Carlsbad youth reach across globe

Carlsbad Sister City Ambassadors empower youth through the Global Citizen Youth Leadership virtual exchange program. Robotic team 5015 Buffalo Wings of Carlsbad High School participated in a STEM Mentorship exchange program with students in Hong Kong. Emily Johnson, the team leader, said, “… it was very cool to see such young students to be passionate about helping others through their AI and SI plans. My team had so much fun and learned about sharing their cultures.” If any students (13-18) are interested, contact [email protected]. Service hours will be given to those students participating.