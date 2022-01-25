The Coast News Group
Carlsbad Cities Del Mar Encinitas Escondido Oceanside Rancho Santa Fe San Diego San Marcos Solana Beach Vista

Chess players meet in Del Mar

by staff46

Join the Chess Group that meets every Wednesday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Bushfire Kitchen, 2602 Del Mar Heights Road, Del Mar. Bring a chess board if you have one. The group asks for a $20 donation once a year, to help cover meet-up costs. Children 8 years old and up are welcome. There will be a card table for Canasta, Spite & Malice and card-players want to learn Euker. Please come if you can teach. Visit meetup.com/A-Great-SanDiego-Chess-Meetup/.

Pin0LinkedIn0

Related Posts:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
Editorial staff writers and reporters for The Coast News.

Leave a Comment