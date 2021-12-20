Christmas ornaments make festive travel souvenirs

I stopped buying souvenirs from our travels many years ago, partly because I realized that we had enough stuff, and partly because the TSA and the airlines began restricting the number of carry-ons and/or charging mightily for checked luggage.

The current rules definitely discourage bringing aboard those giant stuffed animals, boxes of pineapples and other bulky souvenirs.

Now when I see something appealing or unique, I take a picture – so easy and cheap to do with digital photography.

I have made one exception, though: Christmas ornaments.

I now dedicate my souvenir hunting to mostly unbreakable tree ornaments that represent the places we’ve visited. Ideally, the trinket has the name of the destination on it and there is a place to write the year of the visit. I try not to buy second ornaments on repeat visits, but I confess that I’ve done this.

Buying Christmas ornaments is ideal because it satisfies the urge to purchase something, the ornaments are affordable and small, and there is a designated place at home to store them. When the holidays roll around, I unpack the ornaments and enjoy the memories.

Here are a few of my favorite Christmas ornaments – and happy holidays to all.