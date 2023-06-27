Carlsbad’s Green Dragon a revolutionary museum, tavern

In the 1700s, American taverns served as hubs for dining, news sharing, and community gatherings. An iconic example was Boston’s original Green Dragon, which stood in the North End until 1854. St. Andrew’s Masonic Lodge nicknamed the Green Dragon due to its copper dragon ornamentation, played host to both Masonic meetings and historic gatherings.

Notably, it was where America’s founding fathers strategized the Boston Tea Party, a pivotal event in their quest for independence from British rule. Moreover, Paul Revere departed from this very tavern on the night he famously warned Bostonians, “The British are coming.”

Carlsbad’s Green Dragon owner, a former inner-city math instructor turned serial entrepreneur, developed a deep-rooted passion for history, collecting documents from America’s founding fathers, such as Samuel Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Alexander Hamilton, Benjamin Franklin, and John Hancock.

In 2005, and then in 2012, he partnered with John Lek, GreenDragon senior vice president and general manager, who had studied political science and history at UC San Diego. Together, they developed a replica of the original Green Dragon.

The multifaceted venue offers guests a private event space, a highly-rated restaurant and a free-admission museum, where visitors can explore America’s roots surrounded by Colonial American antiquities.

“Still recovering from the Covid-era closures, we are seeking community partnerships, private donations and grants to develop new programs and offer all Title I 5th-grade classes fully funded field trips with a nutritious lunch,” Lek said.

To support and eventually grow the free-admission nonprofit museum, Green Dragon’s leadership sought to identify the ideal property situated between Orange County/Los Angeles and San Diego to offer the widest range of access to visitors and fell in love with a coastal site in Carlsbad. In 2012, they broke ground on the venue, economically redeveloping the former Hadley Fruit and Nut Farm off Palomar Airport Road.

The dormant site turned into a stunning two-story, 22,000 square foot New England-inspired brick structure featuring dormers, stone fireplaces, ample free parking, a family-owned 200+ seat restaurant and a highly sought-after event space.

The reconfigurable 3,400 square-foot ballroom can be separated into three rooms, each equipped with video and sound, making it ideal for corporate or military functions, special events, and parties accommodating up to 200 attendees.

The food served at the Green Dragon, including the event space, is always freshly prepared, ensuring hot and delicious dishes for guests.

Step into Green Dragon’s dining room for a charming trip to the 1700s, complete with wall hangings and a fireplace. The menu offers a variety of New England comfort food, including seafood options, vegan dishes, and gluten-free choices. For starters, I recommend the flavorful New England Clam Chowder with littleneck clams, applewood smoked bacon, and red bliss potatoes.

Alternatively, try the house salad with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, shaved carrots, honey apple balsamic, and parmesan crostini. I enjoyed a glass of J Lohr “Riverstone” Chardonnay, a 94-point Award of Excellence wine featuring notes of orange, white peach, and spice on the nose and a creamy mouthfeel with hints of Meyer lemon on the palate, which complemented my meal perfectly.

Frank opted for a local Alesmith .394 Pale Ale, paying homage to Tony Gwynn’s remarkable .394 batting average.

Green Dragon’s lobster roll on Texas toast, filled with chilled lobster, maple bacon, avocado, and lemon-anchovy aioli, was the best I’ve ever had. The Ahi poke featured sashimi-grade tuna with cashews, sesame seeds, ginger-soy vinaigrette, avocado, green onion, taro, and wonton chips. The poke was also top-notch.

Executive chef Darren Denny, formerly of San Diego Yacht Club, delighted us with his seafood-focused menu. I savored the Seafood Mixed Grill Trio, featuring cod, salmon, and shrimp complemented by Old Bay aioli, asparagus, and tri-colored herb roasted fingerlings — a burst of delightful seafood flavors!

Frank, on the other hand, chose his go-to dish, the Fish ‘N Chips, featuring moist and flaky beer-battered cod. It was accompanied by garlic parmesan fries, tartar sauce, and Tavern slaw. I couldn’t resist trying a bite of the beer-battered cod, which proved to be delicious.

Indulge in dessert and their new dessert cocktails. We tried the Salted Caramel White Russians with vodka, Kahlua, caramel sauce, cream, and salt, as recommended by our server Nicole. I savored the carrot cake with walnuts, caramel, and cream cheese frosting, while Frank enjoyed the chocolate lava cake with ice cream, both drizzled with chocolate sauce.

Lek, along with Tavern Manager Paul Palenscar and Events Coordinator Sarah Candelaria, have created a grand museum with fabulous dining. The restaurant, Green Dragon, offers a value-priced lunch menu with over a dozen choices, each at $12.95. They are open Wed to Sun, from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

We were excited to visit the Green Dragon and do this column as a tribute to America’s upcoming 247th birthday on July Fourth. Don’t miss the chance to visit Green Dragon Museum and savor a delicious meal! Reservations can be made on their website or OpenTable. See more information on the museum, dining, and private events at greendragontavernca.com.

— Story by Rico Cassoni

Wine Bytes

Gianni Buonomo Vintners in Ocean Beach is hosting a Blaufrankisch Picnic from 1-5 p.m. on July 8. Your $25 admission ticket includes a homemade grilled bratwurst, potato salad and chips (veggie option available), a glass of Blaufränkisch, and a commemorative Blaufränkisch t-shirt. Get tix at bit.ly/towaf-blau.

Rico Cassoni is the executive producer for Taste of Wine and Food. Founder/Advisor Frank Mangio is a renowned wine connoisseur certified by Wine Spectator. Frank and Rico are two of the leading reviewers on the web. View their columns at tasteofwineandfood.com. Reach them at [email protected]