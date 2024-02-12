Carlsbad to install more public EV charging stations in Village

CARLSBAD — As part of its Climate Action Plan, the city will install 10 additional public electric vehicle charging stations in Carlsbad Village sometime this year, with 28 public EV chargers already installed at locations citywide.

“Environmental sustainability is one of the major goals in the City Council’s 5-Year Strategic Plan. One of the ways the city promotes sustainability is by installing EV chargers around Carlsbad and requiring certain new developments to include EV chargers in their projects,” according to a statement from the city.

Carlsbad has installed 28 public electric vehicle chargers so far, with over 200 in total throughout the city. The following is a list of where to find all 28 public electric vehicle chargers and a link to find the additional 200-plus chargers.

Locations of the 28 public EV charging stations and how many:

Stagecoach Park, 10; Poinsettia Park, four; Pine Park, two; Fire Station 2 (in La Costa), two; Aviara Park, two; Alga Norte Park, two; Police & Fire Headquarters, four; and State Street parking lot just south of Carlsbad Village Drive, two.

Residents or visitors to Carlsbad can find over 200 electric vehicle chargers by visiting plugshare.com.

For those new to electric vehicles, the city has provided some helpful tips: