Casita Center in Vista celebrates National Blue Ribbon award

VISTA — The Casita Center for Technology, Science and Math is celebrating its recognition as a 2023 National Blue Ribbon School, an award given to around 300 schools nationwide.

Casita is a public magnet school in the Vista Unified School District with an International Baccalaureate Primary Years program and a focus on STEM. It was one of two schools in San Diego County chosen for the award.

The United States Department of Education selects Blue Ribbon Schools each year. The award focuses on high-performing schools and those making great strides in closing student achievement gaps.

Most recipients are elementary schools and a small number of middle and high schools. For Casita, it was their first time being selected.

“This recognition is a testament to the incredible learning environment that our staff, learners, and community members have created by working together and continually striving for academic excellence and innovation,” said Casita principal Jenny Chien.

On Oct. 6, the campus was a sea of blue as students and staff celebrated their Blue Ribbon status with music, dance performances, speeches by district leaders, and campus tours.

Students spoke about the things they love about the school, including its various learning spaces concentrated on the environment, communications and broadcasting, Spanish language, art, the night sky, and economics.

Within the school’s sustainability lab, students can access hands-on learning in the 2-acre schoolyard habitat, which also doubles as an ongoing restoration project of wetland and coastal sage scrub ecosystems.

Casita also offers a 10,000-square-foot botanical garden with California native plants and fruit trees, allowing for even more environmental science learning and further lessons in the kitchen lab.

“I think the thing that makes Casita a special place for learning is definitely the labs,” said Coraline, a Casita fifth grader. “Let me just say, I wasn’t surprised to hear that we won this award.”

Casita also received a certificate of special recognition from Congressman Mike Levin (D-California), congratulating them for their award.

“All teachers, staff and students should be extremely proud of this accomplishment,” Levin said in a video message.

Three hundred and thirteen schools nationwide were named Blue Ribbon Schools, both public and non-public. Visit nationalblueribbonschools.ed.gov for more information about the program.