 E. Park Ave. (760) 745-1159.

San Marcos

VFW Post 3795 offers patriotic music, color guard and public speakers at 10 a.m. on Monday at San Marcos Cemetery. A barbecue lunch will be served afterward at the post, 212 W. Mission Road; hot dogs and burgers with sides, $6 per plate; refills on hot dogs and burgers, $3 each. 1021 Mulberry Drive. (760) 744-3795.

• The 18th Memorial Day “Hoist” to honor the fallen is from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at Churchill’s Pub & Grill. Honored guest speaker is Vanessa Bolognese. 887 W. San Marcos Blvd.

Vista

A Memorial Day Military, Fire and Law Appreciation Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday at the Wave Waterpark. Admission is free for active or retired military, fire or law enforcement officers. Valid active duty or retired ID must be shown at the ticket booth to receive one free admission for each ID, and up to 6 additional tickets may be purchased for $10 each with each valid ID. Dependent IDs valid for discount admission only. 101 Wave Drive, Vista.

Fallbrook

A ceremony starts at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Masonic Cemetery, 1177 Santa Margarita Drive. The event is followed by lunch at noon at Fallbrook Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924 at 1175 Old Stage Road.

Ramona

VFW Post 3783 hosts a ceremony at 10 a.m. on Monday at Nuevo Memory Gardens. 532 Ash St. (760) 789-7888.

Rancho Bernardo

• A ceremony at the Rancho Bernardo Veterans Memorial starts at 10:45 a.m. on Monday at Webb Park. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. 11666 Avena Place. rbvma.org

• The Rancho Bernardo Historical Society hosts its 16th Pancake Festival honoring the military from 8 to 11 a.m. on Monday at Webb Park with live music, a circus demonstration team and face-painting. The cost is $10; free for veterans, active military and children under 3. rbhistory.org.