COVID-19 Roundup: Vaccination Super Station opens in San Marcos

REGION — North County residents are now able to get COVID-19 vaccines closer to home, as San Diego County opened its third Vaccination Super Station on Jan. 31 at Cal State San Marcos Sports Center.

“The vaccine offers our pathway out of this, the road to recovery, to restoring, to renewing,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Nathan Fletcher said before the first patients with appointments started getting a dose of the vaccine at 9:30 a.m.

Fletcher said the initial goal set in early January was to give 200,000 vaccinations by the end of the month.

“We’re now well over 300,000,” he said.

“This is driven by a couple of things,” he continued. “Number one, the demand for the vaccine is exceedingly high. We have a far greater demand to get the vaccine than we have vaccines. We are grateful to so many San Diegans who are so committed to getting the vaccine because, again, this is our pathway out of what we face.

“Number two, we have incredible county staff and we have tremendous partners in the health system.”

Supervisor Jim Desmond joined Fletcher, calling the San Marcos site “a very positive game-changer for all of us in North County.”

“It’s truly a remarkable collaborative effort,” Desmond said. “I’m glad to be part of it.”

The site will be open to the public weekly from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sunday through Thursday. Initially, the site is expected to vaccinate 250 to 1,000 people per day, depending on the number of vaccines available, eventually building up to 5,000 or more vaccines daily.

The site is being hosted at CSUSM, with partnership from Palomar Health, UC San Diego Health and Tri-City Medical Center.

The county has received more than 485,900 vaccines. Fletcher said there is a normal lag in reporting the numbers, but 1.6% of the county’s population over the age of 16 has been fully vaccinated.

Fletcher said an East County Super Station is in the works for this week, but he hasn’t named the date or location.

Appointments for this site can be made online at www.VaccinationSuperStationSD.com. Those who arrive for appointments can park at 103 Campus View Drive. There will be free parking on floors two and three of the parking structure.

County COVID-19 cases hit 2-month low; 10 new deaths

REGION — For the first time since Nov. 30, fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported on a single day in San Diego County — with public health officials logging 926 newly confirmed infections and 10 new virus-related deaths on Tuesday.

The county’s cumulative caseload rose to 240,050 and the death toll to 2,629 amid signs that the post-holiday case surge is waning.

Of the 9,955 tests reported Tuesday, 9% returned positive, decreasing the 14-day average percentage of positive cases from 8.5% Monday to 8%. As recently as Jan. 13, that average was above 13%.

Although the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 38 new hospital admissions on Tuesday, hospitalizations overall continue to decline.

County health officials said 1,297 people were being treated for the virus in area hospitals as of Tuesday — with 384 of those in intensive care units, down eight from Monday.

The record for COVID-19 hospitalizations — 1,804 — was set Jan. 12 and has declined since.

The record for ICU hospitalizations of coronavirus patients — 438 — was set on Jan. 20 and has also declined slowly since with the exception of a 12-patient bump on Monday.

The county’s adjusted case rate as of Tuesday is 42.5 new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days. That’s a drop of 7.1 per 100,000 over the past week. To be dropped into the more permissive red tier of the state’s four-level reopening plan, cases have to be fewer than seven per 100,000.

Four new community outbreaks were reported Tuesday. There have been 57 outbreaks reported in the past week tied to 336 infections.

The county has received more than 525,600 vaccines, and more than 343,400 have been administered. Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said there is a normal lag in reporting the numbers, but 2% of the county’s population over the age of 16 has been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, and demand remains high.

San Diego County’s fourth vaccination superstation opened Tuesday at the Grossmont Center shopping mall in La Mesa, while a smaller distribution site opened in San Ysidro on the Southwestern College campus.

The Grossmont Center location replaces the site Sharp HealthCare that had been operating on Wakarusa Street. Appointments made for that site were transferred to the super station at the mall.

UC San Diego Health announced Tuesday it will open another vaccination super station on its campus for qualifying UCSD Health patients, faculty and staff. The vaccination site will begin operating next Monday inside the UCSD’s Recreation, Intramural and Athletic Complex.

Once fully operational, the RIMAC site is projected to provide up to 5,000 vaccinations daily, operating seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vaccinations will be administered by invitation only through the MyUCSDChart application and an online appointment scheduling process.

San Diego County’s other vaccination superstations are open at Petco Park, the former Sears store in Chula Vista and California State University San Marcos. Many other smaller county clinics are also vaccinating people throughout the region.

Vaccination appointments can be made at www.vaccinationsuperstationsd.com. The site also includes a map of where vaccines are being distributed.

Father Joe’s prepares to administer vaccines to unsheltered San Diegans

REGION — Homeless services provider Father Joe’s Villages is preparing for a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination effort for its clients once they become eligible under the state’s vaccination rollout, its’ leaders announced Feb. 1.

Father Joe’s Villages will adopt a multi-level approach to ensure people in need have access to vaccinations, including vaccination events offered in congregate living shelters, in collaboration with San Diego County.

The organization’s plan also includes residential, case management, day center and outreach teams providing education on vaccination to people living in its housing programs and to those on the street to encourage individuals to get vaccinated.

“Father Joe’s Villages is dedicated to supporting the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccination to the people we serve,” said Deacon Jim Vargas, president and CEO at Father Joe’s. “By prioritizing the health of our neighbors experiencing homelessness, we are creating a San Diego where the lives of all residents are valued and worth protecting, regardless of race, creed or socio-economic background. Father Joe’s Villages will continue to advocate for a process that increases access to the vaccine with compassion and dignity.”

The organization’s clients fall under the state’s Phase 1B Tier Two as part of congregate settings with outbreak risk along with incarcerated people. Also in that tier are people at risk of exposure in the transportation and logistics, industrial, commercial, residential, and sheltering facilities and services and critical manufacturing industries.

It is the next tier to become eligible under the state’s plan.

According to the National Health Care for the Homeless Council, people experiencing homelessness are at high risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus and are more likely to experience negative health outcomes.

“Disproportionate levels of chronic illness and disability, as well as the conditions of living on the streets, means our neighbors who are experiencing homelessness are more at-risk of serious health consequences due to COVID-19,” said Dr. Jeffrey Norris, chief medical officer at Father Joe’s Villages. “It’s critical that our community prioritizes vaccine distribution for these citizens and those who have been working on the frontlines to protect our community’s health and safety.”

The organization has launched a special COVID-19 Vaccination Fund to cover the increased costs of their critical vaccination, including increased staffing hours across its programs, equipment to store vaccines such as dry ice, personal protective equipment, increased uncovered medical expenses and incentives to encourage clients to get vaccinated.