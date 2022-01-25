Chess players meet in Del Mar

Join the Chess Group that meets every Wednesday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Bushfire Kitchen, 2602 Del Mar Heights Road, Del Mar. Bring a chess board if you have one. The group asks for a $20 donation once a year, to help cover meet-up costs. Children 8 years old and up are welcome. There will be a card table for Canasta, Spite & Malice and card-players want to learn Euker. Please come if you can teach. Visit meetup.com/A-Great-SanDiego-Chess-Meetup/.